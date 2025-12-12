The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo The Kids Arent Alright, Brass Knuckles, and Trump Mail

The Friday Rant 12/12/25
Shane Yirak's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Shane Yirak, Walter Rhein, and Arturo Dominguez
Dec 12, 2025

It is the end of the week, join us for The Friday Rant.

Arturo Dominguez, Walter Rhein, and I have another discussion as we blow of steam and tell it like it is.

Subscribe to Walter and Arturo!

Decolonized Journalism
An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.
By Arturo Dominguez
I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

Make a One-Time Donation!

My work is entirely Firebrand Funded! Consider becoming a paid or founding subscriber, and I will scribe your name on the Wall of Fire

Click the Seal and Subscribe or Upgrade today!

Share

Leave a comment

More of the Rant!

The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo: Trump is Literally Dying, Independent Journalism Needs to Self Regulate, and the Democrats are Silent When it Really Matters.

Shane Yirak, Walter Rhein, and Arturo Dominguez
·
Dec 5
The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo: Trump is Literally Dying, Independent Journalism Needs to Self Regulate, and the Democrats are Silent When it Really Matters.

Read full story

The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Ossiana: Just WTF

Shane Yirak, Ossiana Tepfenhart, and Walter Rhein
·
Nov 21
The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Ossiana: Just WTF

Read full story

Your Next Read!

The Kushner Files: 002 666 Fifth Avenue The Kushner Legacy of Failure

Shane Yirak
·
Dec 4
The Kushner Files: 002 666 Fifth Avenue The Kushner Legacy of Failure

Read full story

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Cris, Sandra Tuttle, and many others for tuning into my live video with Arturo Dominguez and Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Shane Yirak in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture