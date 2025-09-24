Image Credit to @EthanFaulkner

Today I write to you about the balance of power in our country— where does it fall? It is undeniable that the checks and balances of the constitution lay in tatters, a sympathetic Supreme Court, and a Congress bogged down by partisan MAGA sympathizers.

We can agree that the power has been concentrated under the executive branch, the question still remains. Who has the power?

The first answer that likely came to mind was Trump. It is of course his regime, and he is most certainly the man signing the executive orders that have replaced congressional legislation in terms of functional policy under the regime.

Despite it being his regime— I would ask you to also consider… could it be someone else who really holds most of the power?

If it were not Trump’s regime, if he were not the one making the calls, who’s regime is it?

I do not think the pipeline for decisions begins with Trump, I think that it originates somewhere else.

I believe that when looking at the coup the American people are facing— if we are to stop it, we must identify who is making the moves.



Enter Stephen Miller— his position on paper is Chief Deputy of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.

Here is the description of the responsibilities under his primary job as Chief Deputy of Staff for Policy.

A Chief Deputy of Policy is a high-level executive who serves as the principal policy advisor and second-in-command within an organization, particularly in a government office or large agency. They oversee policy development and implementation, translating the leader’s strategic vision into actionable plans.

Consider now what power Stephen holds, as he serves as the mouthpiece of the president. While it is Trump who speaks and his face we see on the news, it is not him who crafts his own policy.

That is the job of Stephen Miller— On more than one occasion Trump has been caught publicly on camera asking what he is signing.

Consider for a moment— If he does not know what he is signing, and if he does not go to the briefings.

How could he possibly be guiding the policy of his own regime?

Therein lies the truth, Trump is not. Stephen Miller is the one who pens the executive orders and for all of Trump’s ranting at the “Auto Pen” he has become one himself.

Now let us also consider what is policy?

Policy is not just laws, it is everything.

Policy can be what agencies exist in the Federal Government

It can be who is employed.

It can be the organization of power and positions within the Executive Branch itself.

Policy is exceptionally ambiguous as a term, and when we consider Stephen Miller’s role as Homeland Security Advisor, a new figurehead for the American Executive Branch emerges.

As things stand, Stephen Miller is de-facto president and Donald Trump is the auto pen.

Identifying this is exceptionally Important, because it also presents an opportunity.

I think that Stephen Miller is merely a representative for the Techno-Fascist Oligarchical Elite, a group headed by Peter Thiel. Whose associates can be found at almost every level within the executive branch under this regime. Donald Trump agreed to work with this group of people under the condition that he remained president and could be king. However prior to the Project 2025 briefing he was not affiliated with this group in a meaningful way.

Considering this when looking at the events that transpired when Elon Musk was head of DOGE and the subsequent fall out between him and Trump.

(I want to add that Elon Musk was a major early partner in PayPal w/ Peter Thiel and has been financially and personally tied to him for decades.)

Trump is not entirely controllable, in a major sense he is in a mutually beneficial alliance with the Techno-Fascist Oligarchy. So when the public began to question his power and were saying that Elon was really the president— He lost his shit.

The reason Elon was ousted was because of Trump reacting to the public. Had that whole meme not taken root, Elon might still be a bigger player in the White House today.

I say all of this because the same can be true for Stephen Miller, should we Firebrands start pushing the narrative that Stephen Miller is president. Should the meme’s take the algorithm by storm and a reporter dare to ask the question.

“Some people are claiming that Stephen Miller is the real president and that you have no power. What is your response?”

The outcome might provide American’s with the opportunity we need to shift the power back toward the people.

A clearly mentally degraded Trump might throw the very person responsible for exacting the will of Trump’s secret backers out on the street.

If there is one thing we can count on, it is Trump being a massive sociopath and narcissist.

So today after you finish reading this Brutally Honest Message. I encourage you to go make a note.

Something like…

“Stephen Miller is Elon 2.0— Trump is not the real president.”

Let us plant the seeds for this disruption.

Burn Bright, and I will be there with you every step of the way.

