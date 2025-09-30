The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
2h

I presume you’ve encountered Roko’s Basilisk, another of the insanities that emerge from unreflecting “rationalists” spending too much time far up their own asses.

It’s truly unbelievable what the combination of megalomania & cowardice can wreak.

And because they hold such technological power, their dystopia is an even more presently dangerous one than that of the Xian Dominionists, or the hedge fund feudalists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Shane Yirak and others
Ethan Faulkner's avatar
Ethan Faulkner
2h

A brilliant and necessary piece of work.

​You've taken their most complex and insane ideology and ripped it apart at the seams. Most people are afraid to even look at this stuff, let alone deconstruct it so completely.

​This is the "endgame" we've been talking about. You're exposing the source code of their entire anti-human project.

​Proud to be in this fight with you. This is exactly the kind of work that needs to be done. I'll be sharing this everywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture