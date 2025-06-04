Firebrands and new readers alike—

Today I want to talk about China. We hear about it constantly. We think we understand it: a communist state, America’s frenemy, the rising superpower. I thought I knew what was going on in China. I was wrong.

Yes, China is a threat—but only to a point.

The reality is far more complicated. China is not just a geopolitical rival—it’s a warning. A living case study in what happens when authoritarianism is fully realized. If we want to understand the path America is on, we need to look closely at where China is now.

For those fluent in dystopian literature, China is unmistakably Orwellian. What began as communism has calcified into total party control. Its surveillance state, propaganda machine, and media censorship are among the most advanced on Earth.

But beneath the projection of strength lies a country in crisis: brutal working conditions, disillusioned youth, overleveraged banks, a crumbling real estate market, massive corruption, and a looming national debt time bomb.

China is unraveling—and not because it’s weak, but because authoritarianism is brittle. It holds together until it doesn’t.

We must pay attention. Because what’s happening in China isn’t just about them—it’s a glimpse of what may lie ahead for us.

Whether it’s MAGA or the CCP, when a single party, ideology, or elite captures total control, the outcome is the same: despair, repression, and collapse.

First, I want to talk about what authoritarianism does to people—what oligarchy does to people. China is without a doubt an oligarchy.

The oligarchy calls itself a Communist Party and has successfully integrated itself into the government. Headed by Xi Jinping, the CCP exerts almost total control over the Chinese economy.

The military is entirely indoctrinated to the CCP and acts as a cudgel to enforce Xi’s will on the people of China.

For decades—and even now—those who speak up disappear. Recently, college professors who have spoken about the Chinese economic crisis have vanished, their papers pulled, and all evidence of their existence wiped from the face of the Earth.

This is how the party maintains control: the thought police at work. Yet things in China have gotten so bad these tactics are starting to buckle.

The working people of China are spent. Their birth rate is dropping steadily, and youth unemployment is around 20%. Overall unemployment is on the rise.

A professor who was recently disappeared by the CCP said:

“Young people have nothing to live for, middle-aged people have nothing to work for, and the elderly have nothing to depend on.”

The Chinese workday is referenced by the people as 9-9-6—

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. They don’t even enjoy the paltry benefits Americans have—and it’s worth noting those are rapidly disappearing here in America.

Things are so bad a trend has begun: young people have just given up. They are transitory, jobless, and have no faith in the future, so they just sit around and seemingly wait to die.

Movements like Tang Ping (“Lying Flat”) and Bai Lan (“Let It Rot”) are real and plaguing Chinese youth.

Authoritarianism breaks people, and China has tried to rapidly catch and unseat American dominance—and in doing so, it has destroyed the hope of its youth.

Understand that the struggle of the average Chinese person is not so different from the average American. In fact, we are careening closer to a future like this daily.

Because of this sense of hopelessness and economic hardship, Chinese—unlike Americans—save a tremendous amount of their income: around 32% per household. If you want to retire, you start young and hope that’s enough.

In China, it isn’t always the case—yet it’s the best they have. Especially when considering that in China, it is expected that young people own a house before they get married.

Owning a home, similar to most Americans, is unattainable for Chinese youth—in some cases, the price-to-income ratio surpasses 30 years of annual income. In some places, much more—up to 44 years.

Healthcare in major cities is good, but the majority of China’s population lives in rural areas. There, healthcare is abysmal, and people die from preventable causes due to a lack of necessary services.

Whilst China boasts universal healthcare, what is true on paper is hardly true for the people of China.

Their pension system is set to run out by 2035 due to an aging crisis caused by declining birth rates, leaving those youth even more strained and struggling to save even more money for an uncertain future.

Those retired on a pension can receive up to $465 USD, but in actuality, the vast majority receive less than $25 USD a month.

Things are very bad for the average people of China. And things are even worse for the Chinese markets. In China, the market does what Xi Jinping says. If he says bail out this company—they do it. If he says subsidize microwaves—it’s done.

The whims of a single man can damn a whole economy. And China is showing us this in real time. Also not so different from what we are seeing at home in the U.S.—just a different economic lever.

China is the world's premier manufacturer, with a robust export economy. It produces on a scale that only the gluttony of American consumerism can take in.

Yet China is under a staggering amount of debt; in fact, the total debt stands at 312% of China’s GDP. That means it would take 312 years for all of China to pay back its debts. The total amount stands at around $58.3 trillion USD.

Under that umbrella, we see that government debt is reported at 64% of GDP; however, when we include off-balance sheet liabilities, the number increases to 124% of GDP. Corporate debt sits at about 129% of GDP and, most staggering, household debt is 60% of GDP.

These are people living in servitude, forced to work in appalling conditions for long hours, laboring to maintain sand pillars underneath an authoritarian regime.

The four biggest banks in the world are all in China, and they are all owned by the state: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of China (BOC), China Construction Bank (CCB), and Agricultural Bank of China (ABC).

Combined, they have loaned out approximately $12.6 trillion. These banks don't run background checks or require applications; they lend when Xi says so.

Xi Jinping has driven China’s economic ascension through massive infrastructure projects within the country. The network of high-speed trains was one of the most costly and ambitious projects globally. In many ways, it was a success; enough track has been built in China alone to wrap the globe.

The CCP controls the markets, and the average Chinese person is not allowed to invest or trade in the stock market. The only mainstream form of investment in Chinese society is property. With a housing bubble on the horizon, China is anticipating a decline in housing prices to 2017 levels.

All four major banks have reported a decline in earnings. Additionally, major public companies—such as those responsible for running the high-speed train network—are so riddled with corruption that they have been bailed out by Xi once already. The tickets are so expensive that people can’t use the trains. The things that the Chinese built to carry them into a bright future aren’t affordable.

So, here is what we can learn from China.

Authoritarian governments run on momentum; they require a scapegoat, and they need some impending doom or deadline.

In the case of China, it was a rush to challenge U.S. global dominance and unseat the United States as the global power.

In an authoritarian system, rapid gains are allowed by exploitation and, oftentimes, violent actions are justified by demonizing marginalized groups. The CCP ruled with an iron fist and has crushed dissent time and time again.

Xi snaps his fingers, and protesters and reporters disappear.

The thing is, oftentimes these gains are not what they seem. China has been showcasing its strength while hiding and purging its weaknesses. The casualties of the push for the CCP to dominate the world stage is the soul of Chinese youth and their belief in a future worth living.

China is now facing a consumer crisis; people in China aren’t spending. They are beaten down and only expect things to get worse. Consumer sentiment is at all-time lows since 2022, and things are getting worse. The housing bubble looms, and all of this is made worse by the ongoing trade war between Xi and Trump.

China’s economy is on the razor’s edge of total collapse.

A single group cannot decide the fate of the many. When people are living under an oppressive system, they give up.

They say, “What is the point?”

These words are more than whispers in the United States; in China, millions of students are screaming in the streets.

They hold up blank sheets of paper so that the AI algorithms cannot silence them.

It’s heartbreaking. Even more upsetting is that this is our future if we let things continue.

The truth is that whether someone exerts control through communism or capitalism—whatever their choice—the end is authoritarianism and oligarchy.

Where such systems exist, they burn fast and then burn out like candles; the fuel of authoritarianism is the collective soul of a people. In China, that candle is burning out.

In America, our candle is flickering. Make no mistake: these things we see in China are not far away.

Here is our choice: we see the writing on the wall. As Firebrands, we need to start the conversation. We need to be loud and demand that we avoid this fate for America.

That starts with taking back our local, state, and federal governments.

We are not beaten until we are silent.

Burn Bright.

