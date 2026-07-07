The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
3d

My thinking is Europe is gaining strength dramatically with money flowing in for weapons (look at Germany,it's leading strong) and Ukraine is the icing on top, these are my personal thoughts and other Countries are joining or have joined.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈
1d

Great info, as always. 🔥

Wonder if Roshel would consider establishing a plant in Germany and setting them up to manufacture Senator armored vehicles locally, like they did in Ukraine. Could be an interesting way for Canada to contribute.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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