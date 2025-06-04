The Firebrand Project

Tamie Swain
Jun 4

We need the Elected to mirror the People - and so we need to have younger people of diverse backgrounds run and win in local, state and federal elections. That would build the electorate back, increase interest in elections, and save Democracy.

We need older people too, but there are too many blocking the future.

Wife Momma Comrade
Jun 4

This is a sharp analysis of China’s authoritarian state, but I’m wondering how you see America’s imperial power shaping this. The US props up authoritarian regimes when it suits corporate profit and uses its military and economic power to keep that system going. Isn’t that part of why countries like China end up prioritizing profit over people too? I think the global capitalist system itself creates these authoritarian traps, and we can’t ignore that if we’re serious about building something better.

