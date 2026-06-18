The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Suzy Wolski's avatar
Suzy Wolski
20h

All I care about is that Putin goes home and leaves Ukraine alone forever! What an obnoxious bully he is attacking on another country because his pathetic ego just has to have land that never belonged to Russia but they took it at one time! He is killing off the Russian people for his vanity! Put on a uniform and go out there and fight for it yourself and stop killing off the Russian and Ukrainian people because you are so incredibly SELFISH! Exactly why do you need Ukraine for? So you can brag about the size of your land? You and Trump have no humanity what so ever! I don’t believe you are actually human you are both forces of deep dark EVIL THAT SHOULD BE DONE AWAY WITH AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BECAUSE ALL YOU BRING IS PAIN AND GRIEF AND EVIL

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Peter Thom's avatar
Peter Thom
21h

I agree with you that Ukraine has worked itself into a position so that it will be a very heavy lift to coerce it to concede to a bad deal —which we now see Trump is very good at constructing.

But I think your frame of the ability of Russia to absorb pain without end misses an important nuance. When Russia itself is attacked this appeared to be true. However, Russia blinked under the pressure of the Afghan rebels. And let’s recall how Finland was able to thwart Russia’s attack in 1939. Deeper in history are the wars with Japan and the Crimean War. I think individual Russian soldiers cannot hold the same intensity as Ukrainians fighting for their own territory. That difference is vital. In many wars the attacker has trouble sustaining the battle over long periods of time. And I expect this will be a factor going forward in Ukraine.

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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