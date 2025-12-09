On the surface, the battle between Netflix and Paramount Skydance for Warner Bros Discovery is yet another corporate consolidation attempt in a long list we have seen in recent months.

However, under scrutiny, this deal is much more than it seems. In fact, my investigation suggests that this entire endeavor may have been carefully orchestrated and that the driving forces behind it may have been part of a more complex global financing scheme.

To the informed observer, the Ellison takeover of US media to consolidate power under the regime is rather obvious. This acquisition would make the Ellison media dynasty the foremost in the US, surpassing Disney and Netflix in both streaming and media.

It would be a massive step in reshaping US culture, and a win for propaganda more potent than any we have seen thus far.

The intent behind this report is to share with you the true scope of this deal. To do this, I have broken my research findings into several sections to examine the anatomy of the deal itself. See the gritty details, and understand how this perfectly fits the pattern we are seeing far too often in the United States.

Where there is Affinity Partners and Jared Kushner, there is always corruption, foreign capital, and a substantial kickback for the regime. The truth, not surprisingly, can be linked to Serbian real estate, AI cooperation, and a desperate search for Capital to avert certain defeat.

The For Sale Sign and Its Baggage

In this section, we will outline the scope of the deal, what exactly is for sale under the banner of Warner Bros Discovery. To help us understand exactly why this deal’s so important.

The “Crown Jewels”: Studios and Streaming

Warner Bros. Pictures & Television: The studio responsible for franchises such as Harry Potter, the DC Universe (Batman, Superman), Dune, and Barbie. In an era of content scarcity, a 100-year-old library is an irreplaceable asset. For Netflix, acquiring this engine solves its “churn” problem by providing a permanent back catalog of high-affinity content (e.g., Friends, The Big Bang Theory) that retains subscribers between viral hits.

HBO and Max: HBO remains the gold standard of prestige television (Succession, The White Lotus), while Max has established itself as a formidable, albeit third-place, competitor in the global streaming wars.

Warner Bros. Games: A highly lucrative division boasting hits like Hogwarts Legacy, which provides interactive engagement that pure-play video streamers lack.

The “Linear Anchor”: The Global Networks Group

The Cash Flow Dilemma: Historically, these networks were the “cash cow” of the media ecosystem, generating billions in carriage fees and advertising revenue. However, cord-cutting has accelerated terminal decline. While they still produce significant free cash flow (FCF) required to service debt, their growth terminal value is viewed by the market as negative.

The Debt Burden: WBD carries approximately $39 billion in gross debt. The service of this debt relies heavily on the declining cash flows of the linear networks, creating a “melting ice cube” scenario that has depressed WBD’s stock price, which traded at an undisturbed level of $12.54 on September 10, 2025.

The Valuation Gap: The “Stub” vs. The Premium

The core dispute between Netflix and Paramount offers is a disagreement over the value of these linear assets.

The Netflix Thesis (Partition and Purge): The Netflix deal, valued at ~$27.75 per share, involves acquiring the studios and streaming assets while spinning off the linear networks into a new public company (”Discovery Global” or “SpinCo”). WBD management and Netflix argue that this SpinCo, relieved of the capital-intensive studio costs, could trade at a multiple of 4.25x EBITDA, implying a value of roughly $3.00 to $5.00 per share. They argue the total package (Cash + Netflix Stock + SpinCo Stock) offers superior long-term value.

The Paramount Thesis (Integration and Liquidity): Paramount Skydance argues that the SpinCo valuation is “illusory.” David Ellison has publicly stated that the market will value the debt-laden linear stub at barely $1.00 per share, viewing it as a “bad bank” of media assets. Paramount’s offer of $30.00 in cash for the entire company ($108.4 billion EV) eliminates this execution risk. It wagers that shareholders prefer the certainty of an immediate 139% premium over the speculative “sum-of-the-parts” engineering proposed by the board.

Bidding in the Shadows– Project Sterling to the Public Eye

A largely unreported element in this story is the point at which this bidding war began, while it came to the public's attention in November. Things started much earlier; we can trace this back to a quiet venture launched by CEO David Zaslav in September. Codenamed– “Project Sterling”

The Secret Auction

Facing shareholder unrest and a stagnant stock price, WBD CEO David Zaslav initiated a strategic review in late 2025 under the internal code name “Project Sterling”. The company engaged with three primary suitors, each assigned an alias to maintain secrecy:

“Noble” (Netflix): The eventual favored partner.

“Prince” (Paramount): The aggressive suitor led by David Ellison.

“Charm” (Comcast): A potential merger partner for NBCUniversal, ultimately withdrawing to avoid regulatory entanglements.

September 2025: Paramount Skydance made the first move, submitting an unsolicited bid. However, reports indicate that Zaslav and the WBD board were cool to the approach, fearing that merging two debt-heavy legacy studios (Paramount and Warner) would create a “house of cards” rather than a viable competitor. This hesitation allowed Netflix to enter the fray. Despite its historical mantra of being a “builder, not a buyer,” Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters recognized that acquiring the Warner library was a unique opportunity to secure their dominance for decades.

October - November 2025: The auction intensified. The WBD board, advised by Allen & Co., set a compressed timeline to force best-and-final offers. During this period, Zaslav reportedly communicated to insiders a preference for a deal with a high-growth tech company (Netflix) rather than another legacy media merger (Paramount), believing the former offered a better “exit” for his legacy and shareholder value.

The Very Public Conclusion

Eventually these dealings would become public, Comcast Pushed out and the bidding seemingly between Netflix and Paramount-Skydance, the situation was clearly leaning in Netflixes favor. Desperation was building in the Ellison camp.

December 3, 2025: Paramount’s legal team at Quinn Emanuel sent a blistering letter to the WBD board, accusing them of conducting a “tilted and unfair” process designed to reach a “predetermined outcome” favoring Netflix. They cited rumors that WBD had engaged with EU regulators specifically to highlight antitrust risks of a Paramount deal while downplaying those of a Netflix deal.

December 4, 2025: In a final attempt to salvage negotiations, David Ellison sent a personal text message to David Zaslav:

“David, I appreciate you’re underwater today so I wanted to send you a quick text. Know despite the noise of the last 24 hours I have nothing but respect and admiration for you and the company. It would be the honor of a lifetime to be your partner... I heard you on all your concerns and believe we have addressed them in our new proposal.”.

The text went unanswered. Paramount claims they signaled their willingness to go higher than $26.50 but were “ghosted” by the WBD board, who proceeded to finalize the agreement with Netflix that evening.

On Friday, December 5, WBD and Netflix announced their definitive merger agreement.

Valuation: $27.75 per share ($23.25 cash + $4.50 stock).

Structure: Spin-off of linear networks; Netflix acquires Studios/Streaming.

Deal Protection: A $5.8 billion “reverse termination fee” (payable by Netflix if regulators block the deal) and a $2.8 billion “fiduciary termination fee” (payable by WBD if it accepts a superior proposal). The sheer size of the reverse breakup fee was intended to signal Netflix’s confidence in overcoming antitrust hurdles.

The Ellisons Strike Back

Refusing to be sidelined, Paramount Skydance launched a hostile tender offer on the morning of Monday, December 8.

The Offer: $30.00 per share in cash for 100% of WBD (Equity Value ~$77.9B, Enterprise Value ~$108.4B).

The Mechanism: A tender offer allows Paramount to bypass the WBD board and purchase shares directly from stockholders.

Expiration: The offer is valid until 5:00 p.m. EST on January 8, 2026.

New Info (Dec 9): On Tuesday, December 9, WBD issued a statement acknowledging receipt of the hostile bid but advising shareholders to “take no action” while the board reviews it within the statutory 10-day period. Crucially, they did not withdraw their recommendation for the Netflix deal.

The Abu Dhabi-Affinity Connection and The Quid Pro Quo

After discussing the timeline of events, and the obvious disadvantage the Ellisons were facing became clear as the show auction transitioned to the public eye, the series of events that happened over the course of October became less a coincidence and more a cause-and-effect relationship.

To outbid Netflix, the Ellisons would need to leverage political power as well as dig up more capital. Their methodology to call upon the regime's favorite bagman and backroom dealer, Jared Kushner. This deal also brings into light the ongoing foreign relationship and what was likely a tacked-on favor to an ongoing series of transactional events that are very in line with how Kushner conducts business.

The Key players here are outlined below, note the overlap, understand I am aware of the involvement of the Saudi and Qatari sovereign wealth funds but in this case I believe them to be band wagoners and not primary drivers in this deal.

An important note, Kushner has been facing headwinds as his project in Serbia to develop a military base of historical significance. The UAE in particular has influence in this region, note in this timeline that the quid pro quo becomes apparent.

The Investors of the 108.4 billion deal

Jared Kushner: The Diplomat-Investor Since leaving the White House, Kushner has established Affinity Partners as a unique vehicle in global finance. With billions in backing from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia (PIF), Qatar (QIA), and the UAE

H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi: The Technocratic Architect Al Zaabi is a central pillar of Abu Dhabi’s economic governance. His portfolio is a testament to the centralization of power in the emirate’s technocratic elite.

Department of Finance: As Chairman, he oversees the fiscal policy that underpins the state’s sovereign wealth allocations.

Modon Holding: As Chairman, he directs one of the state’s most aggressive developers, responsible for mega-projects like Hudayriyat Island and the Ras El Hekma development in Egypt.

AIATC: As a member of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, he sits at the apex of the UAE’s strategic pivot toward technology, working directly under the guidance of the National Security Advisor.

The Ellison Family: Larry Ellison (Oracle founder) and David Ellison. They provide the domestic face of the deal, leveraging their reputation as American tech innovators and their massive personal wealth ($40.7 billion equity commitment) to provide deal certainty.

RedBird Capital: A US-based private equity firm led by Gerry Cardinale, adding institutional credibility.

The Quid Pro Quo, Serbia-Miami Swap

The Balkan Front: The Belgrade General Staff Project

Both the UAE and Jared Kushner have identified Belgrade, Serbia, as a priority market for luxury real estate development, leveraging the political openness of the Serbian leadership under President Aleksandar Vucic.

Kushner’s Project: Affinity Partners is spearheading a $500 million redevelopment of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense (General Staff building) in central Belgrade.

The Site: A potent symbol of the 1999 NATO bombing campaign, the site stood as a ruin for decades.

The Controversy: The project faced significant local opposition due to the site’s historical status. However, the Serbian parliament passed a “Lex Specialis” (special law) in November 2025 to bypass preservation laws and facilitate the deal.

The Partners: Reports indicate Kushner is partnering with Mohamed Alabbar , the Dubai-based founder of Emaar Properties, for this venture.

The UAE Connection: The UAE has been the primary driver of the “Belgrade Waterfront” redevelopment, a massive urban renewal project that reshaped the Serbian capital. While Kushner’s project is distinct, it follows the path cleared by Emirati diplomacy and capital.

Modon’s Proximity: Snippet and associate “Modon Holding” with “Jared Kushner” in the metadata of reports on Belgrade. While Modon may not be the named developer on the General Staff site, the market perception lumps these initiatives together.

Strategic Alignment: The passage of the “Lex Specialis” for Kushner mirrors the legal accommodations made for UAE projects in Serbia. This suggests a coordinated diplomatic push where Gulf influence (UAE) and Trump-linked influence (Kushner) reinforce each other to secure prime assets in the Balkans.

The US Front: The Wellington Expansion

In a reciprocal move, Al Zaabi has directed Modon Holding to enter the US market, specifically targeting a locale of immense significance to the Kushner-Trump social circle.

The Transaction: In November 2025, Modon Holding announced a strategic investment in Wellington Lifestyle Partners.

The Asset: The Wellington International equestrian showgrounds and associated luxury real estate in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The Location: Wellington is adjacent to Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago. It is the winter hub of the global equestrian elite, a demographic that overlaps heavily with the donor class of the US Republican establishment.

Al Zaabi’s Statement:

In the press release, Al Zaabi explicitly frames this as a global expansion: “By extending our reach to the United States, we are furthering Modon’s role in delivering sustainable destinations...”.

The “Soft Power” Dimension:

This is not a random real estate play. Investing in Wellington places Modon—and by extension, the Abu Dhabi government—at the center of the social ecosystem inhabited by the Trump family and their network.

Reciprocity: Just as Kushner is granted access to prime state-owned land in Belgrade (a UAE sphere), Al Zaabi is granted access to the prime social infrastructure of Florida (a Kushner/Trump sphere).

Networking: Ownership of the Wellington venues provides Al Zaabi with a platform to host and interact with the American elite in a non-political setting, facilitating the kind of “corridor diplomacy” that defines UAE foreign policy.

This parallel series of events suggests that Kushner likely requested, as a return favor for the Wellington exchange, that Abu Dhabi provide the capital for the WBD deal. When everything is laid out on the timeline, this becomes evident.

The Timeline

September 2025

WBD initiates a secret sale. Paramount submits an initial unsolicited proposal but is rebuffed by the board, who fear a debt-heavy merger. Netflix enters the fray, sensing an opportunity.

WBD stock is trading at a low of ~$12.54, creating a “distressed asset” opportunity. Kushner’s Affinity Partners is actively seeking a major “deployment event” for its capital.

October 22, 2025

Sheikh Tahnoon meets Kushner & Witkoff in Abu Dhabi. Discussion of “Trump Plan” and economic prosperity. Sets top-level political cover.

October 23, 2025

AIATC Reconstituted. Al Zaabi confirmed in inner circle of Tahnoon’s strategic council, one day after Kushner meeting.

October 30th, 2025

L’imad Holding acquires the majority stake in Modon from IHC and Alpha Dhabi. It consolidated decision-making power under a direct government vehicle (L’imad) rather than the publicly traded IHC, allowing for a swift capital commitment to the Affinity SPV without the disclosure requirements of a public company board meeting.

November 4th, 2025

Serbia Legislation: “Lex Specialis” passed for the Kushner project. Legal hurdles cleared for Kushner’s Belgrade deal, mirroring UAE privileges in Serbia.

November 24th, 2025

Trump met with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in mid-November 2025. During this meeting, Trump reportedly told Sarandos that Warner Bros. Discovery should go to the “highest bidder” and expressed skepticism about the Netflix deal’s market dominance.

November 26th, 2025

US Expansion: Modon invests in Wellington Lifestyle Partners. Al Zaabi enters Kushner’s “home turf” in Florida.

First Week of December 2025, Likely the 2nd or 3rd.

Donald Trump met with David Ellison at the White House. While a specific day is not listed, the timeline places this meeting shortly before the December 3rd-4th escalation where Ellison sent his final text to David Zaslav.

December 3rd-4th, 2025

Paramount claims WBD is “rigging” the process for Netflix. Ellison sends a final text to Zaslav but is “ghosted”

December 5th, 2025

WBD announces definitive merger with Netflix ($82.7B)

December 7th, 2025

Trump publicly attacks the Netflix deal (”could be a problem”).

December 8th, 2025

Paramount launches $108.4B Hostile Tender. SEC filings confirm L’imad Holding and Affinity Partners as equity backers.

Drawing a Conclusion– My Hypothesis

Here is what I can glean so far, and my existing hypothesis is as follows.

Jared Kushner and H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi have an ongoing relationship over the Belgrade, Wellington deal. By late October, it becomes clear that the Ellisons are likely to lose the bidding war with Netflix. Zaslav has made clear he favors a sale to Netflix and a spin-off, and at the request of the Ellisons, Kushner asks his contacts in the Middle East for capital. Particularly Zaabi, as he had just done him a favor in helping him secure property in Miami near Mar-a-Lago.

Trump states in his meeting with Sarandos that the sale should go to the highest bidder, knowing that the Ellisons would have the capital to outbid Netflix.

When WBD expresses its continued desire to sell to Netflix despite the higher bid, Trump threatens to kill the deal.

As of right now, that is the head and tail of it; there are many niche things in between. However, I would be writing for days. That said I believe I have laid out here, a convincing argument that supports my hypothesis.

As of now, I believe that Trump will kill the Netflix deal; the concentration of power of media under the regime’s immediate sphere is a priority. Considering the lengths they have gone to, it seems unlikely they would allow the deal to go the other way. Whilst the result remains uncertain, we know how this regime works.

Thank you for reading.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

More Reading— Check out the Kushner Files!

Key Sources