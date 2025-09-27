The Firebrand Project

How can anyone making less than 100k do that.I received a letter from my health insurance yesterday. As of the 20th of September my prescription costs increased

Generic or tier 1: 550%increase

Tier 2 and above: 1250% increase

The c 2nd letter stated:

I have 2 diseases which are so rare they have no proper ICD-10 code. Just listed as other. Since there is no set standards of care, all procedures , medications, doctor visits etc, can be expected to be declined for prior approval. Which means every time I see the doctor, his bill will not be paid until we appeal. After 26 years of payments, no more. This is the equivalent of a death sentence.

My medicine, to stay alive, using Medicare Part D is now $1487.75 a month. My monthly income is 1k. This is the new plight of the poor, those on a fixed income, and seniors.

All we receive on Substack is please pay. Just tell me how to do it. I'll be more than happy to support. It broke my heart to end support for PBS, MSF, HI, UNICEF,ETC. I had to call them all today and explain i have none to give. I was raised to put 10% in the bank first, 5-10% to charity and get by on the rest. Someone is always worse off than you. Im now 1310 short to pay my basic bills every month. I have no TV and no ac. No internet. Im even grateful my best friend has passed. I couldn't have afforded the food and vet bills.

Thanks for this. I wondered too why the share market kept rising while the economy was not in good shape. Just a personal anecdote. When I was learning to fly I visited a hangar that had this beautiful aircraft from 1930. It was ahead of its time and very elegant, leather seats, etc and would have cost a fortune back then. I said to the guy restoring it ‘but that was the great depression’ He said ‘there were still plenty of rich people during the depression’. That brought it home to me how we live in two different worlds.

