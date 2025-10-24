The Friday Rant w/Arturo : A Week from Hell...

It has been a hell of a week.

And I touched on a little bit of everything!

Join us as we rant it all out before the weekend!

Make sure you check out

, subscribe, and share his content.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

Leave a comment

Share

More From the Firebrand Project!