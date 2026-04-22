The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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bxpansive's avatar
bxpansive
19h

Thank you for detailing 25+ years of US govt and business selling out America. With help from MSM and education.

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2 replies by Shane Yirak and others
Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
18h

Mr. Yirak...Something you commented on in a Substack Note (I think?), but have not otherwise addressed (I think?) is the pharmaceutical issue. This is potentially a BIG, BIG deal. 85% of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) come from India & China. If even a single factory shuts down due to fuel constraints, you have an instant problem. I believe this is already being seen for heparin sulfate (used in surgeries). Even commonly used pharmaceuticals like blood pressure drugs could be affected. Americans are vulnerable, they just don't know it yet. Even Bronzer Man's antipsychotic medicine could be in short supply (sorry, couldn't resist).

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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