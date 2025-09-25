Firebrands and new readers alike,

The ghost of Jeffrey Epstein has long haunted Trump and his regime—a relationship that has been denied at every turn, despite the clear connections and incriminating birthday letters. What Trump and Epstein have in common has yet to truly see the light of day. The lengths this regime has gone to in an effort to suppress these files tell us the truth: Whatever is within them is devastating to the Regime.

To quote Zoran Mamdani, “If releasing the Epstein Files would collapse the government, then the government needs to collapse.”

However, it is likely that among the barrage of headlines you have seen recently, you missed the stirring of Jeffrey’s ghost. It seems the closer he gets to Trump’s shoulder, the more offensive the actions of this Regime become.

As of now, the Democrats have secured the 218 votes—a simple majority—required to force a vote on the release of the Epstein files. Furthermore, those same 218 votes would be enough to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R.4405, S.2557 onto the Senate.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/2557/text

What does this mean? I have long seen the significance of the Epstein files in the unfolding narrative that is America’s rapid slide from democracy to fascism and autocracy, as have many of you.

Not only would the files, if made public, mean that POTUS is a pedophile, but they would also entirely shift the landscape. Many of Trump’s cabinet members are long-time associates of Epstein. It turns out that the billionaires’ club was never really that big—what a surprise, considering that success in America is pay-to-play.

The release of the files de legitimizes Trump and a great many of the people in his cabinet, forcing America and our government as a whole to make a choice: will we be governed by pedophiles?

The question that unnerves me as we get closer to this critical moment in American history is this: What if the files are released, but it is not enough?

I do not have that answer.

What I can say is that if the files are released, I think it bodes well for the situation in Congress. Many Republicans are able to feign ignorance and save face by citing that the Epstein files themselves have nothing to do with Trump.

Even if he is clearly in them, until that narrative is forcibly unraveled, those Republicans can comfortably sit within the MAGA base.

If the files are made public, it is my belief that a portion of MAGA Republicans will abandon MAGA. This is crucial—I think the last peaceful avenue back to democracy in this country is through Congress. It is the body that can impeach the president, Supreme Court justices, and pass laws. Despite the rampant abuse of executive orders, with the stroke of a pen and 218 ayes, a bill could be passed to right the ship and, most importantly, remove those corrupt fascists in power.

The other half of this is the Senate, where if the Epstein files were released I believe the same situation would apply and the balance could be upended.

The Epstein files are a faster route to shifting the balance of power in Congress, that speed is something that could very well be critical.

The redistricting of Texas at the request of Trump is a result of fear. In response to the actions taken by Texas, California, New York, and Illinois have all taken steps to adjust their maps as well. Oregon and Maryland are discussing taking similar actions. The vote for the redistricting measure in California is coming up on March 3rd, 2026. As of now, New York and Illinois are still in the legislative process.

Trump has shown his hand. He fears the inevitable outcome of an unmolested 2026 midterm election. Historically, if the people are unhappy with the president, the opposition party will do better in the midterms. Trump has the lowest approval rating of all time.

This time, I believe that it would be a massacre. Not only would MAGA not hold the majority, but I also think it would be likely we see a Congress with a 2/3rds majority in both the House and the Senate.

The power over Congress would lay with the people, and through legitimate means, we might remove this regime. This is precisely why I fear that this regime will do everything in its power to ensure that those elections do not happen. The means for doing this will likely be through martial law or war, which Trump is trying to drum up with Venezuela, or by finding a way to claim that Antifa has taken over the country.

Him and his goons know— if they let the people vote, they lose power.

So Jeffery’s ghost is a way to preempt this move, to undermine the gerrymandering, and to make the war mongering and imaginary domestic terror groups meaningless.

So it is my hope that this measure passes the house, and then the Senate. If it does not, we must all demand our elections remain free and fair.

The truth remains— the closer we the people get to victory, the more dangerous the regime becomes.

Let us hope through our action and advocacy we can keep the road to the 2026 mid terms open, and hopefully we see Jeffery’s ghost make an appearance along the way.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

A Final Note

Recently I lost my job. After participating in the Economic Blackout, I returned to work to find that I was being fired.

This means as of this moment, I am unemployed.

I will not let this get me down, in fact I will do the opposite.

Starting today I am taking The Firebrand Project to the next level.

You will now see Monthly Firebrand Investigations.

Every Day Monday through Friday I will be hosting The Firebrand Show at 12:30PST.

You will now receive a Brutally Honest Message like this one every day.

Lastly we are working on Implementing Paid Subscriber Live streams.

I want to do all of this, but I need your help.

As of right now I have no Income, so I will not be able to offer this for long without your help.

If you were ever considering becoming a paid subscriber to The Firebrand Project now is the time, because you will be helping me grow this publication and grow our Firebrand community in a way that was not before possible.

So please join me today by becoming a paid subscriber, thank you for supporting my work by reading this article today.

If you cannot become a paid subscriber, you can help by engaging with this content! Leave a comment and tell me your thoughts, restack this post and send it to your friends, and lastly make sure you like it!

