F-15 falling out of the sky over Kuwait | Mar 1 2026

Five critical takeaways:

U.S. lost F-15 over Kuwait — likely mechanical failure under operational stress or friendly fire from own Patriot battery; pilot safe, but refinery workers injured. This is the second major U.S. friendly fire incident in 15 months, indicating systemic strain. Khamenei's death officially confirmed by Iran — 40-day mourning declared, interim three-man council activated. Most extensive Iranian leadership decapitation since the 1979 revolution. Strait of Hormuz functionally closed — 20M bpd oil flow disrupted, major oil/LNG companies suspended shipments, insurers cancelling coverage. Global energy crisis materializing unless resolved within 72-96 hours. Civilian casualties mounting on both sides — 148 dead Iranian schoolgirls (ages 7-12), 9 dead Israeli civilians in Beit Shemesh shelter strike, 20 dead in Tehran residential area. Total: Iran 201+ dead, Israel 12 dead, UAE 3 dead, U.S. 3 confirmed KIA (likely 10-25 actual). Decision window compressed to one week — Mutual culmination point now March 5-10 (not March 10-14 as previously assessed). Hormuz closure forces Trump’s hand; expect Omani mediation by March 3-5 or escalation to ground war by March 7-10.

Bottom line: The U.S. and Israel have achieved their opening objective—killing Khamenei—but in doing so they have set in motion a regional war, sharply increased the risk of exposing their own vulnerabilities in interceptor stocks and base defense, raised the likelihood of losing additional high-end assets without direct Iranian kills, and driven the Strait of Hormuz into a de facto shutdown that is already shocking oil and gas markets. They are now highly likely to have bitten off more than they can chew, as the conflict spreads and economic fallout triggers global panic and forces European governments into emergency energy and contingency planning.

War has exceeded all sustainable operational parameters within 72 hours. Interceptor attrition, friendly fire losses, Hormuz closure, and mounting civilian casualties create overwhelming pressure for a negotiated pause. If Trump does not accept the off-ramp by March 10, the U.S. faces simultaneous interceptor exhaustion, $110/barrel oil, and a regional ground war—operationally and politically unsustainable.

— I will continue to keep you updated

