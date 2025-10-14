The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
5h

I'm betting a good percentage of the $20 Billion is tucked away for the Trump crime family. Other than his open admiration for the dictators of the world and the opportunity to receive his backsheesh, Trump could be shopping for allies that will harbour him, once the American people rise up and exile his corrupt criminal ass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SDJ's avatar
SDJ
6h

Un f’ing believable

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture