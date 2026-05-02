As global energy markets whipsaw and a panicked diplomatic game of chicken underpins what will likely return to an active shooting war before it ends peacefully in the Middle East, something else is happening — something just as impactful, with the same potential to reshape the world and redefine the future of an entire region.

Supporters in Bamako wave the Azawad flag alongside the Malian tricolor — the separatist movement’s colors flying in the capital the junta was supposed to be defending. (Source: AFP)

The Sahel cuts across Africa just south of the Sahara, stretching from the Atlantic coast to the Red Sea. The countries here are impoverished, their governments fallen to coups, their territories shared between separatist movements and religiously motivated insurgents. This is a brutal place, one the world ignores because it is easier to buy what is extracted than to acknowledge the human costs of extraction. There is no democracy in the Sahel, there is no peace, there is no end in sight.

What just happened in Mali sets a region already on the brink up for a cascade of events that could mean regional collapse — and collapse on that scale matters globally. The potential for insurgents to seize capitals and national governments, suddenly rendering them impotent or nonexistent, is not hypothetical. It’s a probability question, and the numbers do not look good.

This is the Sahel. This is Mali. And this will not be the last article in this series — it will be the first, as I show you what it looks like when the world ignores human suffering, extracts without care for consequence, and takes until there is nothing left.

01 — The Moscow Gold Rush

In 2021, Mali made a calculation. It made sense at the time — and for eighteen months, it looked like it might even pay off.

The military junta that had just seized power in Bamako looked at the map, looked at the insurgency spreading across their north, looked at the French soldiers who had been fighting in their country for nearly a decade, and made a choice. France had to go.

It wasn’t an unreasonable read. France’s Operation Barkhane had spent nine years and billions of euros fighting jihadists across the Sahel. The insurgency was larger when they left than when they arrived. The Malian public was exhausted, humiliated, and angry. The junta channeled that anger into a nationalist narrative and pointed it at Paris. French forces were expelled. The UN peacekeeping mission — MINUSMA — was told to leave. Mali would find its own partners.

Russia was waiting.

The soldiers came first. Wagner Group mercenaries — then, after Wagner’s collapse in 2023, Africa Corps, operating directly under the Russian Ministry of Defense. They would fight alongside Malian forces, train them, supply drones and air power, prop up the junta’s security architecture. In exchange: mining concessions. Supply contracts. Access to one of the most gold-rich corridors in West Africa.

Mali sits on extraordinary wealth. The Kayes region in the country’s west holds roughly 80 percent of its total gold production. Gold accounts for nearly half of Mali’s tax revenues and around 80 percent of its exports. For a landlocked country with no coastline, no oil, and an economy battered by decades of conflict and mismanagement, gold is everything. It is the number that makes the budget work. It is the reason foreign powers care about a country most people cannot find on a map.

Russia sent soldiers the way a prospector sends a shovel — the protection was the pretext, the mines were always the point.

An FLA fighter approaches a captured Malian Air Force Mi-24 attack helicopter in the Sahel, April 2026. (Source: X / @United24media)

For about eighteen months, the bet looked like it might pay off. In November 2023, Malian forces — backed by Russian Wagner fighters — retook Kidal. Kidal is a city in Mali’s far northeast, a regional capital that had been under Tuareg separatist control for years. Taking back Kidal was the junta’s proof of concept — the moment they could point at a map and say: this is what choosing Russia looks like. This is what winning looks like. The narrative held. The population, however skeptical, had something concrete to point to.

What nobody was saying out loud was that Kidal could not be held by a small contingent of Africa Corps soldiers — it needed the army Putin needed somewhere else. When the junta signed with Russia in 2021, Putin wasn’t burning everything he had in Ukraine. By 2026, he was. The bet made in 2021 was a losing one before the ink dried.

02 — The Slow Squeeze

Nobody announced the blockade. There was no declaration, no ultimatum, no made-for-camera moment. It began the way slow disasters usually do — with a truck on fire on a road far enough away that nobody felt compelled to call it history.

By September 2025, it had become undeniable. JNIM — Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, al-Qaeda’s Sahelian affiliate — had begun enforcing a nationwide fuel blockade of Mali. The mechanism was simple and brutal. Mali is landlocked. It has no oil. Approximately 95 percent of its fuel arrives by road convoy from Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, hundreds of miles of highway threading through territory that JNIM had been quietly consolidating for years. They knew the roads. They knew the schedules. They started burning the trucks.

Bamako residents queue for fuel as JNIM's blockade of the capital's supply routes emptied gas stations across a city of four million. (Source: Reuters)

Nearly 200 fuel tankers were destroyed. Fuel prices doubled. Gas stations across Bamako closed. By January 2026, airlines were modifying and canceling flights out of the capital because the airport couldn’t guarantee fuel supply. A city of over four million people was being slowly strangled, and the government responsible for protecting it could not secure a highway.

JNIM had decided that burning trucks was more effective than fighting soldiers — a deliberate pivot from rural insurgency to urban economic pressure, announced in late 2024 and proven on every highway into Bamako by early 2025. The goal was to hollow out the regime’s legitimacy by making daily life unbearable. Make the capital ungovernable. Make the junta look impotent in the eyes of its own people. It was working.

The junta’s response was telling. They did not defeat the blockade. They negotiated with it. Quietly, without announcement, Malian government officials entered into discussions with JNIM to partially ease the fuel restrictions. The government of Mali — backed by Russian soldiers and Russian air power — was negotiating with the insurgency it had promised to destroy, because it could not keep the capital’s gas stations open.

Leverage at the margins is how you collapse a state. The shooting war is only half the picture.

While the fuel burned, the gold was moving — just not where the government wanted it to go. A UN study found that in 2021 alone, Mali officially reported exporting around 22,000 kilograms of artisanal gold to the UAE. The UAE reported importing nearly 174,000 kilograms from Mali that same year. The gap between those two numbers — roughly 87 percent of Mali’s artisanal gold output, an estimated $6.3 billion — was leaving the country without passing through a single government ledger.

That money was not disappearing into abstraction. It was moving through an alternative authority. JNIM runs a parallel government across the territories it controls, taxing miners at predictable rates, enforcing contracts, and settling disputes. Farmers and traders in JNIM-controlled areas have described its economic administration as more reliable than the state’s — not because they prefer jihadist rule, but because the state had already effectively ceased to exist in those places. When JNIM announced in June 2025 that all foreign mining companies operating in Mali must obtain permission from JNIM to continue, it was not a threat. It was an administrative notice. It had the power to back it up.

The foreign companies knew it. China suspended gold mining operations in August 2025 after JNIM attacks on its sites. Canada’s Barrick Gold — one of the world’s largest mining companies — had already suspended operations after the Malian junta seized over $200 million of its stockpiled gold, part of a Russian-backed campaign to push Western mining interests out and consolidate control for Moscow-aligned operators. The irony was complete: Russia had come to Mali to control the mines and was now operating in a country where the enemy was taxing the mines, and foreign companies were leaving.

On the military side, the signals were clear.

In June 2025, the Azawad Liberation Front — the FLA, the Tuareg separatist group that would become JNIM’s partner on April 25 — shot down the only Russian Su-24 jet deployed in Mali. Russia’s sole fixed-wing strike aircraft in the entire country, gone. In March and April of 2025, FLA fighters downed a Malian Akıncı drone near Tin-Zawaten on the Mali-Algeria border. The drone incident carried an additional dimension that received almost no coverage: both the FLA and the Algerian military claimed responsibility for the shootdown. Algeria closed its airspace to Malian aircraft afterward and issued direct warnings to external actors operating near its border.

Meanwhile, across the border in Burkina Faso, the picture was equally grim. JNIM controlled an estimated 40 to 60 percent of Burkina Faso’s territory. Its attack rate in the country’s eastern and north-central regions was running at more than double the 2024 pace. The regional architecture was not a collection of separate insurgencies. It was a single expanding system, and Mali was its center of gravity.

Africa Corps was running out of room to maneuver. The unit had approximately 2,000 soldiers deployed across Africa — not just Mali. Ukraine was consuming Russian military resources at a rate that left little margin for reinforcement. Recruitment was falling short. The soldiers on the ground were overextended, isolated in forward positions, and dependent on air power from bases that, as of April 25, were about to become targets.

This is what collapse looks like before it announces itself. Not a single dramatic moment. A hundred small surrenders, each one deniable, each one managed, each one quietly accepted as the new normal — until the night someone decides the new normal is over.

The September blockade was never fully lifted. By April 28th — three days after the offensive — JNIM declared a total blockade on all routes into Bamako. Not fuel convoys on highways. Every road in. Four million people. The squeeze had become a siege.

03 — They Came in the Night. By Morning, the Defense Minister Was Dead.

It began before dawn.

The first reports were fragmented — gunfire near the airport, explosions in a garrison town, something happening in the north. The Malian army’s initial statement, issued just after 11 in the morning, said the situation was under control. Sweeping operations were ongoing. There was nothing to worry about.

By then, Kidal had already fallen.

What came out of the dark on April 25th was not a single attack. It was seven, simultaneous, across a country the size of Texas and California combined — before the first statement was written, before the first general had been reached by phone, before anyone in Bamako understood that the thing happening in the north was also happening in the center and on the outskirts of the capital at the same time. Ten to twelve thousand fighters. Six cities. One night.

FLA fighters hold Kidal on April 25th — the city Russia and the Malian junta bled to retake two years earlier, gone before dawn. (Source: Bloomberg)

The architects understood exactly how Mali’s security worked. To respond to a threat in the north, you need supply lines running north. To respond to anything without ground access, you need air power. To make any decision under pressure, you need a functioning command structure. The offensive was built to destroy all three before any one of them could respond to any of the others.

Bourem sits at the junction of the RN18 — the main artery connecting central Mali to the north. Gao controls the east-west corridors, RN33 and RN16. Take both and you have sealed the north. No reinforcements moving up. No retreat moving down. FLA fighters took them both in the opening hours. Kidal — the city Russia and the junta had bled for, the symbolic proof that choosing Moscow had been the right call — fell before sunrise. Malian and Russian forces retreated into the old UN peacekeeping compound on the edge of the city and were surrounded.

The city that had been the centerpiece of the junta’s entire narrative was gone before the morning statement claiming everything was under control had finished being written.

While the north was falling, JNIM hit Sévaré. Most people have never heard of it. It matters because that is where Mali kept its drones — the Bayraktar Akıncı fleet, Turkish-built, the most capable unmanned strike aircraft Mali had. Sévaré was the answer to losing the ground. As long as the drones were flying, there was still a response. JNIM overran the base, occupied the regional capital, and withdrew before dawn on the 26th. Whatever air response might have held the north together was gone before Bamako knew the north was falling.

And then there was Kati.

Sadio Camara had been the hardest man in the Malian government. Defense Minister. The one who had refused to negotiate, who had held the line on Russia as the right bet, who had been the primary liaison between Bamako and Moscow when everyone around him was beginning to have doubts. He lived in Kati — the garrison town on the outskirts of Bamako where Mali’s senior military leadership sleeps, where Assimi Goïta was, the one place the junta could not afford to lose.

On the night of April 25th, JNIM fighters who had infiltrated the area — some of them in Malian army uniforms — came for it with suicide car bombs and armed drones.

Camara died in his home that night — the man who had refused every negotiation, who had held the line when the men around him were starting to look for exits.

Intelligence chief Modibo Koné was severely wounded — possibly fatally, the reports from those hours and the days following remain uncertain. The attack on Senou air base, Mali’s main airfield adjacent to the international airport, briefly shut it down entirely. Black smoke rose over the capital.

The junta issued statements. The army said it had repelled the attacks. Sweeping operations were ongoing. The situation was under control.

What it did not say was that Russia was negotiating.

By April 27th, Africa Corps had cut a deal with the FLA. Russian forces would be permitted to withdraw from Kidal. In exchange, they would not be targeted. The soldiers who had come to Mali to protect the junta — who had helped retake this exact city two years earlier, who had been the living proof that the bet was paying off — left under an agreement with the enemy. It was the first time Russia had negotiated a withdrawal from a position it had publicly called a victory.

The same day, Russian and Malian forces abandoned Labbezanga — a border post on the Mali-Niger frontier — without any deal at all. They simply left. ISSP, the Islamic State’s Sahelian affiliate, seized it within hours.

Malian officials accused Russia of betrayal. Russia launched airstrikes and claimed it had neutralized over a thousand enemy fighters. It blamed Ukraine. It blamed Western intelligence. Neither claim has been independently verified.

On April 29th — four days after the offensive — an FLA spokesperson sat down with French defense and security officials in Paris. France, which had been expelled from Mali in 2022, was now the first external power the victors called.

The morning after April 25th, Mali looked like this: its Defense Minister was dead, its intelligence chief was in surgery, its most symbolically important city was under separatist control, its northern supply lines were cut, its border posts were being seized by a second insurgent group, and its Russian partners had negotiated their own exit.

It had failed in public, in one night, in front of the entire world — and the entire world was looking somewhere else.

04 — Three Futures

The morning after a collapse is always the same. The shooting slows. The statements come. Everyone claims victory or denies defeat. And underneath all of it, in the silence between the official announcements, the real question settles in.

Territory controlled by JNIM and the FLA coalition (yellow), the Islamic State’s Sahelian affiliate (red), and the Malian junta (green), as of late April 2026. (Source: @Conflicts_map / X)

Now what.

Mali does not have a clean answer. What it has is three possible futures, each one being fought for right now, each one with different winners and different costs, and none of them offering what the Malian people have been waiting for since before most of them can remember — which is simply to be left alone to live.

▶ Future One — The Fragile One

It is the most hopeful of the three. It rests on a reading of the FLA as a political actor that wants a state, not just a war. The signals are there if you choose to read them. The FLA’s public messaging since April 25th has been careful, almost diplomatic. No anti-Western rhetoric. No jihadist framing. Their spokesperson sat in Paris four days after the offensive and told reporters they have no particular problem with Russia — their problem is with the regime in Bamako. They want Azawad. They want the north. They want recognition.

In this future, the FLA governs a de facto Azawad in the north. Bamako transitions. Russia reduces its footprint. Algeria — the country that brokered the 2015 peace accords the junta destroyed — steps in as external guarantor.

It is possible. It requires JNIM to accept a constrained role after doing most of the fighting to take the north. It requires Algeria to play constructively. It requires a Bamako transition that produces something governable. That is a lot of requirements. History in the Sahel does not reward optimism about requirements being met.

▶ Future Two — The Probable One

JNIM does not want to govern Mali. What it wants is a Bamako too weak to say no. Those are different goals with different methods — and JNIM has been building toward the second one for years.

It taxes. It adjudicates. It controls movement, runs checkpoints, enforces contracts, and manages the economic life of the territories it operates in with a consistency the Malian state has not managed in a generation. It does not need to put its flag over the presidential palace in Bamako. It needs Bamako to be weak enough that whoever sits in the palace has to negotiate with JNIM to function.

The junta was already doing that. The fuel blockade negotiations were the proof. In this future, Mali exists on paper. It has a capital, a flag, and a seat at the UN. It also has a parallel authority that controls the north, taxes the gold, manages the corridors, and holds a veto over any government policy that threatens its interests.

This is not a hypothetical model. It is the model JNIM has been constructing, piece by piece, for the better part of a decade. April 25th accelerated it. It did not create it.

▶ Future Three — The One Already Happening

ISSP — the Islamic State’s Sahelian affiliate — seized Labbezanga within hours of the Russian withdrawal. It was massing forces around Ménaka by April 27th. A town called Tessit — handed from Malian-Russian control to FLA-JNIM as part of the post-offensive reshuffling — sits firmly within ISSP’s sphere of influence. It is an imminent flashpoint.

JNIM and ISSP have been at war with each other since 2019. They are not allies. They are competitors for the same territory, the same population, the same revenue streams. When JNIM overextends — when it pushes south and west toward Bamako and leaves the eastern corridor thin — ISSP moves into the space. It has already started.

In this future, no one stabilizes Mali. JNIM and ISSP fight a war inside the war. The AES — the Alliance of Sahel States — is experiencing the same cascading security failures in all three of its member countries simultaneously. There is no cavalry. The Gao-Ménaka belt becomes a rotating ungoverned zone. Borders stop meaning anything. The instability bleeds south toward Benin, Togo, Ghana — countries that have been watching the Sahel burn for years and are now watching it move toward their borders.

◈ Assessment

Three futures are fighting to be real right now, today, in the same country — and only one of them ends without decades of suffering locked in. It is the future that gets slimmer by the day. It could be gone by the time you’re reading this.

Bottom Line

The Malian people did not choose any of this. They did not choose the junta. They did not choose Russia. They did not choose JNIM or ISSP or the foreign mining companies that extracted their gold and left.

What April 25th revealed is not a surprise outcome. It is the endpoint of a chain of decisions made by people who were never held accountable for the consequences — not the juntas, not the foreign powers, not the mining companies, and not the international community that found it easier to look away than to act.

That is what extraction without consequence looks like from the inside. This is Mali. This is the Sahel. And this is only the beginning.

— I will continue to keep you updated.

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