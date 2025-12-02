Firebrands and new Readers alike,

The reality of climate change is not hypothetical; it is real.

The Oligarchs and big oil have spent billions burying the truth that is soon to be unavoidable.

This is what they did not want you to know, and why we must not waste a moment in getting these billionaire scumbags out of power… before it is too late.

The earth is no longer approaching the repercussions of Climate Change; that is a figment of the past. The effects of corporate greed, and big oil and gas running the most successful propaganda and suppression campaign the world has ever seen, have kept the people blind to a crisis that will affect billions.

We are seeing the results of this warming, and they are not arbitrary or inconvenient; they are lethal and change how and where humans can inhabit the earth. It changes where food can be grown, where people can live, and which types of natural disasters affect highly populated regions.

Hurricanes are getting worse, sea levels are rising, and storms will turn the entire Southeast of the United States into an unrecognizable landscape. Typhoons are pummeling Africa, and flooding is devastating countries all over the world, from Malawi to Indonesia. As wind patterns change, slower storms form, which spend more time over hot water. Hurricane Melissa was not the exception; it is the new norm.

In areas that have already experienced droughts, the situation is worsening. Increasing temperatures in desert regions are causing water to evaporate, and rain is becoming even rarer; the problem is irreconcilable with maintaining existing populations.

The world is on fire. In 2023, wildfires destroyed 1 billion acres of land. A world of extremes creates perfect fire conditions; periods of significant moisture spur massive plant growth, followed by droughts that turn the land into tinderboxes.

Climate refugee levels are climbing all over the world, as people are driven from their homes by rising sea levels. In 2023, 26.4 million people were displaced by natural disasters. The unspoken truth about the violence in sub-Saharan Africa is that a climate crisis is fueling it. As water becomes scarce, nomadic herders, primarily Muslim, clash with Christian farming communities—a conflict driven not by religious tensions but by scarcity.

We are not looking at a situation where things can be reversed, regardless of any action that is taken right now. We are facing 5 meters of Sea level rise by 2100. With a warmer atmosphere, for every 1°C increase in temperature, the atmosphere can hold 7% more water. Oceans are hotter, creating supercharged storms. Typhoons and hurricanes are massive heat engines; the more the climate warms, the stronger they will get.

The reality, unfortunately, is that 5 meters of sea level rise is inevitable. However, our models are lacking. They fail to account for wild card factors. It is what scientists did not account for that is further accelerating the situation. In fact, I fear that the extreme is becoming more likely every day.

The reality is that change takes time, and thermal inertia is one such limiting factor. Models are usually conservative and based on a limited number of factors. Historically, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere would likely correlate with sea levels that are 20-30 meters higher. However, that lag is being eroded, a scenario that would 15 meters plus changes come into effect around 2300. We are full steam ahead toward a 25-meter sea level rise. The actions of the present and the past combine to create black swans that are rapidly eroding the precious barrier that lag time provides.

Three factors will intensify events: the three Black Swans. My prediction is that if these things happen, which it appears they will imminently, the reality will outpace the majority of the working models that we have today.

Swan 1: Zombie Ice

First, we must consider Zombie Ice. During the Industrial Revolution, the world emitted so much soot into the atmosphere. World Wars 1 and 2 saw massive pollution. All of this soot has to go somewhere; it ended up in the Arctic. Zombie Ice has emerged from beneath the clear white Ice that had piled upon it. Revealing our ugly past of pollution is coming back to haunt us.

It is soot that poses the first existential threat to current models. Soot, being dark in color, has been locked in the ICE for decades. It is present in large quantities in what is called the ablation zone, which is the area that is in contact with seawater and vulnerable to melting. This soot's mere existence poses a threat that no model has accounted for. In Greenland alone, there are 5.2 Teragrams of Soot locked up in the Ice.

That soot darkens the Ice, which usually reflects most of the light, capturing more heat and intensifying the rate of melting, as more ice melts, more soot is exposed. Only 1 Kilogram of Black Carbon is needed to increase the rate of melt for 1 kilometer of snow.

This image shows the Cryoconite Holes on the Greenland Ice Sheet. You can clearly see the black soot/dust collecting in small pits, melting deeper into the ice, and creating the “Dark Zone” that absorbs solar heat.

If converted, that means there are 5.2 billion kilograms, or 11.5 billion pounds, of soot in Greenland alone.

Not only this, but the melting and changing temperatures have created pools where algae have begun to bloom. This algae is dark in color and further traps more heat. Intensifying melting.

However, this heat alone is not the only threat; even more concerning is what we cannot see.

Swan 2: The Sleeping Giant, Permafrost

The silent killer, and the sleeping giant. Permafrost is frozen ground. A time capsule, in which everything is frozen in time, including gas.

There are currently 1.4 million Teragrams or 1400 Gigatons of Carbon locked up in the Permafrost between the Canadian Arctic and Siberia.

You might wonder: How does frozen ground become a gas?

Think of permafrost not as dirt, but as a freezer filled with thousands of years of dead plants and animals. As long as it stays frozen, that carbon is locked away. But when it thaws, microbes wake up and begin to feast on that organic matter. As they digest it, they exhale. If the soil is dry, they breathe out CO2. If it is wet and swampy, they belch out Methane. The ground itself is beginning to breathe fire into our atmosphere.

That is twice what is in our atmosphere right now, not only CO2, but even worse is Methane. Currently, the amount of Methane in our atmosphere sits around 5,300 Tg. With total human emissions accounting for 300-600 Tg a year. If just 1% of the methane in the permafrost were to leak, we would see 14,000 Tg of Methane enter the atmosphere.

This shows a Permafrost Thaw Slump (often called a “megaslump”). It illustrates how the ground literally collapses when the ice inside it melts, exposing the ancient carbon-rich soil to the air to rot. This is the “sleeping giant” waking up.

In Russia, on the East Siberian Arctic Shelf, scientists have determined that approximately 17 Teragrams are escaping from the shelf alone per year. If things were to hit a tipping point, which we are entirely uncertain what that looks like, a burst of massive release event could see 50,000 Tg or 50 Gigatons of Methane released at once.

Permafrost melts and, mixed with soot, darkens the water in the Arctic, which in turn captures more heat. Glaciers are melting from above and below. Zombie Ice captures heat above, and warming water caused by melting the Ice from below. This is called hydrofracturing: when water above and below the ice pool together, the resulting wedge breaks off massive chunks of Ice. Splitting the Ice Shelf from the top down.

Warming temperatures are causing Methane that has been crystalized on the Ocean floor to 3-4°C higher, which leads to further release of Methane.

Swan 3: The AMOC Collapse

Finally, we come to the third killer. It is what makes the world habitable in its current form. The AMOC, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current. Responsible for moving heat around the world. This cycle, which is a Thermohaline cycle, is driven by salt. Water moves around the world, transferring heat from very hot regions to colder regions. Because of the AMOC, Europe is habitable, and Typhoons and hurricanes are mediated as heat is moved from the Gulf and out of the Atlantic Ocean.

As Ice Melts in Greenland, that gradient that drives the AMOC collapses, the Salt which causes water to sink as it cools when it approaches Greenland and recirculates that cold water around the world becomes diluted. The more the glacier melts, the slower the AMOC becomes.

When it collapses, the world becomes a place of extremes, and everything changes. Temperatures in Northern Europe plunge to uninhabitable levels, Antarctica and its oceans warm, and the glaciers there begin to melt. We are seeing the effects of a failing AMOC. Hurricane Melissa is a direct effect of a slowing AMOC. The Amazon rainforest sees sudden desertification, and monsoons in India and West Africa stop. Agriculture all over the world collapses. Famine is the greatest killer in a system where food production is commercialized.

The results are disastrous. Some models have the AMOC collapsing this year. I genuinely hope that it is not true. An AMOC collapse would not be a gradual change; it would be jarring. Decades of environmental manipulation through dams and agriculture have created conditions in which fragile systems are unable to recover from the rapid changes driven by climate change, intensifying the effects of global warming.

All this considered, we must accept that things are rapidly getting worse and take action as quickly as possible. Here is what the worst-case scenario could look like. I am no scientist, but the data available is abundant and real. When accounting for black swan events, the current models are obsolete.

Standard Model: 1 meter rise by 2100.

The Black Swan Model (My Hypothesis):

2030s: Blue Ocean Event (Arctic sea ice vanishes in summer). The “starting gun.”

2050s: 1 Meter Rise. Port cities (Miami, Shanghai) face existential threats/abandonment.

2100: 2–5 Meters Rise. Catastrophic loss of coastlines.

The Long Tail: We are locking in a Pliocene-era equilibrium (20+ meters), but the speed is limited by physics to ~5 meters per century (Meltwater Pulse 1A speeds).

With 5 meters of sea level rise, Miami will be underwater, Fort Lauderdale, in fact, the Southern tip of Florida would be underwater, and the Keys will disappear. New Orleans is lost; New York is a dystopian city where skyscrapers rise from the sea and flooded streets; and Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens are underwater.

Virginia Beach and Charleston are submerged, and Boston loses much to the sea. The San Francisco Bay Rises, submerging parts of the city. Countries will be erased, and the Maldives will be lost to the sea. The Marshall Islands disappear, as do Tuvalu and Kiribati. Parts of the Netherlands face erasure, such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague. Venice will become a modern Atlantis, its history submerged. London faces massive change as Eastern London along the Thames would be flooded.

The UNHCR suggests that 200 million could be displaced by 2050, and the Institute for Economics and Peace indicates that there are 1.2 billion people in at-risk zones.

I hope that it is not this year. Reclaiming our Democracy is crucial. America is among the world's largest polluters. Our military is pumping emissions into the atmosphere. The oligarchy wants to turn the furnaces back on, rapidly intensify natural gas use, and reduce emission standards so they can power their AI data centers.

Children born in 2025 will not die of old age in a world that looks like ours. They will spend their elderly years (2090s) in a world dealing with 2+ meters of water, with the remaining 3 meters rushing in shortly after they are gone.

We need to reassert control, we need to mitigate the damage while we can. We need to prepare Americans for what is coming and prevent the worst-case scenario. It is not just America at stake, but human life as we know it. It starts with us. Share the truth with someone today; time is not on our side.

Thank you for reading.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Works Cited

Schuur, E. A. G., et al. (2015). “Climate change and the permafrost carbon feedback.” Nature, 520, 171–179. (Source for the 1,400 Gigaton / 1.4 million Teragram global permafrost carbon figure).

Shakhova, N., et al. (2014). “Ebullition and storm-induced methane release from the East Siberian Arctic Shelf.” Nature Geoscience, 7, 64–70. (Source for the 17 Teragram annual methane leak and 50 Gigaton potential burst scenario).

McConnell, J. R., et al. (2007). “20th-Century Industrial Black Carbon Emissions Altered Arctic Climate Forcing.” Science, 317(5843), 1381–1384. (Source for historical black carbon/soot concentrations in Greenland ice cores, used to derive the 5.2 Teragram inventory).

Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC). (2024). Global Report on Internal Displacement 2024. (Source for the 26.4 million displacements by disasters figure).

Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP). (2020). Ecological Threat Register 2020. (Source for the 1.2 billion people in at-risk zones figure).

UNHCR. “Climate Change and Disaster Displacement.” (Source for the 200 million displaced by 2050 projection).

Jones, M. W., et al. (2024). “State of Wildfires 2023-2024.” Earth System Science Data. (Source for global wildfire acreage approaching 1 billion acres / 400 million hectares).

Clausius, R. & Clapeyron, B. (Thermodynamic Principle).“Clausius-Clapeyron Relation” – American Meteorological Society Glossary. (Source for the physical law that the atmosphere holds 7% more moisture per 1°C of warming).

Watch the Livestream about this essay!

More from the Firebrand Project