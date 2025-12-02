The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Antarctica's avatar
Captain Antarctica
1d

You explained that very well. I was only vaguely familiar with zombie ice. Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Shane Yirak
Aleta G's avatar
Aleta G
1d

Damn. I thought the zombie apocolypse was ling Covid... this is horrible. Well argued, presented.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shane Yirak
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture