DISCLAIMER: This brief was written with events and information up to June 17, 2026; any events that have occurred since are not addressed. It aims to explore the dynamics driving events underneath diplomatic cover that often saturates MSM headlines.

TFP CONFIDENCE TIERING: The Firebrand Project labels the confidence behind every significant finding in this piece. CONFIRMED means multiple independent sources have verified it. HIGH-CONFIDENCE means the sourcing is strong with minor gaps. DEVELOPING means the indicators are credible but not yet fully corroborated. CLAIMED means a single party — often one with skin in the game — has asserted it without independent verification.

Forty months into the full-scale invasion, Russia’s ten-day regime-change operation has become the thing it can least afford: a grinding, drone-saturated attritional contest in which Ukraine holds every structural advantage. The numbers are not ambiguous. The question is whether the West is reading them correctly — and whether Ukraine can hold the conditions long enough for the math to matter.

01 — RUSSIA IS LOSING FASTER THAN IT CAN RECOVER

ISW assessed control of terrain — Pokrovsk direction, June 16, 2026. Russia’s highest-tempo offensive axis; 241 combat engagements logged June 11 alone. Credit: Institute for the Study of War.

CONFIRMED — Russia is running a net monthly manpower deficit of roughly 10,500–18,300 personnel, and ISW confirmed in its June 11 assessment that Russian battlefield casualties now exceed the recruitment rate on a sustained basis — a threshold that, once crossed, historically signals terminal force degradation absent a structural mobilization change that Putin has not ordered. CLAIMED — The Ukrainian military now kills or wounds approximately 1,350–1,410 Russian personnel per day — a figure the Ukrainian General Staff reported as of early June 2026, and which ISW/CTP assessments have characterized as consistent with observable battlefield tempo. HIGH-CONFIDENCE — Against that loss rate, Russia is recruiting an estimated 800–1,000 personnel per day — the most reliable independent figure comes from the Kluge/SWP analysis published in early 2026, which cross-referenced Russian regional conscription data, contract soldier incentive payments, and prisoner recruitment cadences.

The mechanism driving those numbers is Ukraine’s drone-first attrition architecture. HIGH-CONFIDENCE — Unmanned systems now account for an estimated 95–96% of Russian frontline casualties, a figure cited by Ukrainian analyst Denys Davydov and corroborated by Finnish President Stubb, speaking at the Brookings Institution in April 2026. HIGH-CONFIDENCE — Ukraine’s drone kill ratio runs approximately 1:5 — one Ukrainian drone lost per five Russian personnel or vehicles destroyed. That ratio reflects not just tactical proficiency but an institutional transformation: the Unmanned Systems Forces branch, created June 3, 2025 under Brigadier General Brovdi (”Magyar”), industrialized what had been ad hoc unit-level drone operations into a coordinated service arm. By December 2025 — the month ISW and Ukrainian Delta system data identify as the operational inflection point — drone kills were exceeding Russian daily recruitment for the first time. That ratio has held for at least four consecutive months.

CONFIRMED — Territorially, Ukraine has recaptured 600+ square kilometers in 2026 against Russia’s net gain of approximately 40.64 square kilometers across the same period — a 15:1 asymmetry that inverts the dominant Western media narrative of a grinding Russian advance. DEVELOPING — Russian advance rates in active contact zones average 15–70 meters per day where they occur at all, concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka directions. The operational reality behind Russia’s territorial control figure: catastrophic manpower expenditure for ground measured in meters.

Questions

If Ukraine holds every structural advantage — kill ratios, recruitment math, territorial asymmetry — why does this war still feel stalemated to most Western observers, and is that perception accurate or is it a failure of the analytical frame? Russia has surprised analysts before by absorbing losses that should have been terminal. What would a genuine Russian mobilization shift look like from the outside, and how much runway does Ukraine’s current structural advantage actually have?

In any war, people look for clear signs of victory — the capture of a city, the destruction of a key objective, the killing of a strategic commander. In Ukraine, those things happen every day, but the conflict runs deeper than any single factor. The asymmetry, the recruitment math, the kill ratios — Russia’s pockets are getting lighter, yes, but they are deep. They have resources, particularly manpower, that they are willing to expend. And more importantly than anything else, Putin is incredibly stubborn. It does not appear he will stop until he is dead or Ukraine has capitulated. Until the attacks stop — until Ukraine has an actual peace deal — the persistent frame in Western coverage will be that Ukraine is losing, because Russia is still there. The reality is that until Russia is whittled down enough to make a substantial counteroffensive viable, it will remain that way. Even with marginal gains, Russia is still making gains. What Ukraine is pushing for is a stalemate costly enough to bring Russia to the table. In that frame, they are winning — and it is important we acknowledge it as such.

Putin is clearly avoiding full mobilization. He is already experiencing increased resistance to the war, particularly within the Moscow class — oligarchs, urban professionals — and Russians broadly are seeing more of the war arrive at their doorstep: fuel rationing, body bags, drone strikes on Russian cities. That said, the Russian people have demonstrated a remarkable and historically consistent capacity to absorb tremendous losses and suffering under strongmen. A genuine Russian mobilization would probably further degrade Ukraine’s position. But it would also accelerate losses in ways Putin could not justify domestically, and it would push the war into territory that becomes politically dangerous for him at home. It would certainly strain Ukraine’s ability to defend. Ukraine’s current strategy depends heavily on identifying the weakest axis of Russian attack, rushing elite firefighting units to push back and blunt that attack, then pulling those units back and replacing them with general line troops and drone operators to hold the line at minimum cost. If Russia were able to attack at significantly larger scale simultaneously across multiple axes, that strategy’s effectiveness would diminish rapidly — those elite units are not as abundant as Ukraine’s general line troops, and spreading them thin is a vulnerability.

02 — UKRAINE IS DISMANTLING RUSSIA’S WAR ECONOMY FROM 900 KILOMETERS OUT

The FP-5 Flamingo on public display — Ukraine’s domestically produced cruise missile carrying a 1,150-kilogram warhead, unconstrained by Western end-use restrictions. The system reached 900+ km into Russia on June 9–10, striking the VNIIR-Progress Shahed component plant in Cheboksary.

Aerial view of black smoke over Moscow residential districts following the Kapotnya refinery strike — one of the defining images of the 2026 deep-strike campaign. The refinery network is the target list Ukraine has systematically worked through since May.

CONFIRMED — Since May 2026, Ukraine has executed the highest-tempo deep strike campaign of the war — at least 31 strikes against Russian oil refineries and export terminals in May alone, according to The Moscow Times. The June campaign has continued that pace: the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara — one of Russia’s largest — suspended operations after Ukraine struck its AVT-4 and AVT-5 primary processing units on June 10. The following two days brought confirmed fires at both the TANECO and TAIF-NK refineries in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, with Nizhnekamskneftekhim — Russia’s largest synthetic rubber producer — also struck. On June 3, a strike hit the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Kronstadt Naval Base simultaneously, timed to coincide with the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The target list is specially curated to hit the physical infrastructure of Russia’s war economy.

CONFIRMED — The strategic ceiling of this campaign was raised on the night of June 9–10, when Ukraine struck the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Republic of Chuvashia — a facility producing key components for Shahed drones and Russian cruise missiles — at a confirmed 900+ kilometers from the frontline. BBC and ISW both confirmed the strike; Zelensky acknowledged it publicly. The weapon was the FP-5 Flamingo — a domestically produced Ukrainian cruise missile carrying a 1,150-kilogram warhead, unconstrained by the Western end-use restrictions that limit ATACMS and Storm Shadow employment. Ukraine is now striking the factories that build the weapons Russia uses to saturate Ukrainian air defenses — a compounding loop that, if sustained, degrades Russian strike capacity from the production end rather than the intercept end. DEVELOPING — The full production impact on Shahed output at Cheboksary is not yet independently quantified, but the facility’s role in the supply chain is confirmed.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE — This brings the oil paradox Russia is facing into focus. Refinery strikes have not collapsed Russian oil revenues — crude redirected from damaged refineries has flowed to export terminals, and Russian crude exports hit an eight-month high in May 2026. The real operational value of the refinery campaign is not immediate revenue denial. It is long-run logistics stress: refined fuel for military vehicles, aviation, and armor is a finite pool that refinery degradation slowly drains. Combined with GLOC interdiction — Ukraine’s campaign against Russian ground lines of communication — the strategic picture is one of deliberate systemic erosion rather than a single decisive blow.

Questions

Ukraine is hitting refineries, a Shahed factory, and naval bases simultaneously — but Russian oil exports just hit an eight-month high. Is this campaign actually working, or is Ukraine expending capability on targets that Russia can route around? The FP-5 Flamingo reaching 900 kilometers changes the geometry of the war. What does it mean strategically that Ukraine now has a domestically produced deep-strike weapon with no Western restrictions attached?

Data always requires full context. Yes, Russian oil exports hit an eight-month high — but look at the global conditions surrounding that number. With the conflict around Hormuz driving oil premiums up globally, Russia would likely already be making significantly more revenue if Ukraine had not been striking these facilities at the pace it has. The export high obscures the suppression effect. Ukraine is doing exactly what it should: attacking the structures and logistics base required to sustain the conflict at the scale Putin needs to make ground or gain any long-term traction. Russia could find workarounds — but even a country of Russia’s size does not have bottomless options for rerouting exports, replacing refining capacity, or sourcing the inputs required to rebuild what is being destroyed. Ukraine is hitting the things that are hardest to replace and that translate into pressure on two fronts simultaneously — the battlefield, through degraded fuel and materiel supply, and the home front, where Russians accustomed to cheap domestic energy prices are feeling the cost of this war in their daily lives. The Shahed factory, the synthetic rubber plant, the refining units — these are not symbolic targets. They are the essential base manufacturing that sustains an ongoing campaign at scale.

The FP-5 is one of the most significant developments of the war. When it was first announced there was genuine uncertainty about its efficacy, accuracy, and whether it would prove functional under combat conditions. It has answered those questions. It was not built to be a precision instrument — it was built to sustain tempo. It carries a 1,150-kilogram warhead, which makes pinpoint accuracy less critical: as long as the missile arrives within the target envelope, the damage is nearly guaranteed, and a direct hit is catastrophic. The fact that Ukraine can reach targets 900 kilometers inside Russia with a domestically produced weapon matters even accounting for intercept rates. Even if 90% are shot down, the surviving rounds still hit — and the attempt alone forces Russia to push air defense assets deeper into its own territory, assets it is running short of, or accept that a missile it can see coming will reach its target uncontested simply because nothing is there to stop it. The restrictions on Western weapons against targets inside Russia are, in my view, one of the biggest strategic mistakes of the war — a relic of NATO’s persistent hesitancy to apply real pressure on Putin. It reflects Europe’s still-improving but structurally weak defense posture. That context makes the FP-5 and the collaboration now developing around it — Germany’s Diehl Defence, which signed a technology cooperation agreement with Fire Point in April 2026 and is now in active joint production negotiations to manufacture the Flamingo on German soil — a potentially decisive shift. Without end-use restrictions, Ukraine’s kinetic pressure on Russian economic and military targets is going to get more effective, and more costly for Russia, with each passing month.

03 — UKRAINE IS HOLDING THE LINE BY MAKING RUSSIA’S ADVANCE UNAFFORDABLE

ISW assessed control of terrain — Kupyansk/Lyman direction, June 12, 2026. Russia attempted 17 penetration operations in a single day near Novoselivka and Lyman on June 11. Credit: Institute for the Study of War.

A Ukrainian drone strikes a Moscow high-rise, June 2026. Strikes on Russian territory have become a sustained feature of the war’s attritional logic, carrying the cost of the conflict into Russian urban centers at a scale the Kremlin has struggled to explain to its own population. The strike on the high-rise was caused by a successful interception by Russian air defense

CONFIRMED — The frontline stretching 1,200 kilometers across eastern and southern Ukraine is not static — it is contested every day at a tempo that would be extraordinary in any prior European conflict. Ukrainian forces logged 241 combat engagements on June 11 alone, with the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions absorbing the highest contact density, according to Ukraine Pravda. Russia attempted 17 penetration operations in a single day near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Lyman on June 11 per ISW/CTP. Russia’s assault tempo is relentless — the territorial return is negligible.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE — Russia’s most significant current pressure point is Kostyantynivka — a city in Donetsk Oblast that Russian forces have partially infiltrated, consolidating positions in the southern districts south of the T-0504 highway. ISW assessed in its June 12 report that Russian framing of this as imminent seizure of the broader Slovyansk-Kramatorsk “Fortress Belt” is false. The tactical pressure is real: Ukrainian forces are defending against an assault element drawn increasingly from Russia deploying what remains — wounded soldiers returned to line, mercenaries, repurposed logistics personnel. The city holds. Russian force levels preclude any viable breakthrough vector toward the Fortress Belt. Kostyantynivka sits at the southern end of a four-city arc — Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk — running north along the H-20 highway for 50 kilometers. If it fell, Russian forces would press next toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the northern logistics hubs of the Belt. West of the Belt, the terrain opens into flat steppe leading to the Dnipro River lowlands — ground offering no natural defensive barriers and ideal for rapid armored advance.

CONFIRMED — The clearest operational proof of Ukraine’s defensive model came not in the east but in the south. Russia’s 337th Airborne VDV Regiment abandoned positions on the Kinburn Spit — not under direct assault, but because Ukrainian GLOC interdiction against the Kherson-Crimea supply axis had completely disrupted their logistics. ISW confirmed the withdrawal on June 8. The model: deep strike against logistics infrastructure, GLOC interdiction, supply collapse, territorial withdrawal. It worked here against an elite airborne unit.

Questions

Kostyantynivka is under real pressure and Russia keeps attacking — but ISW says no breakthrough is likely. How does Ukraine actually hold a city under that kind of sustained assault without a large-scale counterattack, and what happens if the defense cracks? The Kinburn Spit withdrawal shows Ukraine can collapse Russian positions through supply interdiction rather than direct assault. Why isn’t this model being applied more widely, and what are its limits?

Kostyantynivka is the latest example of a scenario that has played out again and again over the course of this war. It reflects an adaptation Russia has made: send small infiltration units — effectively suicide squads — into Ukrainian-held territory. Over the last year and a half, the traditional model of large-scale motorized columns has been entirely dismantled by Ukrainian drone doctrine. The only semi-effective method Russia has found to capture territory is sending groups of one to three soldiers to infiltrate Ukrainian positions, hide in basements, brush, and tree lines, and slowly consolidate enough presence to hold ground. This stresses Ukrainian surveillance and forces infantry clearing operations — but the vast majority of these attacks fail. If Kostyantynivka were to fall, it would bring Russian forces closer to the Fortress Belt, allowing them to put further pressure on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — the northern logistics anchors of the Belt, long fortified and designed to act as the bulwark between western Ukraine and the east. Even if Russia takes Kostyantynivka, a breach of the Fortress Belt itself is not highly likely at current force levels — but holding Russia here as long as possible pushes back their deep-strike reach and their ability to harass Ukrainian logistics in the rear.

You can sneak the troops in, but you cannot supply them. Ukraine is regularly operating behind the front lines with drones and shallow-to-deep strikes to hit strategic logistical positions, stop resupply, and isolate the small infiltration groups Russia is inserting. A Russian soldier cut off from supply is far more likely to surrender than hold position. The goal is less to win decisive engagements and more to make the war entirely unwinnable for Russia at the pace it is fighting it. The limits are scale. Ukraine’s armed forces are significantly smaller, recruitment remains a persistent challenge, and it operates at a structural attritional disadvantage that drones partially compensate for but do not eliminate. Should Russia be able to generate simultaneous pressure across multiple axes with properly masked troop movements, the interdiction model becomes less effective in the short term — Ukraine’s firefighting strategy depends on being able to identify the priority axis and concentrate. Multiple simultaneous fires of comparable weight would stress that system and could open gaps at secondary locations while elite units are committed elsewhere.

04 — EUROPE IS BUILDING THE ARCHITECTURE THE U.S. ABDICATED

G7 working session, Evian-les-Bains, June 16, 2026 — the meeting at which Zelensky presented Trump with imagery of Russian strikes on the Pechersk Lavra monastery. Accelerated air defense delivery was the summit’s sole concrete output. Credit: Reuters.

CONFIRMED — The European military commitment to Ukraine in 2026 looks structurally different from anything that preceded it. The UK-France Declaration of Intent signed January 6 — the founding document of the Multinational Force Ukraine (MNF-U) framework — commits both nations to post-ceasefire troop deployment, military hubs, and deterrence operations across air, land, and sea. France has pledged thousands of troops; the UK has committed £600 million in air defense systems financed from confiscated Russian sovereign assets. CONFIRMED — Sweden’s May 28 announcement added 36 Gripen jets: 16 Gripen C/Ds donated with delivery targeted for early 2027, and 20 Gripen E/Fs to be purchased via a €2.5 billion EU loan with deliveries from 2030. HIGH-CONFIDENCE — The Gripen’s significance is specific: it carries the Meteor air-to-air missile with a 200-kilometer range, which would allow Ukrainian aircraft to deny Russian jets the glide-bomb sanctuary they currently exploit just inside Russian airspace — forcing Russian tactical aviation beyond effective strike range of frontline targets for the first time. None of this is in theater yet. The C/Ds arrive earliest in early 2027. The E/Fs in 2030. CONFIRMED — For now, F-16s are the only Western fighter asset in active service, and they are already producing results — ISW confirmed F-16s downed all Russian cruise missiles in the June 14–15 mass strike engagement.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE — Trump met Zelensky in a one-on-one session at the G7 in Evian on June 16 — a meeting not originally on his schedule, added after European leaders pushed for it. He called the session “very good,” said “Russia should make a deal,” and showed visible engagement when Zelensky presented imagery of the Russian strike on the Pechersk Lavra monastery. G7 leaders as a group committed to accelerated air defense delivery — the single most concrete output of the summit. DEVELOPING — Trump was noncommittal on new U.S. sanctions. Rubio told reporters separately that “no negotiations are currently taking place.” Trump mentioned allowing Russian oil waivers — a post-Iran-deal mechanism — to lapse, which would constitute genuine economic pressure on Moscow, but did not commit to a timeline or trigger. The gap between the optics and the mechanism is the defining feature of U.S. engagement with Ukraine in mid-2026.

DEVELOPING — The European defense production picture is deepening in ways that partially offset U.S. ambiguity. Germany’s Diehl Defence is in active negotiations to manufacture the FP-5 Flamingo on German soil — the most concrete example of European industrial integration into Ukraine’s domestic weapons program. The PURL mechanism has enabled $4.8 billion-plus in European equipment purchases for Ukraine. CSIS published a June 10 analysis calling for a crash European program to scale missile manufacturing before supply shortages expose both Ukraine and the continent. Europe is now building, under wartime pressure, the defense architecture a decade of underfunding deferred. The timeline remains the problem.

Questions

Sweden’s Gripens don’t arrive until 2027 at the earliest and the full package isn’t complete until 2030. Trump met Zelensky and called it “very good” but produced no concrete mechanism. Is European support actually closing the gap — or is it structurally too slow to matter at the pace this war is moving? The Diehl-Flamingo production deal and the MNF-U framework suggest Europe is integrating into Ukraine’s war effort more deeply than at any prior point. What does that mean for the long-term relationship between European security and Ukrainian sovereignty — and what happens to that relationship if Trump forces a settlement?

It’s important to be direct about the United States: since Trump took office, American support for Ukraine has been virtually nothing of substance. Even under Biden, the posture was too hesitant to meet the moment — but there was at least a framework of commitment. Under Trump, that framework has been dismantled. The G7 meeting with Zelensky was largely the result of European pressure, and the fact that it produced warm words and no mechanism tells you everything about where U.S. priorities actually sit. There should be no expectation — from Europe or from Ukraine — that the United States would honor an Article 5 NATO commitment, let alone any prior commitment made to Ukraine before Trump took power. At best, the U.S. is pursuing an extractive relationship with Ukraine centered on rare earth minerals and lithium access. At worst, it is an active obstacle to the kind of pressure on Russia that would actually shorten this war. Ukraine is going to have to win, or at minimum survive, on European support and its own domestic production. That is the operational reality.

On the Gripens specifically: weapons commitments, delivery timelines, and framework agreements always reduce to one variable — time. The fact that Gripen C/Ds are on order likely means Sweden is signing these deals with the understanding that if the war were to go sideways, Ukraine might not exist before any of them arrive. That was the entire problem with the F-16 acquisition — those jets were committed so late that they weren’t deployable at meaningful operational scale until right now, when we are finally seeing them intercept Russian cruise missiles. A multi-nation F-16 squadron with Ukrainian, U.S., and Dutch pilots was only formally assembled in February 2026. The Gripens will be remarkable if Sweden can deliver a meaningful number within six to seven months — the timeline suggests that is optimistic. The war will likely need to run at least another year for these jets to matter, and that doesn’t account for the training pipeline, which is presumably being developed in parallel. U.S. munitions support, particularly given how far American stockpiles have already been drawn down, is unlikely to be either timely or strategically shaping from this point forward.

What is genuinely significant is what Europe is building in Ukraine’s wake. Ukraine has become the most combat-tested drone force in the world — actively testing, pioneering, and demonstrating at scale what a post-American security architecture looks like, operating under severe economic constraints. Every European country now understands that the relationship with Ukraine is the one it needs. The Diehl-Flamingo collaboration isn’t just a production deal — it is Europe purchasing inside knowledge of the most combat-proven weapons development program on the planet. Ukraine has made the same pitch beyond Europe — since the outbreak of the Iran war, Kyiv has actively offered its drone warfare expertise to GCC states, turning battlefield experience into foreign policy currency at a moment when Gulf countries are themselves diversifying away from U.S. security guarantees. This is part of a wider decoupling from Washington and a coupling with Ukraine to build a rapidly scalable, economically viable defense industry. Ukraine, through this war, has inadvertently become the proving ground for what comes after American primacy in European and Gulf security. That is a relationship with long-term consequences that extend well beyond whatever ceasefire line eventually gets drawn.

05 — MILITARY MOMENTUM IS OPEN — THE DIPLOMATIC WINDOW IS CLOSING

ISW assessed control of terrain — Kherson direction, June 10, 2026. The Kinburn Spit sector where Russia’s 337th Airborne VDV Regiment abandoned positions after Ukrainian GLOC interdiction collapsed their supply axis is visible in this sector. Credit: Institute for the Study of War.

CONFIRMED — The war’s outcome will not be decided on the frontline. It will be decided by which of two trajectories runs out first: Ukraine’s military momentum, or the Western political will that sustains the conditions under which that momentum can operate. Both are real. Both are moving. They are moving in opposite directions. Ukraine’s military trajectory in 2026 is the strongest at any point in the attritional phase of this war — deeper strikes, higher kill ratios, a 15:1 territorial asymmetry, and a domestic weapons industry now reaching 900 kilometers into Russian territory with no Western permission required. Russia’s trajectory is one of accelerating structural degradation: a manpower deficit that compounds monthly, a refinery network being systematically dismantled, and a recruitment pool that can no longer cover battlefield losses. CONFIRMED — Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on June 8 that Ukraine has recaptured over 600 square kilometers in 2026, while DeepState assessed that Russia captured just 14 square kilometers in May — the worst month for Russian territorial gains since October 2023. ISW separately assessed Russian May gains at roughly 40 square kilometers, a methodology difference that does not alter the broader trend line. CONFIRMED — Russian advance rates have fallen by roughly 70% year-on-year, from 9.76 square kilometers per day in early 2025 to 2.9 square kilometers per day in the first third of 2026, per Al Jazeera/ISW. ISW, CSIS, and independent demographic analysis all confirm the same trajectory.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE — Against that military picture, the diplomatic and political picture is a liability. Trump’s G7 meeting with Zelensky produced no mechanism. U.S. sanctions have not been tightened. The oil waiver lapse — the most credible near-term economic pressure tool mentioned at Evian — was floated but not committed. European coalition-building is real and deepening, but it operates on timelines measured in years: Gripens in 2027 at the earliest, MNF-U force generation still in framework stage, Diehl-Flamingo production not yet at scale. The window of maximum Ukrainian military advantage — the period in which Russia is bleeding faster than it can recruit and Ukraine is striking deeper than Russia can defend — is open now. Whether it remains open long enough to convert battlefield attrition into negotiating leverage is the question this war will ultimately answer.

HIGH-CONFIDENCE — The scenario most dangerous to Ukraine is a negotiated settlement imposed under U.S. pressure before Russian attrition reaches the threshold at which Putin calculates that continuing the war costs more than stopping it. That threshold has not been reached. Russia is absorbing over 1,300 personnel losses per day — a pace that historically precedes collapse — but Russian states have historically absorbed losses that would collapse other nations before reaching that inflection point. The variables that could accelerate the timeline are the ones Ukraine is already pulling: refinery destruction, Shahed factory strikes, GLOC interdiction, drone attrition compounding daily. The variable Ukraine cannot control is Washington.

Questions

Ukraine is winning militarily by nearly every measurable indicator — but the war continues and Russia shows no sign of coming to the table. At what point does military advantage actually translate into leverage, and what would that moment look like? The scenario most dangerous to Ukraine isn’t a Russian breakthrough — it’s a U.S.-imposed settlement before attrition reaches the breaking point. How close is Russia to that threshold, and what would it take to get there before Washington forces Ukraine’s hand?

Military advantage translates into leverage the moment you can point to it. When Ukraine can say it has recaptured over 600 square kilometers in 2026 while Russia gained only 14 to 40 square kilometers in May — the worst month for Russian territorial gains since October 2023 — that is a number you can put in a room. You can put it in front of Trump. You can put it in front of wavering European parliaments. You can put it in front of every government that needs a reason to keep supporting Ukraine rather than pushing for a settlement on Russia’s terms. Trump saying “Putin should make a deal” does not mean Trump is on Ukraine’s side. It more likely means he got off a call with Putin and will drift back to form within the week. But the fact that those words came out of his mouth in front of G7 cameras is a product of Ukraine winning on the battlefield — because Ukraine gave him something he could point to. That is where leverage lives. Not in treaty language. In numbers.

It is also important not to overstate how much the United States can force Ukraine’s hand at this point. In 2025, the leverage was real: Patriot missiles, intelligence sharing, weapons shipments Ukraine was counting on. When those were withheld, and when “let’s make a deal” became shouting in the Oval Office and pressure to cede territory to a dictator with no security guarantees attached, the Atlantic relationship shattered. It has not been repaired. The United States no longer sits in a position of structural leverage over Ukraine. If anything, the dynamic has inverted — Ukraine has more to offer the United States than the United States currently offers Ukraine. U.S. companies understand this. Palantir’s PRISMA targeting platform is now being used by Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) to coordinate long-range drone strikes into Russia. Ukraine made an unpalatable decision to let Peter Thiel’s company into its defense architecture — in wartime, you make the call that gives you the edge and reckon with the politics later. But the broader point stands: American leverage has been spent. What remains is largely symbolic.

Which means the question of how this war ends reduces to two actors: Putin and the people of Ukraine. No external power can force Ukraine’s capitulation as long as Ukrainians choose to keep fighting. No external power can force Putin to the table as long as he calculates that the cost of continuing is lower than the cost of stopping. Ukraine’s strategy — drone attrition, deep strike, GLOC interdiction, battlefield asymmetry — is designed to move that calculation. Every refinery that suspends operations, every thousand personnel lost above the replacement rate, every Shahed factory struck 900 kilometers inside Russia is pressure on that calculus. The threshold at which Putin concludes the war costs more than it returns has not been reached. Ukraine is building toward it, systematically, with the tools it has. As long as Ukraine stands united, this war does not end on Putin’s terms. That is not a guarantee of victory. It is a guarantee of agency — and in the context of this war, agency is everything.

BOTTOM LINE

Closing Questions

If Ukraine is structurally outperforming Russia militarily, but the decisive variable is political time, what should outside observers actually watch to know whether the war is moving toward a Ukrainian advantage or toward a frozen betrayal? If this war ends on terms short of total liberation, what will determine whether that outcome is a pause before the next Russian invasion or the foundation of a genuinely different European security order?

The single clearest indicator that Europe has decided to back Ukraine regardless of what Washington does is the UK-France Declaration of Intent: British air defense commitments financed from confiscated Russian sovereign assets, French thousands of troops pledged to hold ceasefire positions, and a multinational force framework that did not exist eighteen months ago. These are not rhetorical commitments. Troops on the ground during a ceasefire are a tripwire. France and Britain understand that. They signed it anyway. The intelligent reading of this is not altruism — it is strategic self-interest. Ukraine functioning as a capable, integrated partner is the most cost-effective deterrence architecture Europe has built since the Cold War. Ukraine’s deterrence value to Europe holds regardless of NATO membership status. If Russia were to launch a larger-scale attack against a European ally, a Ukraine that has been supported and integrated into European defense architecture would act in kind. That relationship is being built now, in wartime, in ways that will outlast whatever ceasefire line eventually gets drawn.

There is genuine acceptance within Ukraine that a ceasefire short of full territorial liberation is a workable outcome — not a final one, but a workable one. Ukraine’s military leadership has signaled for over a year that a ceasefire at or near current lines is manageable — not ideal, but survivable. Kostyantynivka is a pressure point, and if it falls it creates complications, but it does not break the Fortress Belt and it does not change the fundamental calculus: a ceasefire at or near current lines leaves Ukraine in a position to rebuild, rearm, and integrate more deeply into European security structures. If Russia then chooses to reinvade, it does so against a Ukraine backed by a French-British force presence, a Gripen fleet, a domestic cruise missile industry reaching 900 kilometers into Russian territory, and a defense relationship embedded in German, Swedish, and British manufacturing. That is not the Ukraine of February 2022. Russia would know it.

What we are watching, in real time, is the construction of the post-American European security order — and Ukraine is at its center. The United States is withdrawing from its role as Europe’s security guarantor, whether deliberately or through dysfunction, and the vacuum is being filled not by NATO expansion paperwork but by something more durable: economic entanglement, manufacturing partnerships, and battlefield-tested military integration. Every FP-5 Flamingo component produced in a Diehl factory in Germany deepens that relationship in ways no treaty language can replicate. Every Gripen pilot trained on Ukrainian doctrine carries that knowledge back into a European air force. Ukraine is becoming essential to European defense not because anyone planned it that way, but because Ukraine has been fighting the world’s first large-scale drone war and winning it — and the knowledge produced by that war is the most valuable defense asset in Europe right now. That makes Ukraine’s survival and continued independence an important metric for all of Europe. The more those manufacturing and defense relationships deepen, the more that support becomes self-reinforcing. Ukraine wins this war by remaining sovereign, capable, and central. On current trajectory, it is doing all three.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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