It is very easy to fall into the view of only what is going on in your direct sphere. Many people pride themselves on being aware, able to tell you what is happening on a national and state level—an impressive feat considering the sheer volume of information.

Even so I believe the highest form of awareness is when you achieve a sense of global awareness, it is the ability to understand how social patterns, geo politics, global climate, and economics combine with your national and regional understanding to give you a full picture of how all of it affects you— because nothing is so simple as the ever so appealing simple explanation.

This is something I strive for— I doubt I will master it for many years if at all but I believe it is something we lack. For this reason I think many Americans believe the decline of our democracy and the rise of fascism is unique to America in this moment.

While it does feel that way as we are immersed in such dark times— we are just part of a larger global shift. Ultra-right wing nationalist movements are gaining momentum all over the globe. European democracies, Asian countries, African countries…

Something is happening and today I want to see if we can figure out why.

To begin we will look at the 167 countries listed on the Economist Intelligence Unit or EIU 2023 democracy index. To best understand the overall state of democracy around the world it is helpful to create categories for countries to fall into. Here are the five categories and how they determined.

Full Democracy

Strong civil liberties, independent judiciary, government accountability, and high political participation.

Flawed Democracy

A country that holds free and fair elections and basic liberties are honored, but significant weaknesses exist (e.g., issues in governance, low political participation, high corruption, media freedom limitations).

Hybrid Regime

A country in transition, likely has democratic institutions but they are being undermined, i.e., rigged elections, minority control of parliament, stacked courts.

Authoritarian Regime

A country where a single party or coalition holds power, democratic institutions are non existent or have been undermined.

Chaos Nation / Failed State

A country in some form of civil war where multiple proxy governments exist and no one has a clear claim to power.

*At the end of this essay you can find a full list of the 167 nations and how I decided to organize them.

This was difficult and I did my best, feel free to comment if you disagree with one of my assignments!*

Once we begin categorizing the nations something disturbing begins to happen.

Democracies are not the global majority, they are the minority— of the 167 nations in the EIU list we are pulling from only 74 are democracies. If we further refine those democracies between the Full Democracy and Flawed Democracy groups… we only find that globally there are 24 functioning full democracies. 50 of the world's democracies are showing signs of decay that means that with our data 2/3rds of the worlds democracies are at risk. Even scarier, of our 167 nations 51 are fully authoritarian in nature. 34 nations are hybrid regimes in a state of transition from a flawed democracy to an autocratic state and 8 are in a state of total collapse categorized as failed states. When we look at the world objectively this tells us something— the majority of countries are heading in the wrong direction or they are already there.

The state of a countries democracy is also not necessarily representative of the will of its people— in fact it is often the opposite.

People do not enjoy living under authoritarian rule— so why is it so prevalent? Why are so many countries careening towards nationalism and autocracy?

Let’s address those questions.

I think autocracies being on the rise is a product of how our world is being run. The development of a global economy on the scale it currently exists is a recent development. The global economy as I have experienced my whole life necessitated massive supply chains and tremendous investment— is no more than 50 years old at best.

This new wealth has created countless opportunities for corruption and the hunger of a global market, especially one so hungry for raw materials like rare earth minerals creates a huge incentive for individuals to seize power to establish a monopoly over the wealth countries can produce.

This is especially common in Africa— it is also worth noting that the U.N. is at its weakest and essentially non functional, even democracies choose to look away from authoritarian takeovers if it benefits their economy and access to resources.

Democracies dependent on Capitalism tend to favor cheap resources to democratic resources partners. Ultimately the capitalist global economy creates conditions that benefit dictatorships and oligarchies as there is major demand and opportunity for wealth accumulation in weak or faltering democracies. Autocratic nations are more than willing to assist ambitious individuals who promise favorable trade relationships in overthrowing democracies around the world. We can see this in real time evidenced by Russian and Chinese backing of its proxies. This is especially prevalent in Africa where weak governments collapse into authoritarian systems that benefit their backers. Russia is heavily involved in Mali, Niger, and the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile China operates through its proxies in Ethiopia, Angola, Uganda, Zimbabwe through exploitative economic relationships throughout Africa. Pakistan is one of the best known examples of Chinese influence as China is the dominant and by far the largest single supplier of military hardware to Pakistan.

There are many more examples of nations under heavy influence in Central Asia. Hungary is one of the best known examples as an EU and NATO member that has experienced a decline due to Russian interference. Allowing for Russia to hinder NATO and EU efforts on the global stage.

All this considered we can deduce that as an economic system that supports the greedy and rewards those who control resources more than those who champion democracy dominates the globe, it makes sense we would see a surge in autocratic rule.

Unfortunately we saw earlier that two thirds of all existing democracies on our list are not healthy but showing signs of fracture. A flawed democracy is twice as common as a healthy one in the 21st century. This is too large a percentage to simple write off. It is no surprise that the United States is among them. As I write my concern for my country lies within the speed at which we are approaching a hybrid regime, the erosion of Judicial power, the rise of partisanship in the Congress and growing concentration of power under the executive branch are clear indications that the United States federal government is imperiled. State governments remain for the most part autonomous as long as the governors choose to operate as such— regardless the situation is on a knife’s edge.

This brings me to another point that must be considered as we approach the decline of democracy around the world. Just how important America’s foreign intervention was in maintaining the rules based international order and propping up foreign democracies. As the Trump regime and AFP or American Fascist party withdraw or sever US foreign projects or sever relationships entirely this leaves vulnerable nations at risk of being pushed into less democratic arms as they seek stable partnerships in a globalized world. Niger and Burkina Faso both African nations who were receiving large amounts of US foreign aid experienced military coups that ultimately led to the suspension of their constitutions. While this may not be the primary cause, the instability caused by the abrupt changes in its relationship with the US was no doubt a factor. The United States has long been the backbone of the global democratic coalition, with its collapse and dramatic change in direction democratic allies find themselves dramatically weakened and ultra conservative nationalist movements in other democracies suddenly have political and ideological allies in the United States— which would have criticized these movements more heavily merely four years ago.

India under Narendra Modi has seen a massive shift toward nationalism— the adoption of Hindutva or Hindu nationalism threatens millions of Muslims. India has also seen the rise of an elite wealthy class and its roots to a long standing caste system were never truly removed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is backing this movement. France is seeing the growth of National Rally (Rassemblement National) a group led by Marine Le Pen. This party seeks to strike down liberal values and criticizes immigration policies, and France’s position in the EU. Germany has seen a resurgence of the AfD (Alternative for Deutschland), a party whose extremist rhetoric has broken post-war German taboos and whose most radical elements are under surveillance by the state for being a threat to the constitutional order. This movement is based in a reaction to massive influx to Syrian refugees under Merkel and resistance to liberal values it has become one of the most powerful parties in the German electorate. Sweden has seen emergence of the Swedish Democrats, a party with clear roots in the neo-Nazi movement and a long-standing example of a nation with exemplary liberal values and democratic principles. This party is now Sweden’s second largest, it has grown in response largely to immigration concerns.

Among these examples, especially in Europe and even the US there is a factor that is common. Immigration. Immigration and xenophobia is a common link, people all across history have a robust tendency to be tribal. Even in a global world this has not changed. As foreign powers involvement in distant nations abated and power vacuums gave rise to civil wars and genocides. People fled their homes for a better life. The democratic and liberal values championed by western democracies mandated these people be received— however a look at human history shows us an uncomfortable truth. We don’t like massive influx of people who are different from us, assimilation is difficult and in Europe this has been especially true. As people see their communities buckle under foreign influence and fear for their security, crime becomes a focal point for blame, regardless of the statistical reality. People become uncomfortable, this discomfort and these changes necessitate blame. Even if the data is not so simple and the truth not so cut and dry nationalist movements thrive in this climate.

Couple this with what we have discussed above and we face another uncomfortable truth. Human nature itself works against democracy, liberal values are supported but only when the majority feel fairly secure and comfortable. As the United States steps back from its self proclaimed role as global police, as Autocrats throw fuel on foreign conflicts more and more refugee crisis will face these democracies. The cycle ends in a dark place.

There is so much to discuss and unpack in this list and I cannot do it all for you here. That said I will finish with my best explanation of this trend that my reading has left me with, and where I think things will go.

The world is at a crossroads, with nearly a century of unrestrained capitalism dominating a global economy, a global debt bubble in excess of 300% an insatiable appetite for natural resources and business giants dependent on old means to make new money stifling scientific advancements and new markets to maintain control.

The age of the internet is something humans were not ready for, we may never have been but nonetheless it is here.

While it presents great opportunities big tech has achieved the status of big oil in terms of financial power and money and politics have mixed with global supply chains and civil wars to create a global equation that solves for disaster time and time again.

People the most unchanging of all things on this planet remain rigid in their ways as a global ecosystem in chaos mixes with the effects of global warming. People are forces to move for myriad reasons and populations are less and less willing to receive them.

All of this creates a vaccum, one that complex democracies struggle to address rapidly as they are tied down by bureaucracy and red tape. Making authoritarians seem like a reasonable alternative.

Demand for resources for new technologies make individuals willing to commit atrocities to seize power take control where they cannot do so with other means to provide for a capitalist economy that cares less and less about ethical sourcing and labor.

Autocracy is better for business— the world powers are no longer playing by the world order. I fear that the new status quo is those willing to seize power take it while entities like the UN fear retaliation without a solid backing by the US.

The fear of conflict is what enables dictators to push the boundaries of what is possible, the most common example is Putin’s war in Ukraine.

If things continue on this path the prognosis is grim— the age of democracy appears to be waning. I believe empowered dictators like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-Un are empowered by a weak America under Trump.

A massive move here is imminent as the world order appears to be shifting. The balance of power between Democracy and Autocracy is at its most uncertain in modern history.

All of that said— democracy is not defeated. People under authoritarian governments long to be free, these systems are flawed and often cannot support themselves.

People globally are fighting for their democracy, this is an age that necessitates courage and action.

We must fight to change our economic and governmental systems, as I believe at the core of this lies capitalism and its tendency to feed human greed and bring the worst and most ruthless into power.

We must champion education and speak out. Only together can Americans save our democracy, we must start at home. We must fight just as every population all over the world must fight to be free.

Tyranny does not stop because we tire of advocating for our freedoms, liberty is not a commodity.

Join me in spreading this message, this is a time for every person in every nation to fight for their right to democracy. A time for every person to challenge the oligarchy’s that puppet their governments.

This is a time for us to replace individualism with communalism and forge our own future. If we do not, the autocrats will forge it for us.

That will not do— Burn Bright and I will be with you every step of the way.

Below is the list of country’s as I found the fell into the stated categories in the beginning of this essay.

Appendix: A Global List of Political Regimes (167 Nations)

Full Democracies (24 countries)

(Nations with robust political freedoms, strong checks and balances, an independent judiciary, and a government that is highly accountable to its citizens.)

* Australia

* Austria

* Canada

* Chile

* Costa Rica

* Denmark

* Finland

* France

* Germany

* Iceland

* Ireland

* Japan

* Luxembourg

* Mauritius

* Netherlands

* New Zealand

* Norway

* South Korea

* Spain

* Sweden

* Switzerland

* Taiwan

* United Kingdom

* Uruguay

Flawed Democracies (50 countries)

(Nations that hold free and fair elections and where basic civil liberties are respected, but suffer from significant weaknesses in other aspects of democracy.)

* Albania

* Argentina

* Belgium

* Botswana

* Brazil

* Bulgaria

* Cabo Verde

* Colombia

* Croatia

* Cyprus

* Czechia (Czech Republic)

* Dominican Republic

* East Timor (Timor-Leste)

* Ecuador

* Estonia

* Ghana

* Greece

* Guyana

* India

* Indonesia

* Israel

* Italy

* Jamaica

* Latvia

* Lesotho

* Lithuania

* Malaysia

* Malta

* Mongolia

* Montenegro

* Namibia

* North Macedonia

* Panama

* Papua New Guinea

* Paraguay

* Peru

* Philippines

* Poland

* Portugal

* Romania

* Serbia

* Singapore

* Slovakia

* Slovenia

* South Africa

* Sri Lanka

* Suriname

* Trinidad and Tobago

* United States of America

* Zambia

Hybrid Regimes (34 countries)

(Nations where democratic institutions and procedures are in place, but are actively and systematically undermined by the ruling powers.)

* Angola

* Armenia

* Bangladesh

* Bhutan

* Bolivia

* Bosnia and Herzegovina

* Côte d'Ivoire

* El Salvador

* Georgia

* Guatemala

* Honduras

* Hungary

* Iraq

* Jordan

* Kenya

* Lebanon

* Liberia

* Madagascar

* Malawi

* Mauritania

* Mexico

* Moldova

* Morocco

* Nepal

* Nigeria

* Pakistan

* Senegal

* Sierra Leone

* Tanzania

* Thailand

* Tunisia

* Turkey

* Uganda

* Ukraine

Authoritarian Regimes (51 countries)

(Nations where political power is concentrated in the hands of a single leader or a small elite group with no meaningful political competition.)

* Afghanistan

* Algeria

* Bahrain

* Belarus

* Benin

* Brunei

* Burkina Faso

* Burundi

* Cambodia

* Cameroon

* Central African Republic

* Chad

* China

* Comoros

* Congo (Brazzaville)

* Cuba

* Djibouti

* DR Congo (Kinshasa)

* Egypt

* Equatorial Guinea

* Eritrea

* Eswatini (Swaziland)

* Ethiopia

* Gabon

* Gambia

* Guinea

* Guinea-Bissau

* Iran

* Kazakhstan

* Kuwait

* Kyrgyzstan

* Laos

* Mali

* Mozambique

* Nicaragua

* Niger

* North Korea

* Oman

* Qatar

* Russia

* Rwanda

* Saudi Arabia

* Tajikistan

* Togo

* Turkmenistan

* United Arab Emirates

* Uzbekistan

* Venezuela

* Vietnam

* Zambia

* Zimbabwe

Chaos Nations / Failed States (8 countries)

(Nations where the central government has collapsed or has no effective control over its territory due to protracted civil war or widespread insurgency.)

* Haiti

* Libya

* Myanmar

* Somalia

* South Sudan

* Sudan

* Syria

* Yemen