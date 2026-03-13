Fire and explosions near Tehran’s main airport after Israeli and U.S. strikes. Iran’s system is absorbing real punishment while keeping its missile and proxy networks online.

This Analysis is a follow-up article on last week’s Independent Analysis, which you can read here.

Today, as we cross the two‑week mark of a war that was sold as a fast, decisive proof of American and Israeli dominance, the more interesting question is no longer “How has Iran survived this long?” but “How much strain is now hiding behind the confident briefings and victory graphics?” Trump, Netanyahu, and Mojtaba Khamenei are all projecting strength—insisting that the other side is on the brink of collapse—even as tanker traffic, interceptor stocks, Gulf skylines, and casualty reports tell a more complicated story.

If this campaign were quietly veering off the glide path its architects promised, you would expect to see specific cracks from the outside looking in: a decapitated regime that hardens instead of breaking, a chokepoint that turns into a standing economic weapon, partners who start to flinch, a superpower that can keep finding targets but can no longer afford to intercept every missile fired back, and a human attrition curve that starts to bend political decision‑making as much as battle damage does.

In this follow‑up, I want to walk through those tells systematically—not to declare a verdict on a still‑moving war, but to show how a conflict advertised as “working” can already be behaving like a controlled failure in real time.

Analyst Note: This is an open‑source assessment built from public reporting, commercial satellite imagery, and official statements, pulled into a single frame at speed; treat it as a snapshot of how Epic Fury looks right now, not a final history of how it ends.

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Decapitating Khamenei Didn’t Break the System—It Compressed It

Smoke plumes over Tehran during the opening days of Operation Epic Fury. Killing Ali Khamenei did not collapse the state; it compressed power around Mojtaba Khamenei and the IRGC.

From the outside, Epic Fury’s opening move looked like the ultimate proof of concept: the U.S. and Israel killed a sitting Supreme Leader in hours, hitting his Qom compound and key IRGC command nodes with precision munitions. If the theory of the war were correct—that Iran’s system would unravel once its apex cleric was gone—you would expect public confusion, elite fragmentation, and rapid moves by outside actors to exploit the vacuum.

Instead, we got controlled succession under fire. Within days, Mojtaba Khamenei was formally elevated as Supreme Leader, with reporting from Tehran and international outlets emphasizing IRGC backing and his decision to authorize large missile barrages in his first week. His earliest speeches tie his personal legitimacy to keeping Hormuz closed, continuing strikes on Israel and U.S. bases, and portraying survival under bombardment as victory in itself.​

Iranian state media confirmed Ali Khamenei’s death but moved quickly to project institutional continuity, highlighting Assembly of Experts procedures and IRGC loyalty. Mojtaba’s first public line—linking his rule explicitly to resistance and energy disruption—signals that de‑escalation is politically costly for him in a way it was not for his father.​

Analyst Note: The regime’s ability to absorb the loss of its Supreme Leader, elevate a harder‑line successor, and keep firing under bombardment is the clearest sign that decapitation has produced a more brittle but more committed adversary — not a system on the verge of capitulation.

Interceptor Depletion—Not Bombs—is Becoming the Hard Ceiling

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, where a THAAD radar site was blackened and burned out by early Iranian strikes

In the original piece, we argued that Trump’s war would not be limited by offensive munitions—JDAMs, cruise missiles, bunker busters—but by the finite stock of interceptors required to shield Israel and U.S. bases from sustained missile fire. Two weeks in, that is exactly where the pressure is building.

U.S. and Israeli forces have fired hundreds of Patriot, THAAD, Arrow, and David’s Sling interceptors since June 2025, and Epic Fury has accelerated that burn. Publicly available models and media reporting suggest high‑end magazines are already down around one‑third from pre‑war levels, and production lines cannot replace that volume in anything like real time. Meanwhile, Iran has shifted from raw volume to fewer, better‑timed salvos, often using cluster munitions to maximize the damage from each missile that leaks through.

U.S. and Israeli officials now emphasize the drop in Iranian launch tempo as a success metric—a tell that daily interceptor burn, not target availability, is becoming the limiting factor. Open sources have highlighted cases where Arrow was not used—such as the Beit Shemesh synagogue shelter hit—suggesting selective engagement as stocks tighten.​

Analyst Note: When planners start selling “reduced launch tempo” as victory while still fighting multiple daily salvos, it’s a sign that defensive magazines—not targets or political will—are setting the outer boundary of Trump’s theory of victory.​

The Ground We’re Not Seeing Is the Victory We Don’t Have

F/A‑18 strike aircraft on a crowded carrier deck preparing for sorties. Airpower can destroy targets nightly, but without ground forces, it struggles to convert those hits into durable control.

The deeper you read the strike data, the clearer one fact becomes: airpower is doing almost everything it can—and still running into structural walls. Thousands of sorties and thousands of munitions have destroyed visible missile bases, naval facilities, and surface nuclear infrastructure, but hardened enrichment halls, long tunnel networks, and dispersed mobile launchers remain in play.

The reason is simple and uncomfortable. There is no credible ground component capable of seizing and physically dismantling underground complexes, securing Hormuz’s shores, or occupying key Iranian terrain. The U.S. has not massed the forces required for that kind of invasion, and its Gulf partners are unwilling to host it; Israel is already stretched between Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and home‑front defense. In that context, every additional “successful” strike delivers diminishing strategic returns while keeping the cost‑curve—oil prices, interceptor depletion, human attrition—pointed sharply upward.

Analyst Note: A war that cannot put boots on the critical ground will always describe destruction as victory, but the strategic reality is simpler: without a ground lever, Trump and Netanyahu are trying to solve a regime‑change and chokepoint problem with tools that can only ever buy time.

The Radar and C2 Hits Quietly Shrinking U.S. Freedom of Action

Satellite imagery of a U.S. THAAD radar complex in the Gulf region verified as damaged by early Iranian strikes. Each burned‑out radar face and disrupted C2 node quietly widens U.S. blind spots and forces more conservative, interceptor‑heavy tactics.

Another layer of attrition sits below most public maps: the slow grind against U.S. and allied radar and command‑and‑control nodes. In the opening days, Iranian missiles and drones hit or disrupted key radar sites and C2 infrastructure tied to U.S. basing and maritime surveillance, including systems near Al Udeid, Al Dhafra, and along the northern Gulf that feed the air‑defense and shipping picture.

Commercial imagery and official statements now confirm that multiple radar installations have been damaged or destroyed outright, along with localized outages in air‑traffic control and early‑warning coverage. None of these losses is decisive on its own—the U.S. can reroute data and lean on space‑based sensors—but together they force commanders to widen safety margins, accept more uncertainty about incoming threats, and invest more sorties and munitions in suppressing any site that might still be able to blind, jam, or mislead friendly forces.

Analyst Note: Every radar face that goes dark and every C2 node that takes a hit doesn’t just reduce U.S. vision; it quietly forces more conservative tactics and higher interceptor usage, shrinking the coalition’s practical freedom of action long before the public hears that “we’re running low.”

Hormuz Has Become Iran’s Standing Economic Weapon—Not a Bluff

Mayuree Naree, a Bangkok cargo ship, stern on fire with thick smoke

We argued from Day 1 that Hormuz, not Tehran, was the real center of gravity: if this war began to fail, it would show up first in shipping lanes and oil prices, not in headlines about “decisive” strike packages. By Day 13, that forecast has been overtaken by reality.

Iranian missiles and drones have hit multiple tankers and cargo vessels in Gulf and Iraqi waters, igniting fires, killing crew, and pushing insurers to treat the entire northern Gulf as a war zone. Tanker transits through Hormuz have collapsed from pre‑war levels of roughly 24 per day to the low single digits, and many of those are heavily negotiated or partially escorted test cases, not a return to normal flow. Houthi strikes in the Red Sea and Bab el‑Mandeb have compounded the shock, forcing East–West trade around the Cape of Good Hope.

Brent has jumped into, and stayed in, triple‑digit territory; Reuters and others now classify the Epic Fury disruption as one of the largest oil supply shocks in modern history. Iran’s leadership is openly telling the world to prepare for 200‑dollar oil while insisting the blockade will continue until U.S.–Israeli attacks stop—turning energy markets into a public bargaining chip rather than a background casualty.​

Analyst Note: A war that was supposed to remove a threat is now exporting it—each day of partial Hormuz closure pushes more global actors toward the same conclusion: the U.S. can destroy Iranian hardware, but only Iran can reopen the world’s chokepoint without a ground war.​

Gulf Hosts Are Discovering the Price of Being America’s Launchpad

Flames and smoke near Dubai’s airport and iconic Burj Al Arab after Iranian strikes. Gulf states hosting U.S. forces are now paying a visible price for being launchpads. Flames and smoke near Dubai’s airport and iconic Burj Al Arab after Iranian strikes. Gulf states hosting U.S. forces are now paying a visible price for being launchpads.

One of the clearest “tells” we outlined for a war going badly was this: if Epic Fury began to fail, the Middle East map would light up not only over Iran and Israel, but over every state that signed on as a landlord for U.S. power projection. That map is now filled in.

Iranian missiles and drones have hit Al Udeid (Qatar), Al Dhafra (UAE), Ali al‑Salem (Kuwait), and Saudi facilities near Prince Sultan, alongside high‑visibility civilian and dual‑use targets: Dubai’s airport and towers, Bahrain’s waterfront high‑rises, and industrial zones tied to oil and shipping. Civilian and expatriate worker casualties are in the dozens across the Gulf, and urban skylines that once sold stability are now part of Iran’s “cost of hosting America” slide deck.​

The UAE is publicly calling on Iran to halt attacks on its neighbors as a precondition for effective diplomacy, while stressing that it did not choose this war but must now manage its fallout. Saudi, Qatari, and Emirati messaging is converging on a theme: calls for restraint and de‑escalation without full public rupture with Washington—a classic posture of partners who feel trapped between a patron and a neighbor with missiles.​

Analyst Note: Every Gulf skyline that takes a hit while hosting U.S. assets makes Washington’s position less sustainable and Tehran’s leverage greater—the war is eroding the political foundations of U.S. basing faster than it is eroding Iran’s will to fight.​

Iran’s Proxies Are Turning a One‑Front War into a Bandwidth Test

A truck‑mounted multiple‑rocket launcher linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Iran’s network is not on its back foot: Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and the Houthis are actively firing and forcing the U.S. and Israel to defend on several fronts at once.

If this war were going smoothly, you would expect Iran’s regional network to be on its back foot: Hezbollah hiding its launchers, Iraqi militias deterred, the Houthis contained. Instead, the opposite is happening. Hezbollah has launched hundreds of rockets and precision missiles at northern and central Israel, drawing sustained Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s outskirts that have already killed nearly 400 people and wounded many more. Iraqi militias have resumed harassment of U.S. positions and threatened airports; the Houthis have reopened a Red Sea front that forces U.S. and allied navies to split attention between Bab el‑Mandeb and Hormuz.

Each of these theaters is manageable in isolation; together they add up to a sustained drag on U.S. bandwidth and interceptor stocks. Every rocket from Lebanon that must be intercepted, every drone from Yemen that has to be shot down over the Red Sea, consumes the same finite defensive depth that Trump needs to keep protecting Israel and Gulf bases from Iranian launches.​​

Analyst Note: The more Iran can force Washington to defend in three or four places at once, the faster Epic Fury shifts from a test of U.S. firepower into a test of U.S. endurance—and that is an exam Tehran has been studying for since long before this war started.​​

Human Attrition Is Becoming Its Own Strategic Tax

Destroyed buildings in Lebanon after rocket and airstrike exchanges. Hezbollah’s front forces Israel and the U.S. to spend interceptors and political bandwidth on yet another axis.

In “The Human Attrition Tax,” we walked through how a single U.S. Flight crew’s death can ripple through the system—logistics, morale, politics—as a kind of invisible ledger entry the Pentagon can’t ignore. The same logic now applies across all the major fronts.

On the Iranian side, OSINT and local reporting document major civilian incidents: a girls’ school in Minab, residential districts in Tehran, and repeated dual‑use hits where military value and human cost intermingle; medical systems in multiple Iranian cities are now operating in rolling crisis mode under bombardment and fuel constraints. A single U.S. Tomahawk strike that hit a school complex and reportedly killed around 175 people has become a defining narrative moment, broadcast repeatedly on Iranian and regional channels as proof that America’s claim to precision is a myth when pressure rises.

The aftermath of a strike on a school complex in Iran. Civilian sites—schools, housing blocks, hospitals—are becoming central to each side’s narrative about the human cost of this war.

On the other side, Iranian and Hezbollah strikes have killed Israeli civilians in Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh, wounded nearly two thousand more, and sent millions into shelters, while Gulf civilians and migrant workers absorb the debris and misfires around U.S. bases, and Lebanese civilians are dying under Israeli airstrikes that have already produced nearly 400 deaths in Beirut and the south. Independent trackers now estimate roughly 2,000 deaths across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and neighboring states, including more than 1,100 children killed or injured, and several thousand more wounded or permanently displaced—a human attrition curve that is steepening faster than any side’s political room for error.

Iran’s information ecosystem has pivoted from denial to curation: selecting the worst coalition mistakes and pairing them with footage of its own “measured” hits on U.S. and Israeli targets to claim proportionality. In Washington and Jerusalem, every additional U.S. and Israeli casualty now lands on top of a population already exhausted by years of war, inflation, and political crisis—raising the stakes of each new decision to escalate or pause.​​

Analyst Note: When the human attrition tax starts compounding across pilots, schoolchildren, migrant workers, and families in shelters, the war’s balance sheet shifts: the question stops being “Can we hit more targets?” and becomes “How long can our societies and partners keep paying this price for gains that still don’t add up to victory?”

Trump’s “About to Surrender” Narrative Is Running Into the Clock

President Donald Trump speaks at a recent summit. Public claims that the Iran war is “working” sit uneasily beside mounting aircraft losses, interceptor strain, and the risk of 200‑dollar oil.

In the first article, we argued that if Trump’s war were quietly failing, you would see a widening gap between his rhetoric and the structural realities on the ground. That gap is now wide enough to drive a carrier through.​

Publicly, Trump insists that the U.S. is “totally destroying” Iran, that Tehran is “about to surrender,” and that further strikes will make it all but impossible for the regime to continue. Privately, his own Pentagon is signaling that “this will take time,” that the U.S. is not entering a new “endless war,” and that objectives must be balanced against finite interceptor stocks, mounting fiscal costs, and rising global economic risk. Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei is promising the opposite story to his public: Hormuz stays shut, bases stay under threat, and any negotiation under fire is off the table.​

The U.S. has now acknowledged at least 13 service members killed and more than 140 wounded, including six Air Force personnel in a KC‑135 crash and multiple losses in friendly‑fire incidents—numbers far beyond the “zero casualties” window Trump enjoyed in the opening days. Congress is once again talking openly about War Powers resolutions, and rating agencies are warning they “won’t jump the gun” but are watching for signs that the conflict is dragging into an open‑ended drag on U.S. fiscal and economic stability.​

Analyst Note: A president who says Iran is “about to surrender” while analysts model interceptor exhaustion, tanker fires, and 200‑dollar oil is not describing a war that’s under control; he’s describing a war that is sprinting toward the same constrained, face‑saving pause we warned was his most likely exit ramp from the start.​

The Composite Picture

A major industrial and port facility burns after a strike in the Gulf. Systematic hits on fuel, radar, and logistics nodes are eroding U.S. and allied freedom of action in less visible ways.

If you step back and read this as a single signal rather than isolated data points, it looks like this:

Iran’s Supreme Leader has been killed, but the regime has compressed around Mojtaba and is still firing missiles and drones across multiple fronts.​

U.S. and Israeli forces have destroyed thousands of targets—missile bases, naval vessels, refineries, radars—yet Iran can still intermittently shut Hormuz, harass shipping, and launch meaningful salvos at Israel and U.S. bases.

Interceptor inventories are visibly tightening, with high‑end stocks drawn down by hundreds of rounds while officials stop publishing hard numbers and shift to talking about “reduced launch tempo” instead.​

Radar and C2 nodes tied to U.S. and allied air defense and maritime awareness have been damaged or destroyed, forcing more conservative tactics and higher interceptor usage to compensate for growing blind spots.

Gulf hosts that enabled the war are now taking physical and political fire—Al Udeid, Al Dhafra, Ali al‑Salem, and Saudi sites hit; UAE and others calling for de‑escalation while trying not to rupture ties with Washington.

Iran’s proxies—Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, the Houthis—have successfully opened and sustained additional fronts, forcing the U.S. and Israel to defend in several theaters at once and accelerating the burn of finite air defenses.​

Human attrition is no longer background noise: roughly 2,000 dead across Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and neighboring states, more than 1,100 children killed or injured, over 140 wounded U.S. troops, and entire neighborhoods, schools, and apartment blocks turned into political symbols on all sides.​

Oil and shipping markets are behaving as if this is already a major systemic crisis: tanker transits through Hormuz have collapsed, multiple tankers and cargo ships have been hit, Brent has gone triple‑digit, and Iran is openly talking about 200‑dollar oil while insisting the blockade will continue.

Trump’s public line—“totally destroying” Iran, “about to surrender”—sits alongside Pentagon talk of “this will take time,” congressional rumbling over War Powers, and quiet anxiety in markets and partner capitals that this war has no clean endstate.​

Analyst Note: Taken together, these are exactly the kinds of signals you’d expect from a coalition under serious internal strain: finite defenses under pressure, basing arrangements absorbing real cost, proxies stretching bandwidth, markets blinking red, and a public narrative of inevitable victory that no longer matches the operational ledger.

-I will continue to keep you updated.

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Other Iran War Coverage and Analysis

Sources and Further Reading

Interceptors, air defense strain, and campaign structure

“‘Race of Attrition’: US Military’s Finite Interceptor Stockpile Is Being Tested.” Military Times, 5 Mar. 2026,

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/race-attrition-us-military-finite-001945654.html

“The Depleting Missile Defense Interceptor Inventory.” Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), 11 May 2025,

https://www.csis.org/analysis/depleting-missile-defense-interceptor-inventory

“Iran Update Evening Special Report, March 1, 2026.” Critical Threats Project / Institute for the Study of War, 1 Mar. 2026,

https://www.criticalthreats.org/analysis/iran-update-evening-special-report-march-1-2026

“Iran Update Evening Special Report, March 11, 2026.” Institute for the Study of War, 11 Mar. 2026,

https://understandingwar.org/research/middle-east/iran-update-evening-special-report-march-11-2026

Hormuz, shipping, and global economic pressure

“Iran Unleashes Oil Shock to Blunt US Firepower.” Reuters, 13 Mar. 2026,

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-unleashes-oil-shock-blunt-us-firepower-2026-03-13/

“World Faces Largest‑Ever Oil Supply Disruption on Middle East War, IEA Says.” Reuters, 12 Mar. 2026,

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/world-faces-largest-ever-oil-supply-disruption-middle-east-war-iea-says-2026-03-12/

“Oil Settles Up 9% as Iran Vows to Keep Strait of Hormuz Closed.” Reuters, 11 Mar. 2026,

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-climbs-tankers-are-attacked-iraqi-waters-amid-middle-east-war-2026-03-12/

“No One, Not Even Beijing, Is Getting Through the Strait of Hormuz.” Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), 8 Mar. 2026,

https://www.csis.org/analysis/no-one-not-even-beijing-getting-through-strait-hormuz

“Conflict in the Strait of Hormuz Is Spilling into the Indian Ocean.” Chatham House, 12 Mar. 2026,

https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/03/conflict-strait-hormuz-spilling-indian-ocean

Political signaling, Gulf partners, and Trump vs. Iran framing

“UAE Says Iran Must Halt Attacks on Neighbours to Allow Diplomacy.” Reuters, 13 Mar. 2026,

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-says-iran-must-halt-attacks-neighbours-allow-diplomacy-2026-03-13/

“The Contest of Will between Trump and Iran.” Chatham House, 1 Mar. 2026,

https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/03/contest-will-between-trump-and-iran

“Iran Shock Creates Problematic Fiscal Loop.” Reuters Breakingviews, 10 Mar. 2026,

https://www.reuters.com/commentary/breakingviews/iran-shock-creates-problematic-fiscal-loop-2026-03-10/

Overall, war, energy markets, and economic fallout

“The Iran Conflict Is Sending Oil Prices Soaring—What Happens Next?” Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), 9 Mar. 2026,

https://www.csis.org/analysis/iran-conflict-sending-oil-prices-soaring-what-happens-next

“What Does the Iran War Mean for Global Energy Markets?” Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), 8 Mar. 2026,

https://www.csis.org/analysis/what-does-iran-war-mean-global-energy-markets

“Iran War Causes Biggest‑Ever Oil Market Disruption, IEA Says.” Bloomberg, 12 Mar. 2026,

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-12/iran-war-is-causing-biggest-ever-oil-market-disruption-iea-says

“The 2026 Iran War: An Initial Take and Implications.” Oxford Economics, 1 Mar. 2026,

https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/resource/the-2026-iran-war-an-initial-take-and-implications/

“Iran War’s Energy Price Shock Is Likely to Spiral Economy‑Wide.” Axios, 9 Mar. 2026,

https://www.axios.com/2026/03/09/oil-prices-gas-iran-war