Today I write to you to address one of the greatest backslides in American history. A day that will live in infamy, the casualties to be unnumbered and underreported.

The decisions handed down by the corrupt and deceitful, the traitors of their very office and a stain on the constitution they are sworn to uphold.

In a time where so much of what I must write about is not only heartbreaking but morally appalling, today we must acknowledge the unforgivable actions of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

On September 8th, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo and lifted an injunction that prevented ICE from using apparent race, ethnicity, language, or location as reasonable suspicion for detentions.

That injunction, issued by Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, had effectively prevented ICE from using racial profiling against people of Latino appearance.

It is important to note that the Supreme Court did not overturn her injunction completely; rather, they stayed it so that the government could continue its anti-constitutional detentions while it appealed the decision.

This is the strategy that has allowed the regime to undermine our constitutional freedoms. While courts rule against them, they appeal, and while they draw out the legal process, they are able to continue their assault on the fundamental human liberties in this country.

This decision speaks for itself—I don’t have much commentary.

This decision wasn't the result of a normal, multi-year legal process with public hearings and open debate. Instead, the Court used its emergency "shadow docket"—a procedural backdoor—to ram this through. They deliberately short-circuited our justice system, skipping the careful consideration a right this fundamental deserves, to hand the regime a victory. This is justice decided in the shadows, a tactic designed to make a monumental change to American life with maximum speed and minimal public scrutiny.

ICE is better funded than the United States Marine Corps. Billions are being poured into private prison companies to build concentration camps.

The justice system has been undermined. I’ve been arguing for months that it was a matter of time before the courts become obsolete, and I fear we are nearing that horizon.

If SCOTUS enables the regime to seize a person based on the color of their skin, or the language they speak, then no one is free and no one is safe.

Unity in purpose is more important than ever.

We cannot back down.

We cannot be silent.

I will leave you with the dissenting opinion of

Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low-wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

I dissent as well.

Burn Bright, and I will be with you every step of the way.

