The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Prorok's avatar
Tom Prorok
27m

Excellent analysis

Reply
Share
Tamie Swain 🌊📎's avatar
Tamie Swain 🌊📎
1h

This helps “poor” cash strapped russia generate oil income.

This distracts us from more genocide in Pakistan and tries to make Israel look strong and stay in a war so bibi prosecution stalls.

This distracts us from the trumpstein files a little longer.

So many will die and so many homelands destroyed to prevent bibi, trump, and putin from facing justice.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture