A HEART FOR JUSTICE
Apr 10

Shane, thank you so much for all the research and written explanations. A lot of this is over my head because I don’t live in that world. But I can get the gist. I’m not surprised but it’s all just so evil and strategic.

My own son is a MAGA and doesn’t begin to understand what trouble our country is in how his life will be destroyed. He’s not a big reader and rarely goes on the internet. Watching only Fox News and listening to his favorite right wing radio, he truly has no clue. When his life falls apart, and it will, we hope there will come a time we’ll be able to talk with him about more than the weather.

I hope I can simplify some of this info to help him (and others) understand the way he and other MAGAs have been just used to basically line the pockets of these wretched horrible conscienceless people. 🤢

Reading this myself I am once again amazed by what the LOVE of money can do. It’s like greed is a demon that has possessed them. We’re talking about some of the wealthiest people in the world and yet there is never ENOUGH. And they’re willing to sacrifice the poorest people in the world to satisfy their bloodthirsty addiction. It is hard for everyday people like me to grasp their lack of conscience and moral compass. But hard as it is we need to KNOW. 🤦‍♀️ And fight for our country and our loved ones in any way possible. So again, thank you for your research and writing effort. 🙏

Sage’s Mom. (No DM’s)
Apr 10

Pretty much this could take him down if he doesn’t take America down first!

