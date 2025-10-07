Firebrands and new readers alike,

Autism has long been a target under the Regime. RFK’s blaming of vaccines for Autism in children, and the recent addition of Tylenol to the laundry list of bullshit, supposedly causes the “disease” that is Autism.

Before I go any further, I want to be abundantly clear— there is absolutely no credible evidence that Autism is in any way something that you can “contract.” There is no vector for infection; it is a heritable Genetic condition, and there is scientific evidence to support it. It is not a matter of vaccination; it is a matter of genetic expression. The entire narrative coming out of the federal government is misinformation and lies.

Autism rates have indeed increased over the last twenty or so years. It is also true that women, a significant portion of the population, did not commonly receive Autism diagnoses until the DSM-5 revision in 2013, which consolidated all autism diagnoses under Autism Spectrum Disorder. Autism in women also commonly presents alongside anxiety and depression, which commonly leads to misdiagnosis.

Consider that if you are not consistently diagnosing 50% of the population, then you begin doing so, you would expect to see a significant increase in the overall people who have Autism.

This constant exercise of misconstruing information to make a group of people appear to be sick is disgusting to me.

People with Autism are not sick; they are different, just like all neurotypical people.

As an individual who is also neurodivergent, I understand this better than most. When sharing what challenges I face and the cards I was dealt, people will ask me if I am “okay?” or how I act so “normal?”

People are simply what they are; there is no template for humanity, no faith has the right to dictate what it means to be a “normal” human.

In fact, in my experience, those who are neurodivergent tend to be the most remarkable among us, precisely because we are different and able to approach the world differently than the neurotypical crowd, who tend to act as sheep.

When you find yourself cast out, you often have to find your own way, and so adversity creates people who offer so much to society when society frequently rejects them or labels them as “sick.”

We have made so much progress on that front in the last decade; now it is not those who are ignorant trying to turn back the clock. It is the FDA and the organizations that oversee healthcare for the entire United States, projecting misinformation and dangerous fringe theories as fact.

Few things have made me as angry as when RFK said this…

“These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted”.

That rambling moron sounds like he swallowed razor blades every time he opens his mouth; not only does he sound like death, but he must be brain-dead and piloted by the brain worm.

People with Autism pay taxes, they hold jobs, they play baseball, and write poetry, they date, and they know how to use the fucking toilet.

I know this for a fact: the audacity of his saying that from the platform that being Secretary of HHS gives him was stunning.

He claimed to find the cause of Autism; he claimed it was Tylenol.

Now, the Regime has gone even further.

The misnomers about vaccines causing Autism and the demonization of people with Autism as a whole have led to the anti-vaccination movement, which has killed children. There are numerous examples of this; simply look up what happened when RFK visited American Samoa.

Now, HHS and RFK’s insanity machine has started a dangerous new path; they are claiming to have found a treatment for the symptoms of Autism. Not only that, but they are pulling levers in the FDA to make it so that the drug is widely available and can be prescribed to treat Autism symptoms.

This treatment is based on shaky science, massive assumptions, and the whole process is a political stunt so that the regime can claim they accomplished their mission of discovering Autism’s cause and unearthing the treatment.

This is beyond just misinformation; it puts the lives of children at risk by misconstruing data and avoiding stop gaps that have been put in place to prevent the use of drugs as treatments without verified data.

When you give someone the wrong drug, sometimes nothing happens.

Sometimes people die, sometimes people are harmed for life.

Now imagine all of those indoctrinated fools who think their child with Autism needs to be cured, and they will line up for the “cure” that RFK promised them.

So what is this treatment?

The drug in question, Leucovorin, is not a new discovery. In fact, it is used in modern medicine every day. In the field of oncology, Leucovorin saves lives. It is chemically identified as 5-formyl tetrahydrofolate and is also referred to by the historical term “citrovorum factor”. Its most critical pharmacological feature is that it is an active metabolite of folic acid that does not require the enzymatic action of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) to participate in the body’s metabolic processes. This ability to bypass the DHFR enzyme is the cornerstone of its primary clinical utility.

When undergoing treatment, cancer patients are given a medication called Methotrexate. This drug inhibits the DHFR enzyme, preventing it from functioning correctly, which in turn prevents folate production.

Without folate, the body cannot successfully make new DNA and replenish cells.

Folinic Acid fills in, allowing for a pathway independent of the DHFR enzyme for folate production, which enables cells to continue living while receiving treatment.

It also works in tandem with another cancer drug, known as Fluorouracil; leucovorin allows the drug to function longer by stopping the body’s defense reaction against it. It binds to key enzymes that would prevent the cancer-killing drug from functioning for as long.

As a cancer-fighting drug, Leucovorin has saved lives and will continue to do so. It is thanks to its ability to form these complex bonds with enzymes and the properties of Folinic Acid that the basis for RFK’s supposed reapplication for the treatment of the symptoms of Autism.



Before we examine this new treatment, let’s review the reapplication process.

It is not like drug companies can relabel their drug to do whatever they want.

The process for this is known as sNDA, and here is how it works.

Once a drug has received initial FDA approval through a New Drug Application (NDA), any significant changes to its manufacturing, formulation, or, most importantly, its clinical use must be formally approved by the agency. The established vehicle for proposing a new therapeutic indication for an already marketed drug is the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA).

The sNDA process is fundamentally sponsor-driven, meaning the pharmaceutical company that holds the rights to the drug initiates the application. The core requirement of an sNDA for a new indication is the submission of a comprehensive package of new data demonstrating that the drug is both safe and effective for the proposed new use. This is not a minor undertaking; it essentially requires the sponsor to compile a data package similar in rigor to the original NDA, but focused specifically on the new patient population and disease.

The FDA categorizes proposed changes based on their potential to impact the drug’s safety or effectiveness. A change as significant as adding a new indication falls into the category of a “major change.” Such changes require the submission of a “Prior Approval Supplement” (PAS). As the name implies, the sponsor must receive formal approval from the FDA before it can begin marketing or promoting the drug for the new use. This ensures that the agency’s team of experts has thoroughly vetted the latest evidence.

The data package is essential here, particularly when considering the FDA’s actions. Firstly, this sNDA process was not initiated by the drug manufacturer. The FDA itself initiated the change; the label change for the drug would typically come from the producer, GlaxoSmithKline, or GSK.

Under normal circumstances, it would be GSK's responsibility to provide the body of evidence required for the FDA to permit a change, allowing the drug to be used as a new treatment for a condition.

Again, in this case, the situation differs; instead, the FDA has taken the step of verifying the medical rationale for the change itself. It identified and revived an application that GSK had withdrawn in 1999 due to commercial reasons.

Now you might be wondering— what studies did they find that show that this drug can treat Autism?

You won’t find any; in fact, the FDA is not approving this drug for the treatment of Autism at all.

You will notice earlier on, I used the words “Symptoms of Autism,” the reason is that the drug is being approved to treat something called CFD.

CFD, or Cerebral Folate Deficiency, is a rare neurological disorder characterized by a shortage of folate (vitamin B9) in the brain and cerebrospinal fluid, even when folate levels in the rest of the body are normal.

We discussed above how Leucorivil can help supplement Folate levels. In the case of CFD, a mutation in the FOLR1 gene creates difficulty for folate to cross the blood-brain barrier, which can cause symptoms that are commonly found in Autism as well.

It also causes symptoms that are not found in individuals with Autism, see the list of Symptoms below.

Loss of previously acquired mental and motor skills (psychomotor regression)

Intellectual disability

Speech difficulties

Seizures (epilepsy)

Movement problems like tremors, lack of coordination (ataxia), and muscle control issues.

Visual and hearing impairments.

The form of Folate in Leucovorin does not face the same barriers when crossing the blood-brain barrier, and therefore, in studies, it has been found to treat CFD successfully.

Again, we find an absence of Autism here. The basis for this treatment for Autism is nonexistent. This drug does not treat Autism at all because Autism is not treatable; it is genetic.

CFD is treatable because it is caused by a deficiency, since Leucorivil can counteract the cause of the symptoms outlined. I would encourage further research into its use to treat CFD.

Now, before we go further, although the process for approving Leucovorin for the treatment of CFD was not conducted properly, the standard process for approving an sNDA requires three levels of studies to demonstrate the drug's efficacy in its proposed use.

The process is as follows and is referred to as the hierarchy of evidence.

This standard has evolved to mean a hierarchy of evidence, with the gold standard being large-scale, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials. The drug development process is a multi-stage funnel:

Pre-clinical studies involve laboratory and animal testing to assess initial safety.

Phase I trials involve a small number of healthy volunteers (20-80 people) to evaluate safety, dosage, and side effects.

Phase II trials are conducted in a larger group of patients (a few dozen to about 300) to assess preliminary efficacy and further evaluate safety.

Phase III trials are large, pivotal studies involving several hundred to several thousand patients, designed to definitively confirm the drug’s effectiveness, monitor side effects, and compare it to commonly used treatments.

This process usually takes years, and only 14% of drugs actually make it through. The FDA, in this case, cited its own data and contacted GFK regarding the label change.

It cited 23 studies as justification for the label change, which spanned from 2009 to 2024.

I will not delve into these studies, but I will provide a link where you can find them for those who are interested in reading more.

Overall, the takeaway here is clear: the FDA is blurring the line between the results of these studies. Only a handful of these studies involve individuals with Autism, and the drug Leucovorin is only being approved for the treatment of CFD, not Autism.

Yet RFK and Trump are spinning this for a political maneuver; they want to paint the picture that they have solved their manufactured crisis.

They want to market that they have found a treatment. Here is a quote from the labeling announcement issued by the FDA.

“...update the label of leucovorin for the treatment of Cerebral Folate Deficiency (CFD), a rare neurological disorder with symptoms that can overlap with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).”

The use of the term 'overlap' here is key and potentially dangerous. This is the heart of my concern. People seeking treatment for their children who have Autism may seek out this drug.

The drug itself is a prescription drug, meaning that you could not buy it at the store; however, there is no shortage of idiot doctors.

Doctors do have the ability to prescribe drugs in an “off-label” capacity, which means that, since there is an overlap, doctors can prescribe this drug to parents for their children with Autism if they ask about it.

Ultimately, there is a key factor I want to establish here: while CFD and Autism Spectrum disorder have overlapping symptoms, they have more that make them different than similar.

If you examine the list of symptoms, you will find that while individuals with Autism are more likely to have those symptoms, it is not baked into Autism itself.

Autism does not directly cause decreased motor skills or seizures, while kids with Autism may not speak until much later than other kids, it is not because they have an issue with Folate crossing their blood-brain barrier.

People with Autism are often more likely to have these challenges, but they are not always there and certainly not a part of Autism itself.

The implication alone that CFD and Autism Spectrum Disorder are linked directly is inherently false. You can get the same symptom from entirely different causes.

It is like insisting that someone with a cough needs antibiotics when a virus could very well be the cause of the cough.

In this case, giving them Antibiotics will not help but harm the patient. It will ultimately destroy the microbiome in the patient’s gut, causing discomfort and diarrhea.

There has not been a tremendous amount of research done into giving children without CFD leucovorin; it could be benign. However, an ignorant parent pumps their child full of vitamin B9 to treat Autism, mainly when that child cannot consent to the treatment.

There is a lot of potential for harm; there are already known side effects of giving leucovorin to a child without a folate deficiency.

Hyperactivity or irritability: Some children may experience increased hyperactivity or irritability, particularly during the first few weeks of treatment.

Gastrointestinal issues: Nausea, vomiting, or stomach cramps can occur.

Sleep disturbances: Difficulty falling asleep has been reported.

These may seem minor; however, it is only what we know about. It is precisely this reason that the FDA is supposed to conduct extensive testing.

The Autism Science Foundation and the Coalition of Autism Scientists have both cautioned against calling leucorovin a treatment for Autism.

The medical and research community as a whole has largely contradicted the statement that the treatment for CFD would work on Autism.

The root causes of the symptoms for both conditions are entirely different.

Even if this drug does not hurt the kids, if people start asking for it in massive quantities, it could cause the price to spike for those who need it for cancer treatment or lead to shortages.

Ensure that you, as a Firebrand, take steps to contradict Autism misinformation when you come across it in your lives.

Please share this with others and ensure that the regime is unable to spin this as a success; they have achieved nothing but pushing through a drug without a proper vetting process.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

