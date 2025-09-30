Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today, I am going to share with you the ideology that drives the Techno-Fascist, billionaire, elitist, sociopathic monsters that have bought their way into power.

A philosophy that has governed their every move, one that began in Silicon Valley and now threatens to end the lives of billions. To explain the fundamentals of this ideology, I will borrow a portion of an essay by a phenomenal substacker, and his article Immortal Billionaire Demi-Gods Or Greedy Delusional Spoiled Fucksticks? You Decide! After finishing this piece, I highly encourage you to read it as he does a spectacular job breaking everything down.

In this piece, I will expand on each of the particular aspects of the TESCREAL ideology.

It presents itself as some futuristic academic agenda.

In reality, it is the disillusioned madness of those drunk on power and money, a cabal of cowards who fear their own demise so much they would rather see the world burn than pass it on to others.

Here is Ogre’s breakdown of TESCREAL.

Transhumanism - The human race should be enhanced through genetic and cybernetic means to become more than human.

Extropianism - That humans will eventually become immortal, most likely by uploading their consciousness to a computer and becoming digital.

Singularitarianism - That humanity will, in the very near future, give birth to true AI, a sentient superintelligence.

Cosmism - The idea that humanity will, with the aid of AI superintelligence, colonize the universe.

Rationalist - The claim to use pure logic to avoid cognitive and emotional bias. Curiously, it seems to always support the viewpoint of racist white men. Weird.

Effective Altruism - The idea is to benefit the maximum number of people in the most efficient way.

Longtermism - The idea that the long-term survival of the human race is the most important consideration possible.

Transhumanism - The human race should be enhanced through genetic and cybernetic means to become more than human.

In the minds of the Tech Bro Fascists, the cabal of cowardice that is headed by Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and the other acolytes of Curtis Yarvin and his neoreactionary movement. The human body is a limitation.

These individuals have invested billions of their own money in biotech; they aim to enhance their bodies and differentiate themselves not only by wealth but also by establishing themselves as individuals distinct from the masses.

Elon Musk has Neuralink, a venture he started in 2016. He endeavours somehow to integrate a computer chip into the human brain.

Peter Thiel, through his Founders Fund and the Thiel Foundation, has bankrolled nearly a dozen biotech start-ups. Cambrian, Emerald Therapeutics, Stem CentRx, Envisagenics, Gel4Med, LogicInk, and SciBac are some.

Personally, Thiel has invested in a company called NewLimit, whose primary purpose is to combat aging—something we will cover in more detail in the next section on Extropianism.

There is no problem with seeking to improve the human body, attempting to enhance the quality of life, and even extending the human lifespan.

In fact, countless scientists work every day to better understand the human body and have dedicated their lives to curing deadly diseases. Yet do these oligarchs back these ventures? Do they pour their billions into cancer research? Making healthcare affordable? No, they invest in making themselves superior, beyond human, because they are narcissistic sociopaths.

They would better themselves; they are only interested in what they view as their right as chosen acolytes of the ideology that will carry humanity toward its next step in evolution.

Extropianism - That humans will eventually become immortal, most likely by uploading their consciousness to a computer and becoming digital.

For people like Thiel, true cowards of the highest degree. One life is not enough; they want to live forever. Extropianism is truly one of the most insane concepts within TESCREAL. These people fear death, they want to live forever, they do not want to uncover this science in a responsible way, and they do not seek to pioneer a new frontier so that future generations might enjoy such an opportunity as to become something more.

They want this for themselves. Peter Thiel exemplifies this cowardice. His investment in NewLimit and his obsession with countering the aging process expose his true nature. He is weak and afraid, so much so that he would force his son to sit there while they transfuse his child’s blood into him. So delusional, he would use his own kid as a means to extend his own life. The practice itself is not grounded in any degree of verifiable scientific data.

This Extropianism drives the Silicon Valley coward cabal to pursue the next part of the TESCREAL ideology recklessly, the consequences be damned. If they are to be immortal, then they must create the agent of their deliverance—the singularity.

Singularitarianism - That humanity will, in the very near future, give birth to true AI, a sentient superintelligence.

This is truly the driving force behind everything that has emerged from Silicon Valley over the last 20 years. The idea is to create an AI so powerful that it will deliver the Tech Bro cabal the immortality they seek. They think they will be rewarded for bringing such a thing into existence.

The idea, put simply, is that they will create more innovative and smarter AI, those AI will create AI smarter than them, and the cycle will continue until they have created a truly conscious AI being that can magically solve all of our problems and make them immortal.

To accomplish this, a tremendous amount of energy will be required—so it is suddenly less of a coincidence that Stephen Miller, a pawn of Thiel, has penned an executive order allowing the reopening of sites sealed by the EPA for contamination to facilitate the construction of gargantuan data centers.

They will use any means of power production to support these models, regardless of the environmental effects, irrespective of how many innocent Americans are exposed to radioactive isotopes, or how many innocents die from starvation caused by global warming. The pursuit of the Singularity is all that matters; they will sacrifice every person to do it.

Even in doing this, they have no idea how much power such an AI would require. I would not be surprised if something on this level would require as much power as the whole United States. They pursue this goal recklessly and without caution; the consequences of such a methodology will be catastrophic.

Cosmism - The idea that humanity will, with the aid of AI superintelligence, colonize the universe.

At this point, it will not surprise you that these same people who are willing to doom billions to death and destroy the planet also see themselves as the destined settlers of the universe.

The delusion here continues to grow in scope, the irony is that in their haste to achieve their vision. They are likely to undermine all of the research that would make such a thing possible. Elon’s obsession with space travel now becomes much more understandable. He and his Silicon Valley friends need to create their own vehicles to carry them and their singularity out into the stars.

Elon has secured billions of dollars in United States taxpayer money for just that purpose. Our government is a piggy bank that they plan to raid to carry out their twisted plans of galactic conquest.

Rationalist - The claim to use pure logic to avoid cognitive and emotional bias. Curiously, it seems to always support the viewpoint of racist white men. Weird.

Those who are evil seek to use rationalism to explain their illogical motives.

While being rational is essential, and I personally see it as an indispensable tool, it is just that a tool.

One can use pure logic, devoid of ethos, to justify the genocide of billions… oh wait.

So, you see, a prosperous society strikes a balance between Logos and Ethos to develop a system of reasonable and moral governance. Rationalism by itself is dangerous and has always appealed to white supremacists. It is this rationalism that allows them to wave off the destruction of the planet and the death of countless innocents to further their twisted pursuit of an AI god that will deliver them from death.

Effective Altruism - The idea is to benefit the maximum number of people in the most efficient way.

This sounds like a positive thing— the benefit of others. However, in this case, the altruism applies to them. They have warped this concept; in essence, it is because they are pursuing this noble endeavor that they justify their corrupt and deadly methodology as some form of Altruism.

They have convinced themselves they are destined to save the human race; this makes them altruists in their purist form. This delusion makes them deadly and reckless.

This cult of cowardice has rendered the wealthiest and most powerful in our technology-driven society perilously ambitious.

Longtermism - The idea that the long-term survival of the human race is the most important consideration possible.

Here lies their most dangerous justification; in essence, it is a golden ticket that allows them to escape accountability for the damage that they are causing.

Their mission is to ensure that the human race will somehow populate the stars. By ensuring that the trillions of unborn humans will exist, they can write off the lives of the billions their actions will cost.

The earth is but a stepping stone, if they are to colonize the universe… what is one planet to them?

So there you have it TESCREAL— the cocktail of madness that now grips the most powerful men in the world.

While they may be powerful, they are also idiots. They embrace a particular form of psychopathy that ignores reason. They forget the lessons of the past; they aim to leave the earth and traverse the stars.

Yet they ignore the consequences of aspiring for greatness without caution. Wealth and intelligence are not synonymous; they invest millions in creating tech that would allow them to put biotech in their brains, yet seek to defund critical brain research.

They want to live forever, but support programs to cut vaccine funding and research, defund cancer research, and stifle science as a means to control power.

This is not a sci-fi movie; they are not action heroes. They will not live forever; they will die.

They will die afraid and defeated. Of this I am certain, what is undetermined is if we will let them take us down with them. I hope the answer is no. I hope that this article has helped you understand the importance of reclaiming our democracy.

With that democracy— we can rest the fate of our species back from this cabal of cowardice. Without it, it will not just be America that is doomed. It will be the entire human race.

Let us make sure it is not so.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

The Firebrand Project is now my full-time job! I was fired after participating in the economic blackout in September. Instead of returning to the workforce as just another cog in the machine, I want to be a force for change. I want to turn The Firebrand Project into a community that can make a difference in fighting for our democracy.

To do this, I need your help. By becoming a paid subscriber, you will allow me to offer the following and continue adding more.

Weekly Shows M-F

The Firebrand Report - 12:30 pm PST

A show where I provide real-time analysis of three breaking news stories, giving you the rundown on what happened and sharing my thoughts on what this means for the future.

Daily Articles

Every day you will receive an article from me, the topic may vary, but the fire will be there. I want to arm you with more information. Providing each Firebrand in our community with the ability to further the discussion and broaden the number of informed Americans.

Monthly Firebrand Investigations

Every month, I will bring you a Firebrand Investigation, which is a report on something I believe is critical. I will dig deep, get the facts, and find the truth, no matter how ugly, and give it to you in a way that you can easily understand, break down, and share like the Firebrands you are.

Paid Subscriber Livestreams

Every month, we will have a paid subscriber live stream. This will be an opportunity for you to chat with me, ask questions, and broaden the discussion on a more personal level.

If you can’t afford to be a paid subscriber, you can always help by restacking, liking, commenting, and sharing The Firebrand Project with your friends and peers.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Share

Leave a comment

More from The Firebrand Project