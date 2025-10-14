Firebrands and new readers alike,

This regime has done innumerable stupid and damaging things to the American taxpayer. They have spent billions funding domestic terrorists. They have allocated funds for disaster relief to build prisons, and started Tariff wars that threaten to push America into a recession and even possibly a depression.

Even though this might be one of the top 5 stupidest fucking things I have seen this regime do when it comes to reckless spending. The irony is glaring when it comes to their suggestion that they would root out waste, fraud, and abuse.

This is the definition of waste: a decision that comes at a massive expense to the American taxpayer, with an infinitesimal chance of return and a near 100% chance of failure.

I have been to Argentina, and it is an incredible country with an amazing culture and people. It is also an economic nightmare, and the people of Argentina struggle with intense poverty, entirely unaffordable housing, generational poverty, and a youth with a feeling of no economic future.

Argentina has faced severe economic adversity since the mid-1940s, with over half a century of cyclical economic downturns, rebuilding itself time and again. These issues persisted through revolutions, dictators, military coups, and finally the emergence of a democracy in 1983. Argentina’s economic woes are not a result of governance, but rather a deep-seated systemic issue that has yet to be addressed.

The people of Argentina were understandably tired of suffering, of decades of inflation, with inflation at one point reaching 20,262.80% in 1990. These times were fresh in the minds of middle-aged Argentines, and decades of stagnancy created an opportunity for a man I can only describe as Argentina’s Elon Musk.

So who is Javier Milei?

Born in 1970, Javier grew up during the most challenging 20 years that Argentina has ever faced. After watching decades of hyperinflation, Milei decided to pursue a future in economics. He was successful and became a wealthy and influential individual within his sphere.

Milei was always eccentric, to say the least, and in 2010, he rocketed into politics, positioning himself as an outsider and blaming Argentina’s economic troubles on the “political caste.”

Sound familiar?

He made frequent appearances on TV talk shows, positioning himself as the opposition to the government that was holding the people of Argentina back, and, of course, he was the person who could turn it around. Milei began constructing his cult of personality early on with his radio show, "Demoliendo mitos,” which translates to "Demolishing Myths.”

In 2021, he led his new anti-establishment party, La Libertad Avanza, to the mainstream, winning a seat in the lower chamber of Congress. He would raffle off his congressional salary every month, claiming that the government stole money from the people through taxes.

In 2023, Javier Milei launched his presidential campaign, wielding his chainsaw and sporting a leather jacket at political rallies. He vowed to cut government costs, having spent 13 years carefully positioning himself as an anti-establishment figure and a strong dissenter. Allowed him to ride the wave of an Argentina desperate for change into the presidency.

He took office in December of 2023, and his message to the people of Argentina was to prepare for “shock therapy.”

Shock Therapy

To Milei’s credit, under his presidency, things did improve; however, an economic improvement from a statistical standpoint did not translate to an improvement in the lives of the people who elected him.

True to his word, his administration immediately implemented a series of dramatic austerity measures. These included a sharp devaluation of the peso, the slashing of subsidies for fuel and transportation, and a significant reduction in the number of government ministries. While these policies have been credited with achieving a fiscal surplus and beginning to curb inflation, they have also led to a sharp increase in the cost of living and a rise in poverty.

Democratic Backsliding

Javier Milei’s presidency has raised significant alarms about democratic backsliding in Argentina, primarily due to his efforts to concentrate power within the executive branch. A key example is his use of a “mega-decree” containing hundreds of articles to overhaul vast sectors of the economy, a move critics argue unconstitutionally bypasses the legislative process. By attempting to govern through emergency decrees and pushing massive “omnibus bills,” his administration seeks to enact radical reforms without the debate and consensus required in a representative democracy. This approach is seen by opponents as a deliberate strategy to sideline Congress, where his party holds a small minority, and impose his agenda by force of executive will.

This governing style is reinforced by consistently hostile rhetoric that aims to delegitimize democratic institutions and dissent. Milei frequently attacks what he calls the “political caste,” journalists, and any opposition, labeling them as corrupt enemies of the people. This creates a highly polarized environment and has been criticized for intimidating the press and silencing critical voices. Furthermore, his administration’s perceived downplaying of the atrocities committed during Argentina’s last military dictatorship has been deeply unsettling for many. Combined, these actions and words have fostered concerns that Milei is willing to erode democratic norms and checks and balances in pursuit of his “shock therapy” economic revolution.

All told, when you look at the parallels here, it is increasingly clear why Trump would want to help Javier Milei. He sees in Milei a kindred spirit, an aspiring dictator just like himself.

A fool’s investment

Today, Milei will join Trump for a press conference event. Celebrating a 20 billion dollar investment into his economy, one that benefits him and his wealthy elites, while the people of Argentina still struggle with poverty. A struggle with less government assistance than they had before.

It does not take much reasoning to see that Argentina is heading for yet another period of incredible instability, and the favor that Trump is doing is the same as betting 20 billion on a lame horse.

We will not see a positive return on this investment; it will cost us $ 20 billion.

Ultimately, Trump will be removed from power, and so will Milei. All tyrants fall, so perhaps Trump should take a chainsaw to the treasury’s 20 billion dollar investment into an aspiring Argentine strong man.

We will see, until then, Trump and these goons should know that we expect that 20 billion to be returned to the people.

Burn bright, and I will be there with you every step of the way.

