The Firebrand Project

The Friday Rant w/ Walter and Arturo: Its Time To Support Independent Creators

The Friday Rant 10/31/25
Shane Yirak's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Shane Yirak
,
Walter Rhein
, and
Arturo Dominguez
Oct 31, 2025
Every week at 8:00 AM PST, join Walter, Arturo, and I as we take a look at the past week.

We discuss serious topics, but we also have fun.

Today’s Episode got a little heavier than we thought, as we address the systemic and overwhelming epidemic of pedophilia in the GOP.

Find the list we reference here.

Be sure to visit both Walter’s and Arturo’s pages and subscribe to them!

The Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

For $6 a month, you can help me bring more Firebrands to our cause. It is because of each of you that this is possible.

A last note… Even if you can’t become a paid subscriber, you can help fan the flames of resistance. By restacking, commenting, liking, and sharing every post on other media platforms, you can accelerate the ignition of our movement.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

