The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

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The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo | Living During Wartimes

The Friday Rant 4.10.26
Shane Yirak's avatar
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Shane Yirak, Arturo Dominguez, and Walter Rhein
Apr 10, 2026

The Rant is back, another Friday in this fucked up timeline. Join for an hour as we talk about Trump’s bogus war, the primaries, and fighting back smarter.

Subscribe to Arturo and Walter!

I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein
Decolonized Journalism
An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.
By Arturo Dominguez

Find my other social media accounts and make donations via the linktr. ee.ee/firebrandproject

Thank you for supporting Independent Intelligence.

Thank you A. Eevie Bateman, PJ Schuster, KittyKat Lo, Ms.Yuse, Sharon Rousseau, and many others for tuning into my live video with Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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