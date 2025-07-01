“America used to have a Justice system, what is it now?”

What is justice? And is it still possible to maintain a just society?

I often reflect on the writings of Plato, where justice stands as a central pillar of any functional civilization.

For me, it always comes back to this:

What is just is what is right.

What is right is what is just.

Right?

So if law is meant to be the vehicle through which justice is delivered—then the law must itself be right.

But this is where we run into trouble.

The law in America, even before Trump, was rarely truly just.

Yet there was a sense that the truth would eventually prevail—that in itself was a form of justice.

So is justice when the truth prevails?

If that’s the case, then justice is entirely absent in today’s government.

Because the truth is no longer a tool of justice—but an obstacle to power.

It stands in the way of authoritarian consolidation. And so it is discarded.

So then—is justice what is right?

Or is it when the truth prevails?

Or is it both?

And if a society doesn’t hold truth in high regard—and cannot agree on what is “right”—what becomes of that society?

Can a nation prioritize justice without truth?

Many people get frustrated here. It feels like we’re spinning in circles. But I’m intentionally narrowing the focus to two simple points.

If something serves the truth, it is right.

If it is right, it is just.

Therefore: Justice serves the truth.

By that logic, the rule of law in America today is unjust.

It does not serve the truth. It does not uphold what is right.

And that is deeply dangerous.

Worse still is how easily the justice system was transformed—from an institution meant to preserve truth into a mechanism that abuses language, nuance, and subtext to oppress and mislead.

That leads me to what may be the greatest vulnerability in any society that hopes to be just:

A just society can only exist if the people within it value what is right.

And in our case, that means valuing truth.

But in America, truth has become an afterthought.

As Plato warned in The Republic, and as others have echoed through time:

Humans are selfish.

And justice, by contrast, benefits the many—not the individual.

Take the story of the invisible man—a man who can commit crimes without being seen. Justice becomes a personal choice.

And most, if given the chance to act without consequence, will choose selfishness.

Justice only functions when there are consequences.

When power erases accountability, justice erodes.

And when the powerful are cloaked in darkness, the temptation to abandon justice becomes irresistible.

Just look at what our oligarchs have become—and you’ll find your answer to why America has fallen into moral decay.

So I end with this:

The only way to preserve a just society is through sufficient oversight.

If we allow darkness to shield those in power, we lose our justice.

And with it, we lose our freedom.

Knowledge is power.

And when that knowledge is buried by the greed of the few, all is lost.

So I’ll leave you with this question, true to the Socratic nature of this piece:

How can America reclaim its justice?

Please take some time and share your thoughts.

