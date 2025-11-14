The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Transcript

The Rant Act with Melissa & Shane, E1: The Rant Begins

The Premiere Episode of a new Banner & Backbone Series
Shane Yirak's avatar
Banner & Backbone's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Shane Yirak
,
Banner & Backbone
, and
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
Nov 14, 2025

So it begins, the brainchild of

Melissa Corrigan, she/her
The Rant Act is here.

We crash out, we rant, but then we take action.

Brought to you by

Banner & Backbone
a new series every Thursday at 7:00 PM EST/4:00 PM PST.

If you want to take a moment and let off some steam, this Counterstory Cafe is where you want to be.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

