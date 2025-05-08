Global debt has exploded to over $324 trillion—325% of world GDP. This isn’t just unsustainable—it’s apocalyptic. In this essay, Firebrand Project founder Shane Yirak breaks down the looming collapse of the international financial system, sharing how unchecked borrowing, oligarchic greed, and global denial have built the most dangerous bubble in human history.

Firebrands and new readers alike—

If you’ve followed my work, you know I’ve written a lot on debt. But until now, my focus has largely been on the American economy and its consumers.

Today, we step back. Because while national debt matters, it exists inside something much larger—and far more unstable.

We live in an age of globalism. And while we focus on our local economies, the world has been changing in the background. Every nation plays a role in the global system—and over the last 20 years, something massive has been happening beneath our feet.

You know where this is going.

Yes, we’re going to talk about debt again. But not just American debt. This time, the scale is bigger. The stakes are far higher. This time, the conversation is global.

An Empire of Debt

As a species, we’ve always struggled with greed. And when global markets emerged—when private equity exploded and international banks gained dominance—governments followed suit, borrowing on staggering scales.

Modern loans are increasingly detached from real production. Since 2000, global debt has exploded from $84 trillion to over $324 trillion in 2024. That’s 325% of the world’s total GDP—compared to just 229% before the 2008 financial crisis and 190% at the start of the millennium.

Nations borrow from other nations. Central banks issue money against government securities. Commercial banks leverage reserves to generate liquidity out of obligations. These instruments are no longer backed by gold or physical assets, but by political promises, taxing power, and market confidence. But confidence is a fragile currency when the tower of debt is this high.

Everyone is lending to everyone else—while nobody is paying down the balance. Just the interest. Year after year.

What’s the golden rule of finance?

Don’t spend what you can’t pay back in full.

Governments have violated that rule in spectacular fashion.

We are now operating a financial system where more than $3 in debt exists for every $1 of real global output. There is no historical precedent for this. And no clear way out.

Who’s Sinking First?

This isn’t just an American problem. It’s everywhere.

Take Pakistan—teetering on the edge of economic collapse in the wake of renewed conflict with India, barely able to service the interest on its loans, let alone the principal. As of 2023, Pakistan owed over $126 billion in external debt, much of it to Chinese creditors. Its foreign reserves at times dropped below $4 billion—barely enough to cover a month of essential imports.

Look to Sri Lanka, Kenya, Laos—nations caught in the gravitational pull of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Infrastructure projects, ports, and utilities were financed with opaque, high-interest loans. When repayments fell behind, these nations ceded control over national assets. Sri Lanka, for example, was forced to sign a 99-year lease of its Hambantota Port to a Chinese state-run company in 2017.

These are not development deals. They are financial annexations.

But it’s not as if China is faring better. Despite being the world’s largest sovereign lender, China is also a colossal debtor. Its property sector and local governments alone are shouldering debt near 100% of China’s own GDP. Personal and corporate debt are rising fast behind closed doors, even as the country extends credit abroad.

And in the West? The United States added over $8 trillion in public debt between 2020 and 2023. Europe, reeling from war and energy shocks, has crossed debt thresholds once thought unimaginable. Public debt across all nations, once 60% of global GDP in 2007, is now closing in on 95%.

The crisis is everywhere. The fuse is lit. The fire is spreading.

A System Without Consequences

Banks continue to lend without hard collateral. Governments keep spending like there’s no tomorrow. Central banks inflate bubbles with quantitative easing—buying debt to fund more debt. From 2008 to 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and others expanded their balance sheets by more than $10 trillion.

There’s no accountability. No fiscal restraint. No long-term plan. Just debt.

And somehow, this isn’t the front-page story.

This will make every crash before it—2008, the dot-com bust, Black Monday—look like a speed bump compared to what’s coming.

Yes, some countries run surpluses. A few have conservative fiscal models. But those are the exceptions. The trendlines show a world addicted to leverage, enabled by institutions that should have known better—and didn’t care.

A Moral Collapse

Like many of the things I investigate, this started with a simple question:

How much debt exists globally?

The answer: trillions borrowed on speculation, leveraged by greed, and sustained by denial. Oligarchs enriched themselves. Governments mortgaged the future for short-term popularity. And ordinary people are left to pay the cost.

People now borrow more just to survive. Inflation—partly caused by all this borrowing—has driven up the cost of everything. Wages lag. Housing is unaffordable. Food insecurity is rising. And the system demands more interest.

It’s despicable. And tragically human.

We lack foresight. We live for the moment. We serve ourselves before we even consider the consequences. And now we’ve built a global financial system that reflects those instincts.

Most people would rather not know. Ignorance feels safer than dread.

But Firebrands—we are not most people.

We don’t look away. We look deeper. We don’t forget. We investigate.

No Solution. Just Survival.

Normally I end these essays with a solution.

This time, I don’t have one.

That said, I have not given up.

This problem is bigger than any one person, any one country, any one election. The only thing we can do now is change how we live—and prepare.

Focus on your community. Build trust. Strengthen your local networks. Invest in each other. Because when this system breaks, it will break fast—and it will break everywhere.

There is no happy ending here.

So we look after one another.

Let the greedy, the shortsighted, and the self-serving vanish with the system they built.

We will endure.

We will rebuild.

We will Burn Bright.

