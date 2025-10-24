The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
20
3

The Friday Rant w/Arturo : A Week from Hell...

The Friday Rant! 10/24/25
Shane Yirak's avatar
Shane Yirak
Oct 24, 2025
20
3
Share
Transcript

It has been a hell of a week.

Arturo Dominguez
And I touched on a little bit of everything!

Join us as we rant it all out before the weekend!

Make sure you check out

Arturo Dominguez
, subscribe, and share his content.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

The Firebrand Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Leave a comment

Share

More From the Firebrand Project!

The Firebrand Report 10/23/25 Trump Pardons Crypto Criminals, The Regime Moves to Consolidate Media Control, and Leaked Report Suggests Gaza Aid Ruse to Build Military Installations.

Shane Yirak
·
Oct 23
The Firebrand Report 10/23/25 Trump Pardons Crypto Criminals, The Regime Moves to Consolidate Media Control, and Leaked Report Suggests Gaza Aid Ruse to Build Military Installations.

Read full story

Firebrands United w/ Nick Paro: Can the US win a war against Venezuela? The Destruction of the Peoples House.

Shane Yirak and Nick Paro
·
Oct 22
Firebrands United w/ Nick Paro: Can the US win a war against Venezuela? The Destruction of the Peoples House.

Read full story

Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia. Part 1: "Quantity has a quality of its own."

Shane Yirak
·
Oct 16
Drone Warfare, Adapt or Die: Why Ukraine Shows Us That NATO Is Not Ready To Beat Russia. Part 1: "Quantity has a quality of its own."

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Shane Yirak
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture