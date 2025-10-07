

Firebrands and new readers alike,

I started writing this article several weeks ago, but then several significant events occurred, and I put it on hold. This morning, I saw a headline showing Bill Nye speaking out on Capitol Hill alongside 300 space experts against the proposed Trump cuts to NASA, so today is the day I will finish this piece.

Bill Nye, host of “Bill Nye The Science Guy,” a staple of my education, has been the CEO of The Planetary Society since 2010. A lifetime advocate of science. Former President Biden even awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He is truly an exceptional advocate for science.

Since the government shutdown began, 85% of NASA staff have been furloughed.

NASA is being positioned as a drain on federal resources. Nye heavily countered this sentiment with the truth. Providing that every dollar put into NASA returns to the economy by a factor of at least three.

NASA contributed $ 75 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023 and supported 300,000 jobs.

With this brief piece added at the front, I will now transition into the original article.

The cosmos has always entranced me; few things are more humbling and existential than gazing up at a brilliant night sky and seeing the countless stars.

Each dot of light represents countless possibilities, each of them a glimpse into a past more ancient than the very earth that we find our feet firmly planted upon.



Many find the idea that our Earth is but a grain of sand on the cosmic beach to be terrifying, while I do understand how intimidating the thought is, considering that we ourselves are standing on that grain of sand.



It begs the question—What am I?



Existentialism is not a comfortable topic for many; for me, it has always been liberating.

If we hardly understand our place among the stars, then it is okay if I do not fully understand my place here on this earth.

Space and what lies beyond our atmosphere taught me to be okay with uncertainty and allowed me to willingly accept that there are many things I could not possibly know.



It is that knowledge that so seamlessly aligns with one of the most potent and influential paradoxes presented by Socrates.

“The only thing I know is that I know nothing.”



It is precisely this idea that has driven my enduring love of NASA—of all the Agencies and Departments within the United States government, there has been none in which I have held in higher esteem.



The achievements of NASA were not furthered to end lives or enrich the wealthy; they were in pursuit of upending that mighty paradox laid out by Socrates all those centuries ago.



NASA put a man on the moon, bringing us the most stunning pictures of our cosmos, and it gave us the first image of our home as seen from among the stars.

NASA showed us the moons of Jupiter, gave us our first glimpse of the red sands of Mars, and carried the sounds of Whales out beyond the solar system, ensuring that some fragment of Human Achievement will forever drift among the stars with the Voyager 1 and 2 missions.



NASA collaborated more efficiently than the vast majority of other agencies with foreign programs to further human curiosity and understanding as a global community.



For decades, NASA was the city on a hill of what true American scientific global collaboration could be.

It has been some time since the glory days—NASA has had a stagnant budget, and private companies are taking an increasingly large share of research, with SpaceX essentially replacing publicly funded rocket programs.



Even so, NASA has stayed true to its core mission, its partisan and noble cause, to answer the question… what is this universe we call home?



Now, under the regime, as they intensify their war on education and human innovation, as they seek to privatise and control every millimeter of human creativity, Trump and his Oligarch puppets have put forward their new budget proposal for NASA.



This budget is nothing short of an execution—a well-aimed bullet to end the organization that I have idolized since boyhood and that has brought some of humanity's most significant accomplishments to bear.



Here is what the Trump government’s budget proposal will mean for NASA, and why it can absolutely never pass in Congress.

The Trump administration’s PBR, or Presidential Budget Request, is unprecedented; it calls for a 24% reduction in NASA’s budget in a single year.

This alone would plunge NASA’s budget to the lowest levels since 1961, when NASA itself was founded in 1958.

The cut itself totals $ 6.0292 billion, bringing the NASA budget down to $ 18.0891 billion from $ 24.8383 billion.

The cuts would reduce NASA’s workforce to its lowest levels since 1960, eliminating one-third of NASA employees. This would be accomplished via involuntary layoffs.

NASA’s Scientific Mission Directorate would be eviscerated, and the new PBR mandates a cut of 47% to 50% across various accounts.

This means that NASA’s requests for the funding of new research and science missions would be slashed from $7.334 billion to $3.908 billion. This cannot be defined in any other way than as a death blow to ongoing and upcoming scientific research missions.

Planetary Research: Funding for Planetary Science Research and Analysis, which provides the critical grants necessary for scientists to interpret data from spacecraft, is proposed to be reduced by 20 percent .

Astrophysics Extremes: The funding line dedicated to the Physics of the Cosmos is proposed for a dramatic reduction, falling from $196.3 million (FY24 Operating Plan) to just $1.5 million .

Flagship Operations: Operations for long-running, critical assets also face pressure. For instance, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) budget is reduced from $187.0 million to $140.0 million.

The cuts would result in the termination of 19 active NASA missions, effectively wasting the time, effort, and capital invested in launching and operating these missions. Not to mention the loss of all the potential knowledge to be gained from these programs.

Deep Space Missions

Juno Mission to Jupiter

2011–Ongoing Extended

To peer below Jupiter’s dense clouds to answer questions about the gas giant and the origins of the Solar System. In its extended mission, it explores the entire Jovian system, including its rings and moons, such as Europa and Io.

Taxpayer Cost approx. 1.46 Billion

MAVEN Mission to Mars

2013–Ongoing Extended

To measure the composition and structure of the upper atmosphere and ionosphere of Mars, and determine the rate of loss of gas to space. This helps scientists extrapolate backwards to determine integrated loss over the planet’s history. It also serves as a critical communications relay for rovers and landers.

Taxpayer Cost approx. 582.5 Million

New Horizons Mission

2006–Indefinite

The first spacecraft to explore Pluto (2015) and its moons up close, and the first to explore a second Kuiper Belt Object, Arrokoth (2019). Its objective is to conduct similar investigations of one or more Kuiper Belt objects to characterize their geology and composition at the outer edge of our solar system.

Taxpayer Cost approx. 780.6 Million

Chandra X-ray Observatory

1999–Indefinite

Part of NASA’s “Great Observatories” fleet. It obtains high-resolution X-ray images of exotic environments to study black holes, supernovas, dark matter, and the structure and evolution of the universe.

Taxpayer Cost approx. 2.2 Billion (Est. Cumulative)

Mars Odyssey Mission

2001–2025

The longest-operating spacecraft at Mars, its original goals included globally mapping the elemental composition of the surface and determining the abundance of hydrogen (leading to the discovery of vast amounts of water ice). It monitors surface changes and is a critical communications relay between surface spacecraft and Earth.

Taxpayer Cost approx. $297 Million

Fermi Mission (Gamma-ray Space Telescope)

2008–Indefinite

To explore the most extreme environments in the universe, search for signs of dark matter, explain how black holes accelerate jets of material, and help crack the mysteries of powerful gamma-ray bursts.

Taxpayer Cost approx. $690 Million

OSIRIS-APEX

2016–2029

The mission is focused on Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Apophis Explorer (OSIRIS-APEX). This asteroid mission follows its previous role (OSIRIS-REx) and is currently exploring the asteroid Apophis.

Taxpayer Cost approx 1.36 Billion

Earth Science and Climate Missions

Terra Mission

1999–Ongoing

The flagship mission of the Earth Observing System, carrying five instruments to observe Earth’s atmosphere, land, ocean, snow, ice, and energy budget. It provides crucial insight into how the Earth system works and changes, including humanity’s impact and natural hazards.

Aqua Mission

2004–2026/2027

Named for water, it collects data on the Earth’s water cycle, including evaporation, water vapor, clouds, precipitation, soil moisture, and ice and snow cover.

Aura Earth Science Mission

2004–Ongoing

Studies the atmosphere’s chemistry and dynamics. Its measurements enable scientists to investigate ozone trends, air quality changes, and their linkage to climate change.

Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO-2)

2014–Ongoing

An experimental mission to collect cloud-free, sun-lit measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2). It helps validate space-based measurement approaches for future systematic CO2 monitoring.

Taxpayer Cost approx. $467.7 Million

Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO-3)

2019–Ongoing

Similar to OCO-2, this instrument is installed on the International Space Station (ISS) and focuses on monitoring CO2 levels.

Taxpayer Cost approx. $110 Million

Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR)/EPIC

2015–Ongoing

Positioned at the Lagrange-1 (L1) orbit between the Earth and Sun, it provides daily spectral images of the entire sunlit face of Earth, primarily through its Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC).

Taxpayer Cost approx. $340 Million

SAGE III (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment III)

2017–Ongoing

An Earth satellite used to study the Earth’s upper atmosphere, specifically measuring aerosols, ozone, and other key trace gases in the stratosphere.

Heliophysics and Sun-Earth Interaction Missions

TIMED (Thermosphere, Ionosphere, Mesosphere Energetics and Dynamics)

2001–Ongoing

Observes the chemistry and dynamics where Earth’s atmosphere meets space. Its goal is to understand the properties of energy and its redistribution in the Mesosphere and Lower-Thermosphere/Ionosphere (MLTI) region, establishing a baseline for this poorly understood region.

THEMIS-ARTEMIS

2007–Ongoing

A Sun-Earth satellite mission that investigates the Earth’s magnetosphere and the processes that control it, specifically focusing on space weather events like auroras.

Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX)

2008–Ongoing

Uses energetic neutral atoms (ENAs) to image the interaction region between the solar wind and the interstellar medium at the edge of the Solar System, helping scientists understand how this boundary protects the Earth and astronauts from dangerous galactic cosmic rays.

Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) Mission

2015–Ongoing

Comprised of four identical spacecraft that use Earth’s magnetosphere as a laboratory to study the microphysics of fundamental plasma processes, including magnetic reconnection, energetic particle acceleration, and turbulence.

Taxpayer Cost approx. 11−13 Million

Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk (GOLD)

2018–2033 or End of Life

An Earth satellite that observes the limb and disk of Earth’s atmosphere to study the dynamic coupling between the atmosphere and space.

I could not find the cost of all of these missions, and there is certainly nuance; however, at the very least, these cancellations would result in a loss of 12 billion in already paid taxpayer dollars.

These missions, under this PBR, would come to an end. NASA is exceptional at extending the lifetime of missions and repurposing satellites and probes to gain insight into other areas of interest in local proximity. The stated lifetime of a mission can frequently be extended, and data gained by these missions can be used by scientists decades after the mission itself has been terminated. This makes every moment that data is collected by these initiatives absolutely priceless.

Beyond this, missions often take years, even decades, to reach their destination. Specifically, deep space missions. This means that some of these missions have yet to fully realize the potential of their launch.

NASA is the definition of basic research; it takes time and money to gain true knowledge.

The regime itself and the billionaires have no love of knowledge or discovery; they only care about enriching themselves and rapid militarization that benefits their own investments and backers.

Several of these missions, specifically OCO-2 and OCO-3, serve the purpose of monitoring CO2 emissions in the atmosphere, allowing for the accurate tracking of global warming.

It is no surprise that the billionaires would attempt to terminate these missions as they gear up to raise emissions to levels we have never seen before, despite us facing the most severe climate crisis we have ever seen.

The cuts would cancel or replace ongoing NASA initiatives under government development with private sector alternatives, further enriching billionaires like Elon Musk, whose SpaceX would certainly receive the lion’s share of rocket development initiatives.

For example, human landing systems requested $1.7466 billion in funding. Under the new PBR, SpaceX would be the commercial replacement for government development.

The development of Lunar Payload Systems would be awarded to companies like Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and SpaceX.

Notably, these private companies have already been awarded billions in government contracts. Especially SpaceX.

A real objective within this PBR is to push NASA toward total reliance on commercial and private sector systems. In essence, it would allow the Private sector to control NASA, making it a puppet of Billionaire private interests.

The action itself puts more taxpayer dollars in the pockets of the billionaire elite, selling scientific progress for profit.

Technology to get us into Space would no longer be owned by the people who fund its development; it would be owned by private interests.

The Mars Sample Return would be terminated, meaning the $11 billion spent to achieve this feat, even though the number has surpassed its original cost, would be lost in its entirety, and the mission’s stated goal would be unaccomplished.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has been designated a high-priority project by astrophysicists since 2010, as noted in the Decadal Survey. 90% of the 4.3 billion has already been spent. Meaning the mission would be terminated at 90% completion before the satellite itself is even launched.

The PBR itself is not only exceptionally wasteful, destructive, and careless. It also foreshadows the United States losing its position as the foremost space research agency.

For decades, NASA has been the best; now the Trump regime is willing to throw that all away, so that the Billionaires can own our most prestigious government research institution.

I grew up watching these missions launch, waiting decades to see them reach their destinations, and watching in awe as their discoveries made it back home.

Most importantly, this is merely a proposal. It has not yet come to pass, and Congress has to pass this budget. It is yet to pass, as you continue to reach out to your representatives. As you consider new candidates, ensure that we ask the question and maintain the pressure.

NASA is not to be touched; if anything, its funding has increased. We do not need more bombs, drones, and ways to kill.

We should invest in knowledge, discovery, and a better tomorrow. We should aim for the stars, not at each other.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

