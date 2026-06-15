The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glorfindel's avatar
Glorfindel
17h

Mr. Yirak...A thoughtful analysis. I certainly don't envy your task of trying to bring order and clarity to this miasma. Specifically, you can only comment on what is seen. But I am of the opinion that there are elements to these negotiations that are unseen. Your insightful comment below is one where I had to stop, pause, and say to myself "nicely said, Shane"...

"There is a significant amount of tension around the nuclear issue, but it is my belief that this is not really about nuclear weapons at all. It is an over-50-year grudge match between Iran and the United States, rooted in the fact that the Shah was overthrown and the U.S. lost its proxy state and its control over the Strait of Hormuz. This is not a war that belongs to modern America. It is a decades-long conflict that the United States has been unable to release because of the wealthy and powerful political class that insists on continuing to punish Iran for it."

For the reason you suggest, is the Empire prepared to 'go gentle into the good night'? It may be what to wish for, but not the way to bet.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
bxpansive's avatar
bxpansive
18h

Informative analysis. Thanks. A piece of paper and scheduled meetings versus a historical and behavioral record. I was wondering who was clearing the mines and when. It's kinda funny that the IRGC doesn't know where the mines are. There's a sure way to find out and very very expensive.

You didn't mention Vahidi - the top dog. You also didn't mention the goals and intent of the IRGC Regime and Hezbollah-Lebanon. As such, there is no end to the war, regardless of the paper and words. Had there been Regime change - the gold standard of victory in the media - the war would not be over. Nor did the war begin on Feb 28. Nor in 2024 or 1983. Or 1953 or 1948. Or 1898. Or 1683.

Without this understanding, the thesis is built on quicksand. A pragmatic analysis and prognosis, including complications, of the current events requires this historical and behavioral acceptance. So, it is written. As such, there will be periods of quiet with preparations for another onslaught. So, it is written, so is the history. Make the best of the quiet, the hudna. There is no salaam. It never lasts long regardless of the noise being made by the high profile actors. And, the reasons it comes to an end began centuries ago and have not changed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture