The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
4d

thank you for this,, how is IRAN and US doing, what is the struggle for oil freedom in the straits

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
Meridian's avatar
Meridian
4d

Great write up! Can you elaborate on implications for other West African nations like Ivory Coast and the stability of government / gold mining there? Thank you!

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1 reply by Shane Yirak
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