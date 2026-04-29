The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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Susan Kain's avatar
Susan Kain
18h

A conniving Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was not what I had in mind when I've called my Congressional representatives to have him explain every little thing he's been up to since being appointed. His monetary policy is inflationary; he thwarts efforts to dislose crucial financial data in the Epstein files; and his piffling attitude toward the future of the US petrodollar is treacherous.

Economic historian Barry Eichengreen, as a guest of the Quincy Institute early in April, said that global currencies would continue to attach to stable liberal democracies; ergo, China's yuan would not (at least for now) be a competitive option. Did I get that wrong? Early April seems like forever ago, given the progress of the war in Iran, Bessent's words, and the UAE action.

I appreciate your time, Shane.

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Delia Wozniak's avatar
Delia Wozniak
11h

Thank you for sharing our vulnerability to financial upheaval due entirely to this unnecessary, immoral war against Iran!

Our stupid support for Israeli expansion will cost us more than we know!

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