The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Androidew's avatar
Androidew
4m

Pretty sad showing. The US out spends by 4x the rest of the world on military. We can't afford health care but Raytheon is backordered 3 years out for weapons that were state of the art 20 years ago.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Gilda Johnson's avatar
Gilda Johnson
15m

How do I obtain access?

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