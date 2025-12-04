Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the President of the United States. Scion of a failed real estate dynasty and a former Senior Advisor in the Whitehouse.

Jared Kushner is an enigma; he does not bear the Trump name, and with this as his camouflage, he has largely escaped the public scrutiny that follows most of the Trump family. Whether he is a Trump by name does not matter, because Jared Kushner is one of the most influential men the world has ever seen.

The Kushner files are an endeavor to lay bare the past and current actions of a man who has largely evaded accountability for innumerable and ongoing crimes.

He is a man who has used wealth, leverage, abused his position in the White House, and the power of the presidency, and even crowned kings.

In the second file, we will examine the origins of the Kushner family, how Jared came to power, and the events that shaped his early years in business, and the mistake that haunted his every step.

This is the story of 666 Fifth Avenue and the chip on Kusher’s shoulder he can never truly leave behind.

From Holocaust Survivor to Criminal to Fool: the Kushner Legacy.

A Family History and the “Jewish Kennedy”

To understand Jared in the present, it is vital that we look at his past. The decisions Jared made early in his career were the primary driver of many of his actions in the White House.

Jared Kushner did not earn his wealth or his place in the New York real estate game; he was a beneficiary of nepotism, and by all measures, not the best choice to lead Kushner Co. when he was placed at the helm.

The Kushner family, as far as I can trace its roots, began in 1923. Rae Kushner was born into a Jewish family in Novogrudok, Poland (current-day Belarus). The Kushner family sought to emigrate from Poland in the face of rising anti-sematism but failed to do so before the onset of WW2, victims of the brutalities of the Nazi regime the family was forced into a ghetto. In the ghetto, Rae’s sister and mother died in 1943, and what remained of the Kushner family fled the ghetto and lived out the remainder of the war with the Bielski partisans.

Eventually, Rae would marry Yossel Berkowitz, a carpenter also from Novogudok, and they would immigrate to New York in 1949, where Yossel took the name Joseph Kushner.

It was Joseph who would earn the Kushner name its fortune, with the Wilf brothers Harry and Joseph. The Wilf brothers would go on to found Garden Homes, a prominent real estate development company in the United States. Joseph and the Wilf brothers would begin building apartments. Joseph ultimately developed a portfolio of 4,000 apartments, securing a financial legacy for his family. All told, Joseph Kushner sounds like an impressive man who survived the Holocaust and went on to find tremendous success. It is a shame that Jared and his father would go on to heap shame upon that legacy.

Joseph and Rae had two sons; their oldest, Murray Kushner, was born in 1951, shortly after they arrived in the United States, and Murray’s younger brother and Jared’s father, Charles, was born in 1954. Their sister Esther Kushner is the youngest of the three.

Joseph Kushner would die in 1985, but Rae Kushner would live on until 2004.

Using his share of the Kushner portfolio, Murray co-founded SK Properties, now known as Kushner Real Estate Group, in 1979. Charles would found Kushner Companies in 1985, just four years after Jared was born.

The two brothers would eventually have a falling out, Charles criticizing Murray’s decision to marry a woman who converted to Judaism as opposed to a woman born into the religion, in addition to fallout surrounding a deal which Murray pulled out of.

Charles, by most accounts, was a ruthless man, described by unnamed family friends as “He loved being the Don Corleone of the Community”, “He loved that when he walks into a synagogue the rabbis run over to him” Charlie saw himself as the “Jewish Kennedy” a former employee stated that “Charlies points are incredibly good, but if you cross him he becomes maniacal. He will crush you.”

Charles comes across as a sociopathic narcissist, which says a lot about Jared and his need to appeal and please authority, and his desperate desire to project power.

In 2004, Charles Kushner was one of the most powerful men in New Jersey, at the head of a $ 2 billion real estate empire. In that same year, the “Jewish Kennedy” would find himself vacating the throne of that empire.

He was brought down for 18 counts of tax fraud, election violations, and even witness tampering, largely due to the cooperation of Murray and Esther working with the FBI. In an act that truly exemplifies who Charles was as a man, he would hire a prostitute to seduce, sleep with, and film his brother-in-law’s wife.

Ultimately, Charles would spend 16 months in prison, which truly exemplifies just how pathetic the repercussions are for those who are worth billions in America.

Jared is described as groomed by those close to the family. Charles took great care to mold Jared to inherit his legacy. Ultimately, Jared would never be the man Charles was, despite his best attempts to be a hardened white-collar criminal.

Ultimately, Charles’ fall from power would see him take a back seat and become the catalyst for Jared to take his place at the head of Kushner Companies, where he would make the mistake that would define his life.

The Devils Deal 666 5th Ave. and Kushner’s Legacy

In 2007, Jared Kushner was riding high after purchasing the newspaper The Observer.

A 26-year-old Jared was likely feeling like a big shot, and Charles Kushner, after serving his paltry sentence, was soon to be released from a halfway house, with ties between the two stronger than ever.

Jared, who had been well groomed, saw his family, who had cooperated to hold Charles accountable for his crimes, as betraying his father.

It seemed that Jared was eager to show his father that he could be more than just the son in the shadow of the self-proclaimed “Jewish Kennedy,” and he convinced Charles to make what would be the defining investment of the Kushner legacy.

Just six months after purchasing the Observer, Jared was also serving as the de facto head of Kushner Companies, with substantial input from Charles himself. Even so, Jared had set his sights on what would be his legacy.

666 5th Avenue, a 41-story office tower on the corner of 53rd Street in Manhattan. Jared had decided that, under his stewardship, Kushner Co. would own part of the New York City skyline.

However, even with Kushner Co. having a substantial portfolio, they were in no position to buy into Manhattan with what liquid capital they had available.

After Charles returned to Charmanship after his time in prison, he took 17500 apartments off the market that Jared had placed on the market whilst he held the seat. However, Jared had made up his mind and continued to work on Charles.

Jared ultimately convinced Charles to sell their Mid-Atlantic holdings. Ultimately, under Jared’s direction, Kushner Companies would sell $1.9 billion in assets, consisting of 17,000 apartments, to Morgan Properties and the Insurance Giant AIG.

In 2018, Charles would tell CNN otherwise, “I pushed Jared to do the deal,” he said, calling the purchase “bad timing and bad judgment.” Despite this, considering Jared’s position at the time in the White House, he was most certainly saving face for Jared. Those involved in the actual sale contradict Charles’ statements.

Mitchell Morgan, when asked about the circumstances of the deal and what followed, said the following to Forbes in 2023 in an article about his upcoming inclusion in the Forbes 400 list.

“[Charles] was convinced, as I understand the story, by Jared—because he was coming out of jail—that he needed to have a higher profile and get out of the ‘B’ apartment business. It’s not as glamorous,” says Mitchell Morgan, the billionaire owner of Morgan Properties. “They paid $1.8 billion for 666 Fifth Avenue, one building, and I paid $1.9 billion for 16,800 units. It was the top of the market when we bought it. But their occupancy went down, and mine stayed in the nineties.”

Morgan here touches on just one element of the many failures that would follow the defining moment of Jared Kushner’s life: a deal with the devil of his own making.

In 2007, 666 5th Avenue sold for a price the New York Times described as breathtaking. For a staggering $1.8 billion, the lion’s share of what the company just fetched from the deal with Morgan and AIG.

The $1.8 billion price tag was more than three times what the building had been sold for just 7 years ago. The valuation was a result of highly speculative practices that would ultimately lead to the 2008 crisis, which would be the decisive factor in shaping the crisis thrust upon Kushner Companies by Jared’s reckless desire to get out of the ‘B apartments business.”’

That is the most nepo baby comment I have heard in a long time.

At the time, experts described the deal as unfavorable.

The deal for 666 Fifth “was the poster child for what was not right in the underwriting,” said J. Larry Duggins, an executive managing director of the Centerline Capital Group, a New York company that buys high-yield bonds backed by commercial real estate. “The bond market reacted poorly to it.”

Robert M. White Jr., the president of Real Capital Analytics, a New York research firm said the following

“This is one of the best examples of how excessive the lending market got,” Mr. White said. “Fortunately, before it got too far out of control, the market clamped down and put a stop to it all.”

Despite difficulties finding a lender to finance the purchase, especially after the announcement of the sale and the clampdown described by White Kushner, he found his financier in the real estate unit of Barclays Capital.

The Kushner Co. would invest $500 million of its own capital and borrow the rest.

Securing an interest-only first mortgage of 1.215 billion based on an annual cash flow of 114 million. Ultimately, at 1.5 times the debt service.

Even at the time of the deal, the footnotes acknowledged that existing rents would cover only 0.65% of the debt service. So an additional 100 million was added to address the shortfall.

However, despite the immense risk being shouldered by a young man desperate to step out of the shadow of the real estate mobster who groomed him, the deal went through.

Right away, there were issues, and the Kushners had to bring on the Carlton Group, an Investment Bank in New York, to help them restructure the deal.

The deal had been a high-cost, short-term financing arrangement to cover, and, as market conditions worsened, Kushner Co. began drawing on its own cash to cover bridge loans, as refinancing efforts proved difficult.

In December of 2007, the largest tenant of 666 5th, Citigroup Group, announced that it would not renew its 75,000 sqft lease, a huge blow.

In the spring of 2008, the Kushners shelled out $200 million to cover their first bridge loan. That same year, they would sell a 49% stake to Carlyle Group and Crown Acquisitions for $525 million, using that debt to cover early costs on the loan.

The Market collapsed, and occupancy fell to 89%, which was 9% below the loan underwriters’ benchmark. When the buildings were revalued in the wake of the crisis, Jared’s gamble would prove to be more than a mistake but a source of great shame.

In 2010, 666 5th Avenue was reappraised at $820 million, less than half of what Jared had paid for it.

In a desperate attempt at refinancing, half of the office space was sold to Vornado, and Jared and the Kushner family had until 2019 to find a way out.

It would be through Trump, and his marriage to Ivanka, that Jared would find that way.

The White House Aid For Sale and the Search for a Bailout

In 2015, while Trump was running for president for the first time. At the same time, occupancy at 666 Fifth Avenue is declining, and Jared and Charles were leveraging every connection to find a way out, with waning revenue and a loan far beyond anything they could repay.

Stopgap measures were becoming harder to find, and debt was mounting.

Right before Trump’s Election, the Kushners secured a $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank by refinancing more of the building. Even so, there was only so much floor space to refinance.

With four years left, the financial hole Jared had plunged Kushner Companies into was closer than ever, the Kushners turned to foreign sources.

Leading up to Jared’s new role in the White House under the new president-elect, Donald Trump.

Charles had seemingly secured the way out, with the help of long-time Trump ally Tom Barrak.

In a series of meetings with the Qatari Investor Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim (HBJ), they could secure $500 million in capital to help refinance 666 Fifth Avenue.

The deal itself was seemingly secured, and the next move was to come up with the rest of the 1.2 billion dollar chip on Jared’s shoulder.

$500 million would not cover the full extent of the loan. In 2016, it was clear that Jared was seeking other foreign backers to finance the venture.

The following are excerpts from the DOJ’s Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, also known as the Mueller Report.

“On December 6, 2016, the Russian Embassy reached out to Kushner’s assistant to set up a second meeting between Kislyak and Kushner. 1146 Kushner declined several proposed meeting dates, but Kushner’s assistant indicated that Kislyak was very insistent about securing a second meeting.” (pg 169)

“Kushner told the Office that he did not want to take another meeting because he had already decided Kislyak was not the right channel for him to communicate with Russia, so he arranged to have one of his assistants, Avi Berkowitz, meet with Kislyak in his stead.” (pg 169)

“Berkowitz met with Kislyak on December 12, 2016, at Trump Tower. 1150 The meeting lasted only a few minutes, during which Kislyak indicated that he wanted Kushner to meet someone who had a direct line to Putin: Sergey Gorkov, the head of the Russian government-owned bank Vnesheconombank (VEB).” (pg 169)

“Kushner agreed to meet with Gorkov. 1151 The one-on-one meeting took place the next day, December 13, 2016, at the Colony Capital building in Manhattan, where Kushner had previously scheduled meetings.” (pg 169)

“At the start of the meeting, Gorkov presented Kushner with two gifts: a painting and a bag of soil from the town in Belarus where Kushner’s family originated.” (pg 170)

“in a 2017 public statement, VEB suggested Gorkov met with Kushner in Kushner’s capacity as CEO of Kushner Companies for the purpose of discussing business, rather than as part of a diplomatic effort.” (Pg 170)

The Report provides detailed information about the circumstances surrounding the meeting. Names like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon also appear in the context surrounding the meeting.

Whether the overture by Russian interests was an early attempt to seek leverage over the upcoming White House aid is hard to tell; however, it is clear that this was indeed a consideration in the report.

Ultimately, nothing came of this meeting, and Kushner Co. did not accept any form of investment from VEB, as far as I have been able to discern.

The hunt for foreign-backed capital continued even as Jared stepped into his role at the newly minted Trump White House.

In March 2017, reports began circulating of a potential $4 billion deal with Anbang Insurance Group. Just years earlier, in 2015, the firm had purchased the Manhattan Waldorf Astoria hotel for $2 billion. The Guardian, in a 2017 article on the matter, states the following about Anbang.

“Anbang has ties to politically powerful families in Beijing, and its ownership structure is unclear. The company has come under scrutiny as it has moved to expand its holdings in the US.”

$400 million would have been secured through this deal, which would have gone a long way toward the $500 million already secured through meetings with HBJ in 2016.

However, under increasing public scrutiny, the deal collapsed, and the public eye would have damning consequences on Jared’s and Charles’ efforts.

After the deal with Anbang fell through, a mere month later, Charles Kushner met with Qatari Finance Minister Sharif Al Emadi to seek an investment in 666 Fifth Avenue from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

Not only would this attempt be rebuffed, but the agreement with HBJ also fell through under public pressure from the Anbang deal and increased scrutiny of the potential conflict of interest surrounding 666 Fifth Avenue and Jared’s new position.

The Following was reported regarding the deal, which is an aggregated source from Just Security.

In his interview with the Washington Post, Charles Kushner also referred to not taking funds directly from Qatar specifically through a sovereign wealth fund. He told the Post: “Before the meeting, Kushner Companies had decided that it was not going to accept sovereign wealth fund investments. We informed the Qatar representatives of our decision and they agreed. Even if they were there ready to wire the money, we would not have taken it.” The Post reports that, on the contrary, according to Tom Barrack, Charles Kushner was “crushed” when the earlier deal with Qatar on 666 Fifth Avenue fell through during the presidential transition.

Kushner pitched a huge renovation of the property, which included bringing in retail stores and converting offices to residences, and hosted a follow-up meeting the next day at 666 Fifth Avenue. “He asked for just under a billion dollars,” [the financial analyst] told me. The Qataris declined, citing dubious business logic. “They could have bought the building—believe me, they have the money,” the analyst said. “They just didn’t think it would ever pay off.” The analyst worried that refusing the deal had a political cost. “Here’s a question for you: If they had given Kushner the money, would there have been a blockade? I don’t think so.”

CNN’s Vicky Ward corroborated Filkins’ account citing a person who was in the meeting.

You see Vicky Ward, make at the very end here. The blockade of Qatar, a long-time US ally. Housing one of the United States’ most important military bases. Suddenly, after this rebuff, the Kushners became subject to a reversal that would shock the world. Which we will talk about next.

Policy as Punishment and The Bailout

In File 001, we discuss the relationship between MBS and Kushner; however, to stay focused on the relationship between the two, this link was saved for this file.

When looking at the story surrounding 666 Fifth Avenue, the desperate search for the capital to save Kushner Companies from Jared’s mistake, it is critical to consider the timing of these meetings.

Immediately following the April termination of the Qatari bailout, we saw a shift in foreign policy that shocked the world. On May 20th, 2017, Trump made his first diplomatic trip to Saudi Arabia; in the delegation were Steve Bannon, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Jared Kushner.

During this trip, Bannon and Kushner attended a private dinner with Saudi and UAE leadership in which they laid out their plan for an upcoming blockade of Qatar.

Tillerson was intentionally excluded from this meeting. He is on the record expressing his frustration at his exclusion.

Q: A couple of weeks later on May 20th, 2017, you were in Riyadh with the President in advance of the Middle East summit. And you again gave public remarks with the Saudi Foreign Minister. […]

So that same night as we understand it, so on or about May 20th, 2017, there was apparently a private dinner that was hosted between Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner, and the rulers of Saudi Arabia and UAE, respectively. Were you aware of that dinner?

A: No.

[…]

Q: Okay. What’s your reaction to a meeting of that sort having taken place without your knowledge?

A: It makes me angry.

Q: Why is that?

A: Because I didn’t have a say. The State Department’s views were never expressed.

– Tillerson Interview Transcript (May 21, 2019), p. 84-85.

I am certain this was not a mistake, as US policy under Tillerson’s leadership would have in no way supported the abandonment of long-time non-NATO ally Qatar.

On June 5th, 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain suddenly cut Qatar off from the world. Diplomatic and economic relations ceased, and a blockade of the land, air, and sea prohibits trade.

Secretary of State Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis were totally blindsided.

In the same interview transcript, Tillerson said the following when questioned about whether he or Mattis knew about the upcoming blockade.

Q- Did you -- so you didn’t have any prior notice, I think as we have established, that this was going to happen?

A No.

Q- How did you feel about that?

A- Well, I was surprised.

Q- Would you, especially given, you know, the recency of the Riyadh summit, would you have expected that your allies would have told you that this was coming?

A- I would have hoped they would have. Certainly at the time, I think both Secretary Mattis and I both felt, given the significant footprint of our Defense Department assets and my role, that someone would have called us and told us.

– Tillerson Interview Transcript (May 21, 2019), p. 92.

It is worth noting that I can no longer find the original transcript of this interview on the foreignaffairs.house.gov website.

When you consider the radical deviation from US policy, and the fact that key decision makers with considerable knowledge of the effect on US assets and relationships in the country were kept entirely in the dark, juxtaposed with the quiet dinner in which Tillerson was excluded from the series of events, it becomes damning in their own right.

Trump backed the blockade, a violation of the United States’ decades-long stance of neutrality in the region.

Qatar has reportedly stated that it believes the blockade could be linked to its rejection of the Fifth Avenue deal.

“Some top Qatari government officials believe the White House’s position on the blockade may have been a form of retaliation driven by Kushner who was sour about the failed deal, according to multiple people familiar with the matter,” NBC News reported.

Tillerson called for an easing of the blockade on June 9th; however, within an hour, Trump undercut him, citing the lack of communication between the president and his advisors as a significant source of division and suspicion.

Even stranger, Tillerson had spoken to Trump about the statement before his announcement, reading it to the President verbatim over the phone, according to reporting by the New York Times.

In October, Bloomberg News reported that 666 Fifth Avenue was in crisis, stating “The [666 Fifth Ave.] tower’s cash flow is enough to cover only about half of the debt payments on the building, down from 66 percent last year.”

That same month, Kushner made the trip mentioned in File 001 a late-night visit to Saudi Arabia. Flying Commercial without notifying American agencies until Kushner was in Riyadh.

The following month, Kushner Companies received a $184 million loan from Apollo Global Management to refinance a Chicago property. The loan size was scrutinized because it was three times the size the firm would typically extend. One of AGM’s most prominent investors is the Qatar Investment Authority.

Throughout the remainder of December, Washington was ablaze, and the apparent blackmailing of Qatar was seeing Kushner under scrutiny from Congress.

In January and throughout February of 2018, Qatari officials continued to allege that Kushner was involved in the blockade and coordinating with the Saudis, and at one point even considering cooperating with Mueller’s ongoing probe into the matter.

They ultimately did not move forward as they were concerned that they might sabotage already tense relations with the Trump Administration, according to NBC Reporting at the time.

In February 2018, Kushner lost his security clearance, losing his “top secret” status and being downgraded to “secret.”

In March 2018, Trump ousted Tillerson and installed Pompeo as the New Secretary of State. Pompeo would also call for an end to the blockade, and would get as far as Tillerson did.

In May 2018, the Kushners pushed Qatar again for a bailout, the New York Times reporting that Charles was nearing an agreement between the Qatari Sovereign Wealth Fund and Brookfield Asset Management.

In June 2018, on the 21st, Kushner visited Qatar; the readout of this visit was hard to find, and not on the qa.usembassy.gov website.

I found it, and it is short and very vague.

“Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt returned to the State of Qatar and met today with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Building on previous conversations, they discussed increasing cooperation between the United States and Qatar, ways to provide humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza, and the Trump Administration’s efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.”

Less than two weeks later, on August 3rd, the Kushners received their bailout. A Qatar-backed company, Brookfield Asset Management, signed a 99-year lease for $1.1 billion. This was paid upfront in full, and Jared’s mistake had been rectified. Ultimately, they would receive $1.28 billion in capital to buy out Vornado and return full ownership to the Kushners, which was also provided.

They would secure this with less than a year before the original loan payment came due in February of 2019.

Only two days before the announcement, Brookfield closed a deal acquiring 100% of Westinghouse Electric Company.

This acquisition, whilst it may appear inconspicuous, reveals how Kushner sweetened the deal for the Qatari Investment Authority. Let me lay it out for you.

The Triangular “Profit Loop”

Step 1 (The Bailout): Qatar (via its stake in Brookfield Property) indirectly provides the capital to save Kushner’s family fortune at 666 Fifth Avenue.

Step 2 (The Policy): Kushner promotes the “IP3” nuclear plan to transfer U.S. nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.

Step 3 (The Payoff): If the Saudi deal goes through, Westinghouse gets contracts worth tens of billions of dollars.

Step 4 (The Return): Because Brookfield owns Westinghouse, the profits flow back to Brookfield. Since QIA is a major “cornerstone” investor across the Brookfield ecosystem (and a close partner of the parent company), a massive win for Brookfield in Saudi Arabia strengthens the firm managing QIA’s billions.

Senator Robert Wyden conducted a thorough investigation into this matter.

See his letter of inquiry from his investigation here.

Ironically, this would not be the case.

Westinghouse would actually lose the bidding for the contracts to a South Korean state utility called KEPCO that came in with a lower price to build the reactors.

Despite this, Kushner would change his stance and begin advocating for an end to the blockade in 2019 and through 2021, when he left the White House.

The Blockade in Qatar would end on January 5th, 2021, a mere 15 days before he left his position in the White House.

He would start his Private Equity Firm, Affinity Partner, in the same year. Which we will talk about in depth in the following file.

A Nuclear and Unexpected Discovery

The End of File 002 was supposed to be above. However, as I was finishing, I wanted to check one last time if there had been any change around Westinghouse.

Jared, despite being a weasel, is not stupid. He doesn’t forget leverage and is an opportunist.

So, considering the recent visit from MBS, and the discussions around Nuclear energy, it appears worth looking into.

Recent developments suggest that the Brookfield/Westinghouse arrangement might still bear fruit for its Qatari backers.

Almost 8 years later, the deal that Kushner arranged to save himself from his own failure has come back to benefit the growing, blatant corruption and quid pro quo relationships on display in 2025.

Following MBS’s visit in November, a joint declaration was issued between Trump and MBS on November 19th.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud today signed a Joint Declaration on the Completion of Negotiations on Civil Nuclear Cooperation.

Secretary Wright released the following statement and video:

“Today is a historic day for the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We’ve come together on a deal for civil nuclear cooperation. Together, with bilateral safeguard agreements, we want to grow our partnership, bring American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and keep a firm commitment to nonproliferation.

“All of this is made possible because of President Trump’s vision of prosperity at home and peace abroad. This philosophy, this partnership, has transformed the Middle East into a region focused now on commerce, not conflict.”

A policy change, in which the White House is calling for a “Team America” bid, which forces KEPCO to a subcontractor role and moves Westinghouse into the position to receive the long-stalled contracts.

Effectively pressuring KEPCO to produce a Westinghouse reactor model as opposed to their own. This pressure is unfavorable to South Korean producers and has been reported in the South Korean News Outlet Korea JoongAng Daily.

The Following is from their article reporting on the matter.

During a parliamentary audit on Monday, Rep. Seo Wang-jin of the Rebuilding Korea Party asked Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, “We hear reports that the U.S. government asked that Kepco use Westinghouse’s AP1000 model when it bids in Saudi Arabia this November, and that Kepco and Westinghouse submit a joint bid.”

Kim replied, “Multiple export options, including APR1400, are under review, and ongoing discussions are in progress,” while noting that “exporting the APR1400 is difficult without U.S. technical licensing.”

An industry official familiar with the matter confirmed that the United States made such a proposal. The official said the request sought to ensure that Westinghouse takes part in the Saudi project.

“If the United States excludes Korea’s independent export model, the APR1400, to favor U.S. companies, it constitutes inappropriate interference,” Rep. Seo said.

The KEPCO deal was stalled for 4 years, the entirety of the Biden Presidency, due to legal regulatory roadblocks and legal battles.

Now it resurfaces shortly after MBS comes calling, the reaction in Korea is clear: they are being stiff-armed.

Westinghouse, which is clearly a Qatari company, is a vehicle posing as American. In this, Kushner has brought together three of his relationships and done what he does best: leverage policy to push out or punish the competition. The profits will number in the hundreds of billions.

Money from the US treasury into friendly pockets.

Jared Kushner is the fixer; he has, through years of practice, become the perfect international financial laundering and back-door deal facilitator.

Ironically, he developed this skill because of his own stupidity, but we must be naive to think that practice will not build talent.

Jared has a talent; he is a shadow, he is the bridge between oligarchs and dictators, and he learned how to do it all because of 666 Fifth Avenue.

—End File 002

