The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura T RN BSN's avatar
Laura T RN BSN
6h

"Here’s the kicker, the handwritten “effective date” on both deeds is Nov. 19, which means these deals were inked almost a week before they hit the public record. These documents confirms the sale was structured in multiple steps involving corporations in Florida and Delaware and for a final price of $30 million to a Delaware company controlled by Ellison."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Shane Yirak and others
Laura T RN BSN's avatar
Laura T RN BSN
6h

Larry Ellison just bought out Lion Country a huge plot of land.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Shane Yirak and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture