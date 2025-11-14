The Firebrand Report 11/14/25 Terrifying Developments at the Pentagon, Rare Earth Mineral Shortages, and Market Remains Unsteady

Show Notes

Quick Takes:

Rare Earth Mineral Shortages, aka Trump’s “Deal” with China, was a bust.

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/new-rare-earth-crisis-is-brewing-yttrium-shortages-spread-2025-11-14/

Blowing That Bubble Up and Up Market Volatility Grows

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/live-global-stock-selloff-deepens-amid-tech-worries-us-rate-cut-doubts-2025-11-14/

Deep Dive Topic: The privatization of the Pentagon moves forward…the loop is closed.

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Large defense companies have “conned” the U.S. military into buying expensive equipment when cheaper commercial options would have been available, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said.

“(The) defense industrial base broadly, and the primes in particular, conned the American people and the Pentagon and the Army,” Driscoll told reporters, referring to prime contractors that work directly with the government.

He added that, in part, it was the government’s fault for creating incentive structures that encouraged companies to charge astronomical prices.

Large weapons makers provide the U.S. military with all types of systems, from Lockheed Martin’s (LMT.N) F-35 fighter jets to missile defense systems from companies like RTX (RTX.N), Northrop Grumman (NOC.N) and Boeing (BA.N)

Previously, the Army has said that a Lockheed-owned Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter screen control knob that costs $47,000 as part of a full assembly could be manufactured independently for just $15.

“The system has changed. You will no longer be allowed to do that to the United States Army,” Driscoll said.

Reuters reported last week that the U.S. Army is aiming to buy at least 1 million drones in the next two to three years, and instead of partnering with larger defense contractors, it wants to work with companies that were producing drones that could have commercial applications as well.

https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/weapons-makers-have-conned-us-military-into-buying-expensive-equipment-army-2025-11-14/

The Strategy…

Policy Generation—> Advocacy and Validation —> Implementation and Execution—> Commercial Benefit—> Reinforcement through Policy Generation

The Four Primary Objectives

Influence, Control, Enrichment, and Insulation.

Thoughts… To be honest, I am distraught. I am horrified and I don’t know what I expected.

Of all of the scariest things going on in the United States, it has always been Thiel that I feared. Trump alone can be dealt with, Miller too. Thiel is the biggest threat.

He is meticulous, smart, and entirely without morals. He has spent decades building a network around him, and he has known exactly where he wanted to end up. This development put him at the heart of the future of military power. It gives him unilateral control over he proprietary software platform that controls them, processes their data, and designates their targets. The network has secured this prize.

Drones don’t have a conscience; they don’t have to consider things like right and wrong. They simply do as instructed, and now the man whose father sent innocent people that he described as flies into Uranium mines without their knowledge, even despite them dying in mass, is in control.

The very same man who quotes Yarvin and believes in destroying the planet so that he can achieve immortality through the salvation of the AI god that he strives to create.

The man who put JD Vance in Power and sculpted and influenced Stephen Miller.

A literal Nazi… yet here we are. Fuck.

The “Enrichment” phase for the hardware—the 30,000 drones the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) plans to buy—is indeed the final step. However, the “Enrichment” phase for the foundational software and data layer has already begun.

The recent timeline of events shows the network is not waiting for the DOGE contracts to activate. It is actively and rapidly executing the “Enrichment” and “Insulation” phases in parallel to solidify its position before those hardware contracts are even awarded.

Phase 1: Active “Enrichment” (August – September 2025)

This phase is not about selling drones; it’s about selling the operating system for the entire future of AI-driven warfare. The drones are merely the hardware; the real prize is the proprietary software platform that controls them, processes their data, and designates their targets. The network has secured this prize.

August-September 2025: Securing the “Data Foundry” The $99 million U.S. Army contract and $100 million Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO) enterprise agreement awarded to Scale AI are the first pillar of this enrichment. Scale AI, a core company in the Founders Fund portfolio, is the “data foundry” for the AI era. Its entire business is providing the AI-ready data, labeling, and “Data Engine” that autonomous systems require to function. These contracts establish the network’s data-labeling infrastructure as the new government standard.

September 2025: Achieving “Platform Lock-In” The “Ivy Sting 1” exercise is perhaps the most significant development. The adoption of the combined Anduril “Lattice” and Palantir “Target Workbench” system as the “standard operating procedure” for a unit like the 4th Infantry Division is a monumental victory for the network.

This achieves “platform lock-in.” The consortium formed by Palantir and Anduril in December 2024 was explicitly designed to offer this end-to-end, “edge-to-enterprise” solution. Anduril’s Lattice platform captures and processes data at the tactical edge (from drones and sensors), while Palantir’s AI Platform (AIP) integrates and analyzes it at the enterprise level.

By making this system the standard, the Army is not just buying a product; it is adopting a proprietary ecosystem. Any future drone or hardware the DOGE initiative purchases will, by default, need to be compatible with this Palantir-Anduril architecture to function. This effectively “insulates” the network from competitors and funnels future software integration contracts directly to them. This move is further solidified by the Army’s $10 billion, 10-year enterprise agreement with Palantir, which consolidates 75 separate contracts and establishes Palantir’s software as a foundational Army platform.

Phase 2: Active “Insulation” (October – November 2025)

This phase is about making the network’s control irreversible by ensuring it is the only entity capable of delivering at the speed and scale the new DOGE-led procurement policy demands.

October 2025: The “Implementation” Trigger The official takeover of the military drone program by Owen West’s DOGE unit is the final trigger. The “failure” of the Pentagon’s Replicator initiative—which was beset by technical failures and procurement delays—provided the necessary justification.

This event connects the entire loop. West, the co-author of the “Glimmers of a Drone Solution” blueprint , is now in control of the very program he criticized. He has the authority and the mandate to execute his own policy: bypass bureaucracy and “acquire at least 30,000 drones”. This creates a massive, immediate demand that only a non-traditional, agile, and scalable partner can fulfill.

November 2025: Building a Private, Vertically-Integrated Supply Chain The network is now insulating itself from the very “sclerotic” industrial base that West’s article decried. Domestic Insulation (Anduril & Hadrian): The partnership between Anduril and Hadrian (both Founders Fund-backed companies ) is a vertical integration play. Hadrian operates automated “factories-as-a-service” to rapidly produce defense components. By partnering with them, Anduril is building its own private, automated supply chain, ensuring it will not be slowed by the same manufacturing bottlenecks that plagued Replicator. Global Insulation (Anduril & UAE’s EDGE Group): The $200 million joint venture with the UAE’s EDGE Group is the final, brilliant piece of insulation. This move provides Anduril with massive offshore capital and mass-production facilities, completely insulating it from the “fits and starts” of the U.S. congressional budget cycle. When Owen West’s DOGE unit is ready to place its 30,000-drone order, Anduril will be the only “defense disruptor” that can point to a proven, existing, and globally-scaled production line. This, combined with recent partnerships in Poland , positions Anduril as a new kind of global prime contractor, ready to fulfill the demand that its own network architected.



In summary, the progression shows that the “Enrichment” and “Insulation” phases are not sequential; they are happening simultaneously and at incredible speed. The network has already secured the foundational software and data contracts. It is now actively building a private, vertically-integrated, and globally-funded supply chain to ensure it is the only company capable of fulfilling the massive hardware contracts that its own government partner is now in a position to award.

The loop is closing.

1. The Three Pillars of the Network

The system is built on three interdependent pillars that create a closed-loop acquisition cycle, from policy creation to contract fulfillment.

1. Government Enabler (Implementation)

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Owen West (Drone Procurement Lead)

Implementation & Acquisition: Bypasses traditional bureaucracy. Seized lead on drone procurement (Oct 2025) after the “Replicator” program missed its Aug 2025 deadline. Tasked with “consolidating orders” and acquiring tens of thousands of drones.

2. Private Pipeline (Advocacy & Validation)

U.S. National Drone Association (USNDA)

Nathan Ecelbarger (President)

Advocacy & Validation: Creates a privatized validation pipeline.

• “DroneWERX”: “Crowdsources” requirements from operators.

• “Military Drone Crucible”: “Closed event” where SOCOM-linked units “validate” tech, creating a “DoD Demand Signal.”

3. Commercial Ecosystem (Benefit & Enrichment)

“The Thiel-Sphere”

Peter Thiel (Patron / Financier)

Enrichment & Benefit: A vertically-integrated consortium of companies connected via Founders Fund and the Thiel Fellowship, positioned to be the sole recipients of contracts from the DOGE / USNDA pipeline.

2. The “SOCOM Brain Trust” (USNDA Advisors)

This is the list of key USNDA advisors, identified in our research, whose former and current commands align directly with the military units participating in the “Drone Crucible” validation events.

Dr. Jon “Blade” Hackett

Program Manager for Robotics, MARSOC (Marine Forces Special Operations Command)

The Marine Corps Attack Drone Team (MCADT), a key Crucible participant, is publicly confirmed to be “working with” MARSOC.

Nicholas Vandre

Fmr. Director of Innovation, USASOC (Army Special Operations Command) & Technologist, 75th Ranger Regiment

The 75th Ranger Regiment was a primary participant and award-winner at the September 2025 Crucible.

Marcus Rossi

Fmr. Tech Portfolio Director, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory

The MCADT is also confirmed to be “collaborating with” the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory.

Andrew Coté

Strategic Advisor, USNDA

(Conflict of Interest): Coté is simultaneously the Vice President of Strategy at BRINC Drones, a “Thiel-Sphere” beneficiary company.

3. The “Thiel-Sphere” Beneficiaries

This is the ecosystem of “defense disruptor” companies positioned to benefit from the DOGE / USNDA pipeline.

Anduril Industries

Founders Fund (Investor); Co-founded by Trae Stephens (Founders Fund Partner)

System Integrator / “AI Backbone”: Provides the “Lattice” operating system for AI warfare.

Palantir

Founded by Peter Thiel

System Integrator / “AI Backbone”: Provides the “AI Platform (AIP)” and “Target Workbench” that integrates with Anduril’s Lattice.

Scale AI

Founders Fund (Investor)

Data Foundry: Provides the “AI-ready data,” labeling, and “Data Engine” to power the AI models used by Palantir and Anduril.

BRINC Drones

Founded by Thiel Fellow (Blake Resnick)

Niche Hardware: A “Crucible-Proven” supplier of tactical drones, whose VP (Andrew Coté) is a USNDA advisor.

Hadrian

Founders Fund (Investor)

Manufacturing Base: Automated factories for precision components, providing the manufacturing for the ecosystem.

In its own way, these show notes are an essay. I will refine my thoughts and publish a follow-up piece to my initial article on this topic. I will never be silent about what is happening, I will scream into the void if I have too.

So be it. We keep on fighting. Burn Bright.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

This Week’s Reports…