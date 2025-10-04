Firebrands and new readers alike,

I started this piece just to check out something I saw in a passing comment. What I thought was another executive order type infringement on our rights.

So when I first started looking into NSPM-7, 7 I had no idea just how complex this truly was.

The NSPM-7, released on September 25, 2025, is not just another memo; it is a document designed to undermine our democracy.

I do not say this lightly; this is not hyperbole.

These documents pertain to national security, data collection, and directives regarding the scope of investigations.

NSPM-7 are the marching orders for the regime; they are the truest statement of intent that we have been issued. National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, issued on September 25, 2025, forever changed the landscape of civil rights and our rights as expressed under the Constitution.

This document entirely undermines elements of the 1st, 4th, and 5th amendments.

This memorandum systematically attacks our civil rights, using ambiguity and labeling as a means to undermine constitutional protections to privacy and due process.

It uses mechanisms from existing laws to turn NGO’s into domestic terror organizations and protestors into rioters.

It takes free speech and twists it into domestic terrorism.

It takes our freedom to express our opinions and relabels it a crime.

While this document accomplishes many things, I am afraid to say that this regime is not the first to have undermined our right to privacy. It has been hampered for decades, dating back to the Cold War. Starting with the COINTELPRO program. Efforts for reform have always been lip service, and our right to privacy has been a thing of the past for decades.

NPSM-7 follows the same playbook used to root out the “enemy within” or the communists during the Cold War. Except it is made for the modern age.

Before we look at NSPM-7, here is a summary of COINTELPRO.

1956–1971: The COINTELPRO Era

At the height of the Cold War, the FBI initiated a series of covert and often illegal domestic surveillance programs known collectively as the Counter-Intelligence Program, or COINTELPRO.

Initial Mission (1956): The program began with the objective of disrupting the activities of the Communist Party of the United States.

Expansion of Targets (1960s): Under Director J. Edgar Hoover, COINTELPRO’s scope was massively expanded to target a wide array of domestic groups and individuals deemed subversive. This included civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., organizations such as the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the NAACP, Black nationalist groups like the Black Panther Party, and “New Left” anti-Vietnam War movements.

Tactics of Disruption: The program’s official purpose was to “expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize” these movements. The FBI used tactics including illegal infiltration by informants, psychological warfare (planting false media stories and forging correspondence), harassment through the legal system with false arrests and perjured testimony, and illegal force, including break-ins and assaults.

End of the Program (1971): All COINTELPRO operations were officially terminated in 1971. The program was later heavily criticized by Congress for its systemic abuses of power and for abridging First Amendment rights.

The COINTELPRO era served a purpose; it was engineered to hunt and manufacture dissenters. To give the governments a means through which they could persecute individuals they deemed as dangerous to the status quo. It is no surprise that civil rights leaders were targeted, that anti-war groups were targeted. Those who spoke out against those in power and the norms that they wished to preserve were persecuted. Yet they endured, and even so, we saw change come from their efforts. This level of government persecution is not new. However, the brand emerging from the regime poses a challenge just as sinister, and with the latest technology available in 2025, it poses a graver threat than that faced in 1956.

NSPM-7 One Memorandum to Rule Them All.

The title of NSPM-7 is “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.”

When paired with the executive order designating “Antifa,” which is a non-existent and entirely fabricated organization as a domestic terror group, a door has been opened that poses an existential threat to our way of life.

This memo works in many ways; it serves as a vehicle to undermine civil rights, due process, and expedite the persecution of the regime’s political enemies.

It achieves this by creating complex mechanisms that enable the regime to attack its enemies financially and criminally in a manner that complements and reinforces one another. So that if one element of the system is triggered, it can launch parallel probes to use the other tools within the memo to cripple free speech and pro democracy organizations.

How does it do this? The first way it does this is through the use of definitions. By broadening the scope of what classifies as domestic terrorism, they have been able to make freedoms we take for granted acts of domestic terrorism.

These are the key definitions within NSPM-7.

Organized Campaigns of Political Violence: “Sophisticated, organized campaigns of targeted intimidation, radicalization, threats, and violence designed to silence opposing speech, limit political activity, change or direct policy outcomes, and prevent the functioning of a democratic society”.

Politically Motivated Terrorist Acts: The memorandum directs that domestic terrorism priorities include the following acts: Organized doxing campaigns Swatting Rioting and looting Trespass and destruction of property Assault and threats of violence Civil disorder

Ideological Indicators: “Common threads” identified as animating violent conduct include: “Anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity” “Support for the overthrow of the United States Government” “Extremism on migration, race, and gender” “Hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality”

Targeted Individuals and Entities: Investigations are directed to include “all participants in these criminal and terroristic conspiracies,” which encompasses: “The organized structures, networks, entities, organizations, funding sources, and predicate actions behind them”. “Institutional and individual funders, and officers and employees of organizations, that are responsible for, sponsor, or otherwise aid and abet the principal actors”.



The first things you will likely notice is the use of ambiguity. Terms like “Anti-Americanism” and “Anti-Capitalism” are entirely convoluted. The reality is that both can simply defined in their scope as “dissent.”

“Hostility toward those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality”

Since when does morality have anything to do with domestic terrorism? This definition alone would suggest that the entirety of MAGA supporters and the regime itself should be in jail.

“Civil disorder” and “swatting” as acts of terrorism. These are not acts of terrorism; in fact, they are petty crimes at best.

More chilling to me, “Extremism on migration, race, and gender,” as defined by the regime, is likely to mean anyone who advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, and likely women’s rights or the rights of the individual if they are being discriminated against on the basis of race.

The common thread here is simple, and it opens the door for the criminalization of “dissent.”

Suddenly, going to a protest can be categorized as an act of terrorism; protest organizers become leaders of terror groups.

Civil rights activists have become prophets of hate speech.

My criticisms of capitalism could land me the title of “domestic terrorist.”

This is the Satanic Panic, except this time, instead of “dungeons and dragons” being satanic rituals. Protests and free speech are organized terror campaigns promoting “Anti-Americanism”— whatever the fuck that is.

This is not just some memo; this is a declaration of war on due process, privacy, and free speech.

With this broad scope of definitions, suddenly the entire weight of federal enforcement can be used on the political enemies and those who speak out against the regime.

The means expressed in this memo to do this are as follows.

Empowerment of Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs): The FBI’s National and local JTTFs are directed to lead a national strategy to “investigate, prosecute, and disrupt” the targeted networks, entities, and individuals. This mandate explicitly includes launching criminal investigations into “institutional and individual funders, and officers and employees of organizations” deemed to be aiding or abetting the principal actors.

Financial Disruption and Surveillance: The Department of the Treasury is instructed to use all available resources to “identify and disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terrorism and political violence”. This includes tracing “illicit funding streams” and issuing new guidance to financial institutions on when they must file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) related to potential domestic terrorism.

Weaponization of Tax-Exempt Status: The Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is directed to ensure that no tax-exempt entities are “directly or indirectly financing political violence or domestic terrorism”. The IRS is further instructed to refer such organizations, along with their officers and employees, to the Department of Justice for investigation and possible criminal prosecution.

Designation as “Domestic Terrorist Organizations”: The Attorney General is authorized to recommend that any group whose members are found to be engaged in activities meeting the definition of domestic terrorism be formally designated as a “domestic terrorist organization”.

Coercive Interrogation: All federal law enforcement agencies are directed to question and interrogate individuals engaged in lawlessness about their organizational affiliations and financial sponsorship, potentially as a condition before any plea agreement is offered.

Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) Investigations: The memorandum prioritizes investigations under FARA for non-governmental organizations and citizens with ties to foreign entities, signaling a significant shift in enforcement priorities for that law.

In all honesty, this speaks for itself; this is an attack. It is a declaration of war. It is something that we cannot be silent about.

This regime must be challenged; we must express our constitutional right to representation, we must vote, and reclaim our liberties from tyrants.

This is scary, but now is not the time for fear; it is the time for advocacy and action.

Please share this message, and do not let this assault on our rights be done quietly.

I will continue to speak out, always.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

