Fifty-four days in, the public record stopped protecting the story. America is losing a war it was never supposed to fight — and the world is already pricing that in.

The ceasefire was supposed to end today. The blockade didn’t. Iran calls it unacceptable. The United States seized one vessel this week. Iran seized two. When Iran acts, the world pays the bill — and Washington gets the blame anyway.

The United States is massing a real armada: 3 carriers, 2 MEUs, and a logistics base to support it. That logistics base appears shaky, but for the time being, it is holding.

What is significant about this moment is not the shooting war, but the realization across the world that the United States is not confident in the outcome. That Washington is sending everything it has, and that may not be enough. Whether who’s in charge is in question, with the President being removed from the situation room, mid-operation.

We observe the fallout, Russian oil revenue surges, countries float toll systems of their own, like Indonesia just proposed. The world is watching the Middle East, and after nearly two months, it sees what Washington refuses to admit. America lost.

Losing does not mean total annihilation; it does not have to be a massacre, even though those are both on the table.

The loss here is the acceptance that US hegemony is over; the United States is now sending what it has left. Iran has yet to use any of the weapons it built within the last ten years. Those weapons are in reserve for the moment; the US base radars are reduced in number, interceptors are depleted, and resupply is unstable.

Meanwhile, Iran has been rearming, resupplying, and exuding confidence; the IRGC does not want a ceasefire. They want to finish the job, Washington and Tel Aviv are looking for a way out, but ego pulls them into a conflict that turns a loss into an era-defining defeat. The world is changed because of the first phase of this war, phase 2 is on the horizon, here is the picture from where I am sitting today.

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Redline

Fifty-four days into Operation Epic Fury, the US military’s public record tells a story its spokespeople do not. Congressional testimony at the FY27 Readiness Hearing on April 15 confirmed the US Navy’s amphibious fleet is operating at 45 percent surge readiness. Senior officials described the cumulative strain on US forces as “death by a thousand cuts,” citing simultaneous commitments across the Gulf, the Caribbean Campaign, Venezuela posture operations, Cuba quarantine planning, a Nigeria training mission, Greenland basing expansion, and Panama access negotiations — all running in parallel with active Iran war munitions consumption, per Small Wars Journal analysis of the hearing.

Congressional testimony, April 15: US Navy amphibious fleet at 45% surge readiness

Senior officials: Described cumulative force demand as “death by a thousand cuts” — FY27 Readiness Hearing

Simultaneous active commitments cited: Epic Fury, Caribbean Campaign, Venezuela, Cuba, Nigeria, Greenland, Panama

The USS Gerald R. Ford caught fire mid-campaign — sailors wounded, tens of millions in damage — and never came home. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit — the Indo-Pacific’s primary forward-deployed rapid-response amphibious force — is currently operating in the Arabian Sea following the Touska boarding operation, leaving a gap in Pacific amphibious posture with no current replacement timeline, per Small Wars Journal assessment. On April 17, US Air Force Secretary Meink extended the A-10 Warthog’s service life to 2030, citing the need to “preserve combat power as the Defense Industrial Base works to increase combat aircraft production,” per Reuters. The aircraft had been scheduled for retirement this year.

USS Gerald R. Ford: Remains on deployment following mid-campaign fire; damage assessed at tens of millions

31st MEU: Redeployed from Indo-Pacific to Arabian Sea; no replacement MEU scheduled for Pacific forward deployment

A-10 Warthog: Extended to 2030 by USAF Secretary Meink — stated rationale: DIB cannot produce replacement aircraft fast enough

CSIS assessment: The 2026 National Defense Strategy is “silent about the opportunity costs” of current simultaneous deployments

The 2026 National Defense Strategy, signed before Epic Fury began, designated hemispheric defense — not the Middle East — as the US military’s foremost priority, above China deterrence and European commitments. CSIS assessed approximately 38 percent of underway US naval strength is currently committed to the Caribbean Campaign alone. The NDS assumed sequential theaters. The world delivered concurrent ones.

IRGC footage of the seizure of two commercial tankers, Strait of Hormuz, April 2026. The United States took one. Iran took two.

Source: @Osinttechnical / IRGC

Beijing Didn't Need to Fight

A Defense Intelligence Agency official confirmed to ABC Australia that Iran used satellite imagery from Chinese commercial company MizarVision to target US military assets during the war. MizarVision operates as a civilian infrastructure provider. Its imagery was operationally integrated into Iranian targeting against American forces. Beijing has maintained a public posture of neutrality throughout the conflict.

DIA official, ABC Australia: Iran used MizarVision (PRC commercial) imagery to target US military assets

MizarVision: Operates as civilian infrastructure; use for Iranian military targeting not publicly disclosed by either state

PRC’s Jilin-1 satellite constellation: Confirmed tasked against US-Iran operations throughout the campaign, per ISW-CDOT

ISW-CDOT confirmed it: China spent 54 days taking notes. The force package in the Gulf is the Taiwan contingency force package. Beijing now knows exactly how it performs under fire.

ISW-CDOT: PRC gathered “extensive data on US military air and naval performance against Iran”

Assessment: Intelligence harvest specifically targets force package applicable to Taiwan contingency

CSIS: PLA leadership purges currently constrain China’s ability to execute large-scale Taiwan operations — assessed as a temporary constraint

Five shipments of sodium perchlorate — a solid-fuel missile propellant precursor — arrived in Iran from China’s Gaolan port during the active war, per ISW-CDOT. The vessels were IRISL-owned and US-sanctioned. Analysts estimated the volume as sufficient to produce approximately 785 additional ballistic missiles. This is not pre-war supply. It is wartime reconstitution support, delivered while the campaign was actively degrading Iranian missile capacity.

ISW-CDOT: Five sodium perchlorate shipments confirmed, Gaolan port (Zhuhai) to Iran, during active hostilities

Vessels: IRISL-owned, US-sanctioned

Estimated yield: ~785 additional ballistic missiles

On April 10, KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun met Xi Jinping in Beijing — the first such cross-strait meeting in nearly a decade — following a six-day visit. Xi framed the meeting around cross-strait peace and the 1992 Consensus. The KMT subsequently pursued a delay to Taiwan’s special defense budget review in the legislature and gained traction on that request. South Korean diplomats met with Iranian counterparts during the same period. Both events occurred while US strategic bandwidth was fully committed to Epic Fury operations and while the 31st MEU remained in the Arabian Sea.

KMT Chair Cheng Li-wun: Met Xi Jinping April 10 — first such meeting in ~10 years

Taiwan special defense budget review: Delayed following KMT legislative pressure during and after Beijing visit

South Korean diplomats: Met Iranian counterparts during active Epic Fury campaign

31st MEU: Unavailable for Indo-Pacific contingency response throughout this period

Riyadh Didn’t Retaliate

Iran struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline — the kingdom’s only crude export route while the Strait of Hormuz remained contested — taking approximately 700,000 barrels per day of throughput offline. Separate strikes hit the Manifa, Khurais, Ras Tanura, Jubail, and Yanbu facilities, degrading Saudi Arabia’s production capacity by an assessed 600,000 barrels per day, per Petro-Logistics and open-source infrastructure tracking. Saudi Arabia had attempted to redirect 3.7 million barrels per day to its Yanbu Red Sea terminal as a Hormuz fallback. Iran struck Yanbu before it could function as a reliable alternative. The UAE redirected exports through Fujairah. Iran struck Fujairah as well.

East-West pipeline: Struck by Iran — ~700K bpd throughput lost

Saudi facilities struck: Manifa, Khurais, Ras Tanura, Jubail, Yanbu — combined ~600K bpd production degradation

Yanbu Red Sea fallback: Struck before operational as alternative route

Fujairah (UAE): Also struck — both Gulf fallback export routes taken offline simultaneously

Petro-Logistics: Hormuz throughput fell from 16.3 million barrels per day pre-war to 1.2 million during the seven days ending April 6

Satellite imagery shows a smoke plume rising from the Ras Tanura refinery, Saudi Arabia’s largest crude processing facility, following Iranian strikes, March 2, 2026. Planet Labs / Reuters.

Saudi Arabia did not retaliate. The Gulf Cooperation Council issued no joint military response. States that are confident in their patron’s outcome retaliate. States that are uncertain about that outcome preserve optionality. The Gulf states absorbed the most severe strikes on their energy infrastructure in decades and stayed quiet. The hedge is active.

Saudi Arabia: No military retaliation to infrastructure strikes

GCC: No joint military response initiated

Pattern: Silence consistent with active strategic hedging — not incapacity

The same signal is transmitting from Seoul to Jakarta to Taipei. South Korean diplomats met Iranian counterparts during the campaign — a contact that would have been diplomatically unthinkable under the pre-war framework of US-anchored regional alignment. Indonesia proposed an independent maritime toll framework for Hormuz passage, explicitly bypassing US-managed transit architecture. The KMT chair’s Beijing trip produced a tangible legislative outcome on Taiwan’s defense procurement. These are not isolated diplomatic events. They are the same signal in different theaters: confidence in US extended deterrence is under active reassessment.

Indonesia: Proposed independent maritime toll framework for Hormuz passage — bypasses US-managed transit architecture

South Korea: Diplomatic contact with Iran during active US combat operations in the same theater

Taiwan: Defense budget delayed through KMT legislative pressure coordinated with Beijing visit

The Weapons Iran Hasn’t Fired

CTP-ISW assessed explicitly: “The current ceasefire will provide Iran an opportunity to reorganize its missile force and recover from the temporary disruption wrought to the missile force during constant US and Israeli operations.” The word is temporary. The US-Israeli air campaign achieved behavioral suppression of Iran’s missile force — launchers were not used because command structures were disrupted and exposure risk was high. It did not achieve large-scale physical destruction of Iran’s launcher inventory. The ceasefire removes the suppression. The reconstitution clock started April 8. It has been running for 14 days.

CTP-ISW: Ceasefire “will provide Iran an opportunity to reorganize its missile force and recover from the temporary disruption”

Suppression mechanism: Command disruption and targeting exposure risk — not launcher destruction at scale

Reconstitution clock: Started April 8 — 14 days elapsed as of Day 54

Every missile Iran fired across 54 days of combat drew from pre-2014 inventory. The Fattah-2 hypersonic glide vehicle, the Qassem Basir precision ballistic missile, the Etemad intermediate-range system, and the Raad-500 solid-fuel rocket — all withheld. None of Iran’s new-generation inventory has been used in this conflict. The weapons designed to defeat the interceptors protecting US assets were withheld. All of them.

Pre-2014 inventory only: Confirmed across all 54 days of combat use

Withheld systems: Fattah-2, Qassem Basir, Etemad, Raad-500 — none deployed

Design characteristic of withheld inventory: Built specifically for air defense penetration and saturation

An IRGC truck-mounted ballistic missile launches from Iran’s southern coast during Operation True Promise 4, March 2026. IRGC via Reuters.

The Chinese propellant delivery — sodium perchlorate sufficient for approximately 785 additional missiles — intersects with a second confirmed development: Iran has deployed a double-launcher configuration, fielding two launch rails where single launchers previously operated. Dual-launch capability reduces launcher exposure by approximately 50 percent per equivalent salvo volume. A battery that previously had to trade salvo size against survivability no longer faces that trade-off at the same rate. Every air defense model Washington built assumed single launchers. Iran just fielded two rails where one used to be. The math changed.

Chinese propellant delivery: ~785 additional ballistic missiles’ worth of solid fuel — confirmed ISW-CDOT

Double-launcher deployment: Confirmed — two launch rails per battery position

Operational implication: ~50% reduction in launcher exposure per equivalent salvo; saturation capacity increased without proportional increase in launcher risk

IRGC posture: CTP-ISW assessed IRGC does not view ceasefire as a desired end state — assessed as operational pause under external pressure

Moscow Saw the Window

America went to war with Iran and handed Russia a $150 million a day revenue bonus to compensate. Twice. The Atlantic Council confirmed the figure. French Finance Minister Lescure stated at the G7 that “Russia mustn’t be getting benefits from what’s happening in Iran,” per Le Monde. No enforcement mechanism was proposed. The waivers remain in place.

US sanctions waivers: Extended twice — March 12 and April 17 — both linked explicitly to Iran war supply gaps

Atlantic Council: ~$150M/day in additional Russian budget revenue as a result

G7 statement (French FM Lescure): “Russia mustn’t be getting benefits from what’s happening in Iran” — no enforcement action

On April 6, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued explicit warnings to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania: “If these regimes have enough sense, they will listen. If not, they will face consequences,” per TASS and Baltic state foreign ministries. ISW assessed Russia is intensifying its Phase Zero destabilization campaign against NATO cohesion in preparation for a possible future NATO-Russia conflict. Russia violated Estonian airspace in September 2025. The Washington Post reported the Kremlin is assessing a window of opportunity for Baltic pressure while US strategic attention remains fixed on the Gulf.

Zakharova, April 6: Explicit warnings to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania — “they will face consequences”

ISW: Russia intensifying Phase Zero Baltic destabilization — preparation for possible future NATO confrontation

Estonian airspace violation: September 2025 — confirmed

Washington Post: Kremlin assessing “window of opportunity” for Baltic pressure

Russia is simultaneously constructing the force structure to act on that window. The 120th Naval Infantry Division is being formed from the Baltic Fleet’s 336th Brigade — a formation optimized for Baltic littoral operations. The Suwałki Gap — the narrow land corridor between Poland and Lithuania — remains NATO’s most exploitable vulnerability for isolating the Baltic states, per Atlantic Council assessment.

120th Naval Infantry Division: Being formed from Baltic Fleet’s 336th Brigade — Baltic-capable force structure under active construction

Suwałki Gap: Assessed by Atlantic Council as NATO’s most exploitable vulnerability for Baltic isolation

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The Strategy Was Wrong Before It Started

The 2026 National Defense Strategy was the most explicit strategic prioritization document the United States had issued in years. It named hemispheric defense as the foremost US military priority. It said nothing about the Middle East as a primary theater. CSIS assessed approximately 38 percent of underway US naval strength is committed to the Caribbean Campaign. The NDS assumed sequential threats. Epic Fury arrived concurrent with all of them.

2026 NDS: Hemispheric defense designated “foremost priority” — above China deterrence and European commitments

CSIS: ~38% of underway US naval strength in Caribbean Campaign

NDS drafting: Completed before Operation Epic Fury began; no Middle East primary theater designation

USS Spruance fires warning shots at M/V Touska attempting to breach the US naval blockade, Arabian Sea, April 19, 2026. CENTCOM.

The force that was supposed to anchor hemispheric deterrence is in the Arabian Sea. The amphibious fleet that was supposed to provide rapid response capacity across the hemisphere is at 45 percent readiness. The A-10s that were supposed to retire are being extended because the industrial base cannot produce their replacements.

Senior military officials went to Congress and said it out loud: “death by a thousand cuts.”

CSIS noted the NDS is “silent about the opportunity costs” of the hemispheric commitment — meaning there is no public accounting of what those forces are costing the US in every other theater where they are now absent.

CSIS: NDS “silent about opportunity costs” of hemispheric commitment

FY27 Readiness Hearing, April 15: Senior officials — “death by a thousand cuts”

Active concurrent theaters, Day 54: Middle East, Caribbean, Venezuela, Cuba planning, Baltic monitoring, Taiwan pressure, Indo-Pacific gap

The question the public record does not answer is why. The NDS said go west. The administration went east. The strategic rationale that justified deploying US military power into direct contradiction of the document it had just signed has not been publicly articulated. The testimony, the deployment records, the satellite data, the silence from Riyadh — they all say the same thing. America lost.

Core unresolved question: What rationale justified a theater commitment in direct contradiction of the 2026 NDS

Public record confirms: Operational degradation across amphibious, aviation, and readiness domains

Ally behavior confirms: Active deterrence reassessment across Gulf, Pacific, and Northeast Asian ally tiers simultaneously

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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