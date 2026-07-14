The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura T 💉 RN BSN's avatar
Laura T 💉 RN BSN
2d

Thank you for writing about this. I have met MDs who volunteered, and I cried when I learned what they are going through.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Shane Yirak and others
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
2d

Isreal's IDF get out of Gaza, Palestinian's need to recover and thrive as a people, what are you doing? Murderers!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture