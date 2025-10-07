The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Foxibot's avatar
Foxibot
7h

Fantastic article, I despise RFK jr because I have serious health issues that cause an unbearable amount of pain. Right now it’s about to bury me, because none of it will let up. He is a crackpot looking to make money just like Caroline Kennedy said. Anyone that can out live baby chicks in a blender and laugh is soulless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Baldassare's avatar
Linda Baldassare
7h

I know a few people who told me their child was autistic , upon meeting these kids I noticed they were exceptionally bright and needed challenging , Two of them had more ADD than typical autism , it seems to have become a thing when kids are overly bright ! The parents immediately say they are autistic when they just are hyper active , so they just need to be directed not medicated !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture