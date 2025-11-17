Firebrands and new readers alike, I often write about the nefarious.

If you are a long-time reader, you know that I write about what happens in the shadows, as what happens there is often much worse for the average American than what we can see every day.

On October 31, I published Palantir is Moving to Take Control of America’s Military Drone Army: The United States National Drone Association and DOGE, in it I cover a plot by Peter Thiel-affiliated lobbies to achieve a fully vertical integration of the United States military’s drone industrial complex.

It is with a heavy heart that I must update you that, by every single metric I outlined in that article, they have been successful. Like many things I write about, the stories are not picked up by mainstream media.

The failure to cover this particular topic is one of the greatest I have seen in my life. While I am young at 25, many of my older readers would likely agree.

If you have not read my prior article, please go back and read it now. Then return, and I will provide you with an update on the current situation.

The System

Before we proceed, let’s outline the foundational goals that the Thiel lobby had to achieve to execute this corporate coup within the Pentagon. This strategy is not limited to this case, but rather more generally addresses the pipeline for integrating the monospony model, which is far too common in the American and global markets.

Influence → Control → Enrichment → Insulation

Influence

As we discussed in the previous article the means of influence lie primarily with the USNDA and are first notable with the publication of the article “Glimmers of a Drone Solution” by Owen West and Nathan Ecelbarger.

Their roles current and former a dog whistle by themselves. Owen West currently serving as the head of DOGE in the Pentagon, whilst Ecelbarger serves at the President and Board Chairman of the U.S. National Drone Assocation (USNDA) representing a private lobby of Thiel affiliate companies. Linked either through Thiels Founders Fund or the Thiel Fellowship.

The conflict of interest is glaring, West was integral in the crafting of Hegseths new drone policy as well as gaining access to sensitive research from the Pentagons “Replicator” program which has been doing government owned research into military drones since 2023.

Further more the links that were identified within the Pentagon, especially the Special Operations command (SOCOM) circles have been fully leveraged. As evidence by the recent Drone Crucible, with one already having occurred from September 19th - September 24. Another is already scheduled in December from the 4th to the 6th.

To reiterate the influence here, lets look at the circle of influence within the Pentagon SOCOM when held up against the attendees of these events.

Dr. Jon “Blade” Hackett Program Manager for Robotics, MARSOC (Marine Forces Special Operations Command)

The Marine Corps Attack Drone Team (MCADT), a key Crucible participant, is publicly confirmed to be “working with” MARSOC.

Nicholas Vandre Fmr. Director of Innovation, USASOC (Army Special Operations Command) & Technologist, 75th Ranger Regiment

The 75th Ranger Regiment was a primary participant and award-winner at the September 2025 Crucible.

Marcus Rossi Fmr. Tech Portfolio Director, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory

The MCADT is also confirmed to be “collaborating with” the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory.

Andrew Coté Strategic Advisor, USNDA(Conflict of Interest): Coté is now the former the Vice President of Strategy at BRINC Drones, a “Thiel-Sphere” beneficiary company.

A Note about Coté

Following the successful acquisition of contracts which we will touch on later, he has left the BRINC company to act as a fulltime “Strategic Advisor” for the USNDA. This effectively makes him look much cleaner from an outside perspective.

At this point with the recent announcement from U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll on November 14th, which criticized the traditional defense contractors and indicated a shift toward commercial providers for military drone acquisition which signals a successful and furthe progressed state of influence.

Control → Enrichment → Insulation

In this area there are a great many concerning developments, the Thiel coalition has achieved vertical integration of its aligned companies over every section of this industrial complex. This can be validated by contracts that have been recently announced.

This can be tied into enrichment itself, but the very successful of West within Pentagon circles with DOGE and a tightening relationship with Hegseth and very apparent strengthening ties between the USNDA lobby and current and former SOCOM leadership figures we can demonstrate that this has been undoubtedly successful.

The “AI Backbone” (System & Software Integration)

This core partnership creates the proprietary “operating system” for AI warfare, ensuring “platform lock-in.”

Companies: Anduril Industries (Founders Fund) & Palantir (Thiel-founded)

Contract / Proof: $159 Million U.S. Army Contract (September 2025) Details: This contract for the “Soldier Borne Mission Command” (SBMC) program formally partners Anduril (providing its “Lattice” platform) and Palantir (providing its “AIP” software).

Result / Proof: “Ivy Sting 1” Exercise (September 2025) Details: This live-fire exercise used the integrated Anduril-Palantir system so successfully that the 4th Infantry Division adopted it as its “standard operating procedure,” confirming operational capture and “lock-in” at the user level.



The “Data Foundry” (AI Fuel)

This component provides the labeled data necessary to power the AI models used by the “AI Backbone.”

Company: Scale AI (Founders Fund)

Contract 1: $99 Million U.S. Army Contract (August 2025) Details: Secures Scale AI as the provider of the “AI-ready data” and “Data Engine” needed to “accelerate” Army AI adoption.

Contract 2: $100 Million CDAO Agreement (September 2025) Details: An enterprise-level agreement with the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and AI Office, cementing Scale AI’s role as the DoD’s go-to data labeler.



The “Manufacturing Base” (Vertical Integration)

This component connects the software and systems to an aligned, automated factory base, insulating the network from traditional manufacturing supply chains.

Companies: Hadrian (Founders Fund) & Anduril Industries (Founders Fund)

Partnership: Formal Partnership (November 13, 2025) Details: Anduril announced it is partnering with Hadrian for the “precision automation and rapid fabrication” of components for its autonomous warship program. This is the first public confirmation of the vertical integration between the “Thiel-Sphere’s” system integrator (Anduril) and its factory (Hadrian).



The “Global Scale” (Market Insulation)

This component uses foreign capital to build mass-production capabilities “off-book,” insulating the network from U.S. congressional budget cycles.

Company: Anduril Industries (Founders Fund)

Partnership: Joint Venture with EDGE Group (November 13-14, 2025) Details: A massive joint venture with the UAE’s state-owned defense conglomerate, including a “nearly $200 million” investment from EDGE. This allows Anduril to fund and build its “means of production” (per co-founder Trae Stephens) at scale, positioning it as the only “proven, scalable” partner available for the DOGE initiative to select.



At this point we can establish that Thiel associated groups have achieved their goals, with foreign backing from the UAE. Which is far to common, and a huge and largely unaddressed pattern in the larger scope of events within the United States markets, crypto ventures, Kushners Affinity Group, and now Thiels drone industry. If you are wonderin why he is scheduled to meet with the Trump tomorrow Nov. 18th.

Players and Timeline of Recent Events

The Following Section will be a more thorough outline of the players involved and recent events signaling the rapid progression of the corporate coup occurring within the Pentagon. To combat this, it would require massive regulatory action by Congress and intervention within the Pentagon, which is not currently possible at this time, especially if we consider that the situation itself has little to no visibility.

The Enabler

DOGE Initiative / Owen West

The “Buyer” implements the “Glimmers” plan and consolidates procurement.

Private Pipeline

USNDA / Nathan Ecelbarger

The “Advocate”: Manages the “Crucible” validation pipeline.

“SOCOM Brain Trust”

Hackett (MARSOC), Vandre (75th Rangers), Rossi (MCWL)

The “Validators”: Use their SOCOM access to define “needs.”

Revolving Door

Andrew Coté

The “Insider”: Ex-BRINC (Thiel Fellow) exec who now shapes USNDA policy.

AI Backbone

Palantir / Anduril (Trae Stephens)

The “Operating System”: The core “lock-in” for AI warfare (AIP + Lattice).

Data Engine

Scale AI

The “Fuel”: The contracted data-labeling foundry for the AI.

Hardware

BRINC Drones (Blake Resnick)

The “Niche Supplier”: Thiel Fellow company poised to win “Crucible-Proven” contracts.

Manufacturing

Hadrian

The “Factory”: Founders Fund company now vertically integrated with Anduril.

Lobbying Arm

New American Industrial Alliance

The “Bulldozer”: Formal alliance (Palantir, Anduril, Hadrian) to rewrite rules.

Timeline of Recent Events

Jan 21, 2025: “Validation” Pipeline Announced

The U.S. National Drone Association (USNDA) issues a press release announcing the formation of the “Military Drone Crucible Championship (MDCC).”

Significance (Influence): This is the first public step in creating the privatized “validation” pipeline. It frames the “Crucible” as the solution for testing and integrating new tech, with Nathan Ecelbarger stating it will “integrate the latest technology into the competition teams inventories.”

Source: PR Newswire

Mar 5, 2025: The “Blueprint” Is Published

The policy manifesto “Glimmers of a Drone Solution” is published, co-authored by Owen West (future DOGE lead) and Nathan Ecelbarger (USNDA President).

Significance (Influence): This article publicly establishes the network’s shared ideology. It identifies the “sclerotic” bureaucracy as the problem and pre-legitimizes the “solution”: a new, rapid acquisition model (the “Crucible”) that bypasses traditional procurement.

Source: RealClearDefense

May 2025: The “Revolving Door” Turns

Andrew Coté leaves his role as Vice President of Strategy at BRINC Drones (a Thiel Fellow-founded company).

Significance (Influence): This is a critical personnel move. Coté “revolves out” of his corporate role and into his advisory role at the USNDA. This insulates him from direct conflict-of-interest claims while allowing him to use his corporate-aligned expertise to shape the USNDA’s “Crucible” standards.

Source: Public tech-move reports.

May 28, 2025: “SOCOM Brain Trust” Link Confirmed

A Military.com article details the new Marine Corps Attack Drone Team (MCADT) and confirms its participation in the USNDA’s upcoming “Drone Crucible.”

Significance (Control): This is the first public link confirming the “SOCOM Brain Trust” is directly involved. The MCADT is confirmed to be working with MARSOC (where USNDA’s Dr. Hackett is) and the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (where USNDA’s Marcus Rossi was).

Source: Military.com

Aug 25, 2025: “Enrichment” Begins (Scale AI)

Scale AI (a Founders Fund company) is awarded a $99 million contract with the U.S. Army.

Significance (Enrichment): The “Enrichment” phase begins. The “Data Foundry” of the “Thiel-Sphere” secures its first massive contract to provide the “AI-ready data” and “Data Engine” that the AI Backbone will need.

Source: Public contract announcements.

Sep 18, 2025: “Enrichment” Solidified (Scale AI)

Scale AI secures a second major contract, a $100 million enterprise agreement with the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO).

Significance (Enrichment): This cements Scale AI’s role as the DoD’s go-to data labeler, ensuring its “Data Engine” will be the “fuel” for the entire “AI Backbone.”

Source: Public contract announcements.

Sep 19-24, 2025: The First “Validation” Event

The first “Military Drone Crucible” is held at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida.

Significance (Control): The privatized “validation” pipeline is successfully executed. The participants are confirmed to be the “SOCOM Brain Trust’s” associated units, including the 75th Ranger Regiment (Vandre’s unit) and the MCADT (Hackett/Rossi’s partners).

Source: Task & Purpose reporting.

Late Sep 2025: “Enrichment” & “Lock-In” (Anduril/Palantir)

The U.S. Army awards Anduril a $159 million contract for its “Soldier Borne Mission Command” (SBMC) program, explicitly identifying Palantir as its partner.

Significance (Enrichment): This is the foundational contract for the “AI Backbone.” It formally partners Anduril (Lattice) and Palantir (AIP), making their integrated system the official choice for a new Army program.

Source: Public contract announcements.

Late Sep 2025: “Platform Lock-In” Confirmed

The U.S. Army’s “Ivy Sting 1” exercise is completed. The integrated Anduril-Palantir system is so successful it is adopted as the “standard operating procedure” (SOP) for the 4th Infantry Division.

Significance (Enrichment): This is the ultimate proof of “platform lock-in.” The “AI Backbone” is no longer a concept; it is the operational standard at the user level.

Source: Public Army announcements.

Oct 29, 2025: “Validation” Publicized

A Task & Purpose article confirms the details of the September “Crucible,” quoting Nathan Ecelbarger and confirming the participation of the SOCOM-linked units.

Significance (Influence): This public report validates the “Crucible” as a successful, “warfighter-led” initiative, giving it the legitimacy Owen West needs to use its findings.

Source: Task & Purpose

Oct 30, 2025: “Implementation” Seizes Control

With the “Replicator” program having missed its August deadline, public reporting confirms the DOGE initiative, led by Owen West, has officially taken the lead on “revamping” and “consolidating” all military drone procurement.

Significance (Control): The “government enabler” is activated. West is now in the formal position of “Buyer” and has the authority to execute the “Glimmers” plan, using the “Crucible-Proven” list as his justification.

Source: Public reporting.

Nov 13, 2025: “Insulation” (Vertical Integration)

Anduril announces a partnership with Hadrian (a Founders Fund company) to provide “precision automation and rapid fabrication” for its autonomous warship program.

Significance (Insulation): This is the public confirmation of the “vertical stack.” The “Thiel-Sphere” system integrator (Anduril) is now formally partnered with its own automated factory (Hadrian), locking out traditional manufacturing.

Source: Public announcements.

Nov 13-14, 2025: “Insulation” (Global Scale)

Anduril announces a joint venture with the UAE’s state-owned EDGE Group, including a “nearly $200 million” investment.

Significance (Insulation): The network insulates itself from U.S. budget cycles. By using foreign capital, Anduril can fund its “means of production” (per Trae Stephens) at scale, positioning itself as the only “proven, ready-now” supplier for DOGE to choose.

Source: Public announcements.

Upcoming Events

Nov 18, 2025: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), a key investor in the tech sphere, is scheduled to visit the White House.

Dec 4-6, 2025: The next “Military Drone Crucible” is scheduled, where the next batch of tech will be “validated.”

Dec 2025: The “DroneWERX White List” (the “Crucible-Proven” shopping list) is scheduled for release, formalizing the “demand signal” for DOGE to act upon.

Conclusion

At this point, I believe that I have provided an overwhelming body of evidence that this plot is not only real. This plot has been successfully implemented without the slightest bit of coverage by legacy and most disappointingly large pro democracy independent outlets.

The implications of this are daunting, I expect this to scale rapidly and we will likely see the results withing several months.

A group of techno-fascists now has complete control over the military drone industrial complex, they own the software, the AI that drives it, the own the means of production, and they are deeply tied with the Special Operations leadership in the Pentagon and it appears that the influence has spread to the highest levels of leadership within the army as well.

This is a story that needs to be circulated, it must be shared. I am counting on you, my firebrands and you too new readers to spread this story. To talk about it, forward this email, text it as a link.

I always say that these things may happen, but as Firebrands we must ensure that they do not happen in the dark.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

