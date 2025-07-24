Trump Signs Devastating AI Executive Order and More

In tonight’s Firebrand livestream, we took a hard look at the new executive order on AI—signed quietly while Congress is recessed and the media fixates on Trump’s physical decline. What we found was deeply alarming: a vague but far-reaching dismantling of the existing legal framework that had governed AI development in the U.S. The order revokes key safeguards, opens the floodgates to unchecked surveillance, and empowers a tight inner circle of Peter Thiel–linked operatives to rewrite policy with little to no oversight.

This wasn’t just a policy adjustment—it was the formal removal of transparency, ethical obligations, and privacy protections for AI. Gone are the Biden-era requirements for explainability, fairness testing, risk disclosures, and even consumer notice. In their place is a single sentence of political fluff about “promoting American AI leadership,” weaponized with coded language to justify ideological bias under the guise of fighting it.

We dug into who’s running this—and unsurprisingly, it’s a cast of tech-bro loyalists directly connected to Peter Thiel. From Michael Kratsios, Thiel’s former chief of staff at Thiel Capital, to David Sacks of PayPal fame, the fingerprints are unmistakable. The very people profiting from unchecked AI expansion are now writing the rules to ensure there are none. This is no exaggeration: Project 2025 is fully underway.

The livestream became a real-time walkthrough of investigative method: how to read between the lines, track source revocations, and question who gains. As I demonstrated live, this wasn’t just a gut reaction—it was evidence-driven analysis, layer by layer. AI is one of our greatest tools in this resistance—and this EO is a direct attempt to take that tool away, or worse, turn it against us.

We also called out mainstream progressive outlets like the Meidas Touch Network for missing the mark. Their coverage focused on Trump’s slurred speech, while ignoring the real headline: mass AI deregulation. It’s time for more than clickbait and partisan drama—we need truth, depth, and awareness. If independent media won’t report it, then we will.

So here’s your mission, Firebrands: tell five people what happened. Share what you learned. AI just became the next battleground, and it’s being rigged in the shadows. Our resistance must be informed, coordinated, and rooted in fact. We fight not just with passion, but with precision.

