The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo: Trump is Literally Dying, Independent Journalism Needs to Self Regulate, and the Democrats are Silent When it Really Matters.

Another Friday in the Fascist States of America,

,

and I have had it.

The great American shit show continues.

Subscribe to Arturo and Walter!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

Must Reads!

More Rants…