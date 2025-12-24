The MTN Is in Crisis: Lev Parnas and Exclusive Shady Messages from Meidas.

Lev Parnas has stood up and is speaking the truth. MeidasTouch Network is not a force to fight for Democracy. It is a revenue machine capitalizing on Americans’ desire to fight for our country.

It is time for the New Media to rise. This is about Americans getting the news they need to rally and fight fascism.

Join Lev Parnas, Nick Paro, the Banner & Backbone Media team, all the Firebrands out there, and me. Let’s take back our right to the truth.

Let's take down this scamming machine that is grifting Americans and peddling clickbait as truth.

A Real Message that I received from Meidas Touch Network. Targeting Lev Parnas.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. With your help, we can keep the Firebrand Project Burning throughout 2026.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Watch this to prepare for 2026!

Your next read!

Thank you Aaron Parnas, Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, Cheech Previti, Mandy Ohman, Pamela, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas and Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.