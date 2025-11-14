Firebrands and new readers alike,

As 2025 stretches on and democratic backsliding here at home reaches a fever pitch, it is easy to miss the countless scandals and grifts being run across not only America but the world.

From the seat of the US presidency, an individual wields tremendous power, and those around them benefit from that power. I closely monitor the news and stay informed about foreign conflicts and developments. One name continued to appear, time and again.

Jared Kushner.

The more he appeared, and his involvement in Gaza, in particular, drew my attention. I have been struggling to decide where to take my focus next. Kushner’s dealings and his involvement in massive geopolitical negotiations, whilst not being an official member of the US government, sealed the deal.

So I began my deep dive into the man who seeks to rebuild Gaza, a man who left the White House in 2021 and embarked on a mission that would reshape the entire Gulf region. A mission driven by desperation and spurred by poor decisions and a legacy of failure.

Empowered by a marriage of convenience that joined two of the most corrupt real estate dynasties in New York. With money ties leading back to Israel and Bibi himself.

The story of Jared Kushner and his connection to the Trump family is that of one of the most complex and malicious abuses of power the world has ever seen.

Today I am writing to you to announce my newest endeavor. “The Kushner Files”

I am going to tell you a story, but not just a story. This is an ongoing story.

Jared Kushner has leveraged his influence through Trump and the White House to bail out troubled investments, serve as a kingmaker, and shift the global balance of power.

With a team of close associates and ties to nearly every country on the planet, especially those that are enemies and rivals of the United States.

I will cover the history of Jared’s rise to power, I will cover his mistakes and his failures, and I will tell you exactly how he managed to set up one of the most substantial corruption and bribery rackets the world has ever seen.

Firebrands, keep your eyes peeled, because The Kushner Files are coming soon.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

