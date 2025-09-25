The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

SDJ
12h

Evening, Another great article. You may have done this already, but you may want to check out Zev Shaleb’s work. He is on Substack as well. He has spent over 10 years researching Epstein and his connections. Narativ is his Substack title. His “Greatest Heist” series is about the various aspects of Epstein’s “business” and some others involved. The series is up to 10 articles I believe. He also has lots of “receipts “. He focuses on the global and financial aspects as well. Thanks for the work you are doing. We need it. 💜

Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
12h

FYI, you have duplicated three paragraphs, starting with “This is crucial” (the same text exists in the prior paragraph).

I commend your optimism.

But chance favours the well-prepared, and I’m of the belief that action on the part of the Trump regime & the cronies also present in the Epstein files will make the depravity seen thus far seem like a soft caress.

Please be ready, make sure your fellow patriots are ready, and take the action to them everywhere if that happens (or sooner):

https://digitalcanary.substack.com/p/the-art-of-simple-sabotage

💪💪🇨🇦🗽

