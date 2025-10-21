Firebrands and new readers alike, this morning, I went live on a heated live stream where I told the unapologetic truth about the illegal demolition of the White House.

This action by the regime, most certainly in response to the massive success of the No Kings Protests.

8 million Americans let Trump know that we know that he is a criminal, a rapists, and a scammer.

The sight of the east wing being torn apart by a excavator is harrowing. As of now, no injunctions have been made to stop the work. We, the people, must take action, we can do this by letting the companies complicit in this project we know that they are participants in this criminal action.

There are three laws that this abrupt demolition violates. Making this decision a massively criminal undertaking.

National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC): The National Capital Planning Act of 1952 created the NCPC as the central federal planning agency for “development and redevelopment” in the capital. The administration is proceeding without the NCPC’s approval, claiming the commission’s authority only covers new construction (”vertical build”), not “demolition or site preparation.”

The White House is a designated National Historic Landmark. The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 (NHPA) requires any federal agency to complete a “Section 106 review” before taking any action that could affect a historic property.

Here is what you can do, and I'll make it easy for you. Call the offices of these companies, flood their email inboxes. Let them know that we are aware of their actions and that if they do not cease, the people will ensure they receive no more business.

Make these companies feel the pressure to stop working, make it a headline…

The people shut down the Phones of Clark Construction and McCrery Architects and let them know that they are not going to get away with this quietly.

We can’t stop the regime, but we can put pressure on those enabling its actions.

Time to ring their phones so much they shut them down.

The company contracted for the Demolition itself is Clark Construction.

You can email them through their ticket system here.

Below, I have listed all of their field offices and their corresponding phone numbers. If one is local, consider organizing a protest at these locations.

California

Costa Mesa 611 Anton Boulevard, Suite 1100 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 (714) 427-2800

Los Angeles 515 South Figueroa Street, Suite 2000 Los Angeles, CA 90071 (213) 933-2103

San Diego 525 B Street, Suite 250 San Diego, CA 92101 (619) 578-2650

San Francisco 180 Howard Street, Suite 1200 San Francisco, CA 94105 (415) 767-7000

Georgia

Atlanta 1175 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 550 Atlanta, GA 30361 (404) 885-8101

Illinois

Chicago 216 South Jefferson Street, Suite 502 Chicago, IL 60661 (312) 474-5500

Maryland

Baltimore 145 West Ostend Street, Suite 110 Baltimore, MD 21230 (443) 648-7100

Bethesda 7500 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 200 Bethesda, MD 20814 (301) 272-8100

Capitol Heights 1030 Hampton Park Boulevard, Suite 200 Capitol Heights, MD 20743 (240) 716-7100

Missouri

Kansas City 1627 Main Street, Suite 400 Kansas City, MO 64108 (816) 358-9300

Tennessee

Nashville 209 10th Avenue South, Suite 402 Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 234-1233

Texas

El Paso 4900 North Mesa Street, Suite 200 El Paso, TX 79912 (Phone number not listed)

Houston 711 Louisiana Street, Suite 2000 Houston, TX 77002 (713) 636-3705

Virginia

Lorton 8435 Backlick Road Lorton, VA 22079 (703) 550-8100

McLean 7900 Westpark Drive, Suite T300 McLean, VA 22102 (571) 350-3500

Richmond 3810 West Broad Street, Suite 103 Richmond, VA 23230 (804) 877-8817

Sterling 23475 Rock Haven Way, Suite 140 Sterling, VA 20166 (571) 888-7020

Washington

Renton 707 South Grady Way, Suite 500 Renton, WA 98057 (Phone number not listed)

Seattle 520 Pike Street, Suite 2550 Seattle, WA 98101 (206) 712-7660

The architecture firm designing Trump’s disgusting Ballroom is McCrery Architecture.

They are based out of Washington, D.C. There is not listed address. However, their Phone number is (202) 737 5444.

Email them at info@mcreryarchitects.com

Lastly, meet Robert D. Moser Jr. The CEO of Clark Construction.

His LinkedIn profile is here. Everyone gets three free 200-character connection requests. So you can copy and paste this message.

Robert, your company is complicit in criminal violation of the National Capital Planning Act, the Shipstead-Luce Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Cease all work immediately.

We, the people, cannot tolerate this horrific affront to a property that belongs to us all.

It is not Trump’s house; it is the White House. The president is a steward and a guest; he doesn't get to tear down a wing for his own ego.

Let these companies know that we, The People, know.

Go get ‘em, Firebrands, Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

Lastly, share this post far and wide, email it, text it, restack it, and put it on X, Bluesky, Facebook, and everything else.

The more callers, the better, time to demonstrate the power of the people.

