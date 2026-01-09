The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo: ITS ALL LIES

After a break, the Friday Rant is back!

Join Arturo Dominguez, Walter Rhein, and myself as we let loose at the end of the worst week of 2026 so far!

The Media has never been full of more BS. The war for the real narrative is pitting truth-tellers against a zone flooded with lies from the Regime, and we are PISSED ABOUT IT.

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause.

Even if you can't become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded!

Thank you Mandy Ohman, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Christina Gurchinoff, Eric Lullove, Donna Dupont, and many others for tuning into my live video with Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.