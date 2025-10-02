Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today, I'd like to discuss numbers with you.

I would like to discuss wealth and power.

I want to discuss equity and equality.

America is the wealthiest nation in the world, it champions a booming economy, and is home to the world's most prestigious and powerful companies.

It is the poster child of democracy and economic mobility, a land where one can come and find success with nothing but the clothes on their back and a strong work ethic.

It is also home to the world’s biggest lie— America is a fraud, its dream a nightmare.

It is a land of contradictions and con-men, a place where money usurps Justice and the people have been convinced that slavery is their daily nine-to-five.

I am tired of the lies. I am tired of those who argue that economic mobility is not out of reach.

This is a country where the youth have no future, where homes are not the American dream. They are a pipe dream.



Where seeing a doctor is not a necessity but a luxury, where a generation of young people spends their paycheck in full because saving it is pointless.

Working two jobs does not get you ahead; it simply gets you by, or it might not even do that.

This is not freedom.

There are approximately 340.1 million people in the United States, and the median net worth per household in this country is $192,700.

The Median net worth of individuals under 35 is $39,000.

People under the age of 35 account for roughly 43% of the population. That is 149.1 million people.

There are 902 Billionaires in America in 2025, up from 813 in 2024.

There are 10,800 centi-millionaires in 2025, up from 9,850 in 2024.

Combined, the net worth of 11,702 people in the United States is $ 15.2 trillion.

40.7 million Americans live in Poverty, the poverty rate in America is 12.6%.

The bottom 70% of Americans are worth $ 8.87 trillion, which is equivalent to 239.4 million people.

These are numbers.

They do not care about how hard one works, nor do they care about what one is owed.

They do not care about American values or what someone deserves.

They are numbers and they are truth.

Here are some more truths.

15.2 Trillion dollars could…

Fund universal healthcare for 5-7 years.

Permanently solve the affordable housing shortage and homelessness.

Fully fund the entire capital investment needed for a U.S. transition to clean energy.

Erase all student debt and fund free public college for over 160 years.

Rebuild and modernize all U.S. infrastructure six times over.

Fund NASA for over 500 years.

End world hunger and provide global clean water for over 200 years.

It could also fund the Earth BioGenome project 3,000 times over, creating a “digital Noah’s Ark” and revolutionizing biology, medicine, and conservation.

Fund a Universal Basic Income (UBI) Trial for the Entire Country

It could increase the NIH budget tenfold to $500 billion per year for over 30 years.

Instead, what good has it done?

As I look around and see a hopeless youth, I see a burning planet, I see Billions of starving people. I see corruption and hate, and I see billions spent on spreading lies.

The people of America deserve reparations. The youth whose economic mobility has been stolen from them deserve reparations.

The elderly who have seen their retirement stripped from them deserve reparations.

The world that the wealthy have callously destroyed deserves to be healed.

Billionaires should not exist; people deserve their future back.

It starts with 15.2 trillion dollars.

End the Oligarchy.

Firebrands, thank you for taking the time to read this piece. The wealth disparity in America has gone too far. As we see these Billionaires strip the little wealth the people still hold, we must rise.

We must reclaim our democracy and redistribute wealth; we must do the things above so that our children today have a future worth living.

Spread the word, and continue to speak out.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

