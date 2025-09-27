Firebrands and new readers alike,

Today I write to you about a topic of great concern, as well as something that has likely escaped your attention.

I have been scratching my head, trying to figure out how month after month they continue to produce data that suggests that the economy is anywhere but on the verge of collapse.

I want to know the truth, and the best way to the truth when the government is a tyrannical regime that lies with a smile bedecked in all the trappings of officialism is to look at the numbers.

I have been shocked to see the stock market rally time after time when as an informed American everything around me tells me that this couldn’t possibly hold true.

So when I was picking the topics for today’s Firebrand Report, a particular headline caught my eye— Solid US consumer spending in August underscores economy’s resilience.

I stopped and said “bullshit” because I have eyes and I see everything around me becoming less affordable. I see my neighbors and former co-workers struggling to afford basic items for their families.

There is nothing resilient about America’s economy in September of 2025— so I decided to look at the report myself.

At face value to credit the reporting done here and to credit the author they make several distinctions, one of the most important is that they highlight that High-Income households are driving most of the spending under growth.

They also acknowledge that low income households are suffering from the cuts to essential support programs like SNAP.

However the writer did nothing wrong, they simply interpreted the report as Nutlick and his commerce goons would like us too.

Growth = Good

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) under the United States Department of Commerce released this report.

Personal Income Increased by 95.7 Billion USD (0.4% Increase) Disposable Personal Income (DPI) Increased by 86.1 Billion (0.4% Increase) Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Increased by 129.2 Billion (0.6% Increase) Inflation (PCE Price Index) increased by 0.3%

The Overall BEA interpretation is that increased income is leading to higher consumer spending.

This is a shameful analysis, one that serves to prop up the regime and tout its success with data that tells the story of how it is facilitating an economic disaster for the average American and a pay day for big corporations and investors.

There is a great deal of truth in this data, the truth it tells is of a consumer that is spent, of corporations squeezing out every last dime, and of stock portfolios of billionaires swelling as American children grow hungry.

So the BEA made their claim, now I will make mine.

Personal Income Increase is a meaningless metric, unless you clarify who is seeing the increase. America is a country where the CEO of a fortune 500 company made 6,666 times more than their average employee. (If you still go to Starbucks—STOP)

DPI Increasing is a meaningless metric when you do not specify. Whose disposable income? Jeff Bezos? Elon Musk? Elmo?

Personal Consumption Expenditures Increased, this is only a number and needs to be evaluated in tandem with inflation and cost of goods to assert whether any tangible growth took place.

Inflation is going up, faster than it should.

Chart from BEA report showing Consumer Spending on Goods

The first thing I want to point out when you look at this chart is that the only thing it is tracking is dollars.

13.9 Billion spent on transportation, or 7.6 Billion spent on Clothing and footwear.

The trouble here is that it does not specify whether one person bought a 7.6 Billion dollar pair of shoes, or if 1 Billion people bought a pair of shoes worth 7.60.

The same rings true for every single item on this graph, and here is where the regime and all the suits like Nutlick (Lutnick) and Bessent claim victory.

They cite simple values as economic victories, and they are, just not for Americans. A company will report its sales to shareholders, based on those sales it can raise the value of its stock and attract large investors, which can further raise the value of said stock.

It is in the realm of cryptic investments and stock that Lutnick, Trump, and the Oligarchy extract wealth from the middle class. This is a case study in how it is done.

The numbers discussed above were something called nominal spending. The idea is that nominal spending is not adjusted for inflation. It is the amount of money spent at the time of recording.

Under normal circumstances that would not be as big a problem, however when in the same report we are seeing 0.3% inflation it does make a difference.

What you and I care about is not the nominal spending, but the “Real” spending.

This is best illustrated by the “Five Dollar Test”

To put it in perspective, something that cost $5.00 in July 2025 would cost approximately $5.015 in August 2025. While this seems like a small change, it represents a gradual erosion of purchasing power, especially for those on fixed or low incomes. Over a year, this seemingly small monthly inflation rate can significantly reduce a household’s ability to afford necessities.

It is this lens that we need to apply to the consumer spending data from the BEA to get the truth about what the data is telling us.

So here it is.

Note: the PPI or Producer Price Index showed a 0.1% decrease in August, which should have helped ease the prices on consumers.

When we adjust for inflation the claimed Disposable Personal Income (DPI) increase of 0.4% becomes just 0.1% which can be explained by the wealthy Americans who have not changed their spending habits.

When we adjust nominal PCE or consumer spending to real consumer spending, so we look at what people bought, not how much they spent.

We find that from June to August of the 250 Billion dollars American consumers spent, only 55 Billion actually bought something new.

The other 195 Billion, was revenue from inflation and rising prices.

That number floored me— That is 195 Billion dollars that Americans paid, just to afford to live. That is money that went and ballooned the value of oligarch portfolios.

So you see, the BEA did share with us the truth about our Economy, the great American grift in real time.

The picture painted is a K curve economy, where the wealthy compound wealth and the impoverished are forced underground.

This is the great American Robbery, and the slow death by a thousand cuts of the American consumer.

This is not equality, this is not freedom, this is not liberty. This is the wealthy bleeding us dry.

Share this information with others, together we have the power to free ourselves from the shackles of wage slavery. We must gather our collective strength and strike.

If we don’t— who know how many more billions of dollars we will cough up next month for even less.

Burn Bright, and I will be there with you every step of the way.

A Final Note

This week I lost my job. After participating in the Economic Blackout, I returned to work to find that I was being fired.

This means as of this moment, I am unemployed.

I will not let this get me down, in fact I will do the opposite.

Starting today I am taking The Firebrand Project to the next level.

You will now see Monthly Firebrand Investigations.

Every Day Monday through Friday I will be hosting The Firebrand Show at 12:30PST.

You will now receive a Brutally Honest Message like this one every day.

Lastly we are working on Implementing Paid Subscriber Live streams.

I want to do all of this, but I need your help.

As of right now I have no Income, so I will not be able to offer this for long without your help.

If you were ever considering becoming a paid subscriber to The Firebrand Project now is the time, because you will be helping me grow this publication and grow our Firebrand community in a way that was not before possible.

So please join me today by becoming a paid subscriber, thank you for supporting my work by reading this article today.

If you cannot become a paid subscriber, you can help by engaging with this content! Leave a comment and tell me your thoughts, restack this post and send it to your friends, and lastly make sure you like it!

Share

Leave a comment

MORE FROM THE FIREBRAND PROJECT