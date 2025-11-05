The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura T RN BSN's avatar
Laura T RN BSN
7h

I had to listen a few times to understand him. For instance, at the beginning of the interview he was unable to say rare earths, so he either had a stroke, or the dementia is getting worse. But it seems he is faking and unable to say some words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Inky Feather Pen's avatar
Inky Feather Pen
7h

Fascinating. I know nothing of this world but the way you’ve laid out this argument meticulously helps me understand the depth of corruption. I know these people are corrupt in my bones, but now my brain is catching up. Thank you for your work. I hope it penetrates the bubble.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture