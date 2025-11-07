The Firebrand Project

The Friday Rant w/ Arturo and Walter with Special Guest Melissa Corrigan

The Friday Rant 11/7/25
Shane Yirak
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Walter Rhein
, and
Arturo Dominguez
Nov 07, 2025

Today,

Arturo Dominguez
,
Walter Rhein
, and I are joined by
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
for a firecracker episode of The Friday Rant.

Don’t miss out as we let it rip, on another week gone by in The Fascist States of America.

Firebrand Project is not about providing the news; it is a rebellion of thought! It is about burning away the status quo and igniting an entirely new national dialogue.

I appreciate each one of you.

Burn Bright.

Shane

