Firebrands and new readers alike,

Before anything else is said, I want to clarify that I do not endorse political violence, and murder is not an acceptable solution. Regardless of what one may think, it is counterproductive to the values of democracy and liberty that we as patriots are pursuing in these dark times.

Yesterday was a truly historic day: Charlie Kirk, a rhetorical mouthpiece for MAGA nationalism and hate speech, was assassinated. I will not echo the mainstream media and call him a “conservative activist.” He was a hateful person who peddled lies, called empathy a “modern construct,” and decried it as unhelpful liberal ideology.

I do not feel empathy for him—I do not mourn him or even consider his death a great loss for this country. Had he passed away from natural causes, I would not have even skipped a beat or considered glorifying his life by writing about his death.

However, he did not pass away from natural causes, and because of this, I must address the circumstances surrounding his death. I feel compelled to speak to you all and share what I have unpacked in the last 24 hours.

I will not apologize for not writing a single kind word about him in this piece about his death. If you want someone who appeals to the mainstream dialogue that will feign empathy to appear moderate, you wouldn't be reading my writing anyway.

I am always honest with you. In all of this, there is a great tragedy, and it is not that Charlie Kirk is dead. It is the manner of his death and what it means for this country and the progressive and populist movement that we are working so hard to create.

In a live reaction that I made yesterday, hours after the shooting, I said that the regime would use his death against the progressive movement. They would blame the Democrats, martyr him, and call him a patriot. They would wrap a hateful nationalist in the colors of freedom and liberty and call those who advocate for those values terrorists and extremists.

Trump’s announcement following his death, flags at half-mast until Sunday, and calling him a patriot were no surprise. The hypocrisy is on full display as Democratic leaders and content creators across the country decried his assassination and condemned the violence. MAGA is whipping up rage and throwing accusations, and they will continue to use this event to further their goals. This is just the beginning.

I expect an executive order of some kind that will further consolidate power under Trump and his regime to be justified by Kirk's death.

There is another angle here that we must address and take very seriously. As video comes out and the circumstances of the shooting become more clear, its likelihood must be considered more than a “conspiracy theory,” as MAGA and the regime will certainly label it.

This very well could have been a false flag operation—an orchestrated killing of someone who was becoming inconvenient in MAGA’s ability to control the narrative within their base.

In July, Charlie Kirk called for the release of the Epstein files, and even following a conversation with Trump himself, he continued in his criticism of the DOJ and FBI in their handling of the situation.

Kirk was a major influential player for young men within the MAGA base, and following a direct warning from Trump himself, he did not fully adopt the narrative the White House endorsed, like Tucker Carlson and other MAGA influencers.

This was very possibly a warning to those under the MAGA banner—you accept the line that is fed, or you are removed, martyred, and used to further prop up the regime.

The shot that killed Kirk was not just a shooting; it was made from 200 yards away and hit him in the carotid, killing him instantly. Veterans have come out in force stating that the shot would have required extensive training and that it is unlikely a casual gun enthusiast could make such a shot—I am not saying it is impossible, just highly unlikely.

In footage before the event, the shooter was seen on the roof, prone, and was there unchallenged until the shot was made. He can be seen running across the rooftop after the shot was taken as the chaos breaks out.

Furthermore, from another angle, an individual is seen directly to Kirk’s right, making baseball signs seconds before Kirk is shot. He adjusts his cap and tugs on his ear—based on where he was standing, he would have been clearly visible to the shooter.

It is hard to think of a reason why someone would be making clearly identifiable signals to no one in particular seconds before the shot rang out—tugging your ear three times is very different than scratching your nose.

Lastly, an individual immediately claimed that he was the shooter—although we now have video of the shooter making his escape. Thus, a plant was put in the crowd to ensure a diversion.

A shooter this valuable—if this were a false flag operation, it would not be an asset that the regime would be willing to lose.

This is objective, visible evidence that must be seriously considered. If this was not a politically motivated killing but a carefully planned killing to send a message to those under the influence of the regime and create a scenario the regime can use to consolidate power, then it signals a much darker prospect than just the reactionary killing of a hateful man.

Carefully watch the information coming out and the actions the regime takes using his death as justification.

Be safe, everyone, and in spite of this, have courage as we stand together for human dignity and our democracy.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

