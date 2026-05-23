On May 13, Xi Jinping received Donald Trump for a historic meeting, the first time that an American President had set foot in China in over a decade, since Obama’s visit in 2014. On May 19, he received Vladimir Putin. A mere six days apart, in a masterclass in subtext and straddling the diplomatic line, Xi Jinping set the stage for a declaration that would change geopolitics forever.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the state reception, Beijing, May 19, 2026. Four days after Trump departed. One week. Two summits. One host. — Wire / INSIGHT EU MONITORING

On May 13, Xi Jinping received Donald Trump for a historic meeting, the first time that an American President had set foot in China in over a decade, since Obama’s visit in 2014. On May 19, he received Vladimir Putin. A mere six days apart, in a masterclass in subtext and straddling the diplomatic line, Xi Jinping set the stage for a declaration that would change geopolitics forever.

Trump arrived with a trade agenda and left the summit having framed it as productive on trade and economic terms. Four days later, Putin arrived, asking for an economic lifeline and a Siberian pipeline, and left with a general consensus on continued collaboration. Neither party left with what they wanted, but it was not the deals they sought that defined the back-to-back meetings. It was what Putin and Xi Jinping’s meeting produced: Putin and Xi co-signed a 47-page governance document targeting Trump’s foreign policy without mentioning America once. It was the declaration’s language, not the pipeline’s absence, not the silence that followed in Western capitals — though all three matter. As impactful as the content of the declaration is the sequence itself: Beijing demonstrated, in the span of a working week, that it can manage the world’s two most consequential bilateral relationships simultaneously, on its own soil, on its terms, at a moment of its choosing.

The audience that mattered was watching; the countries it was written against had nothing ready.

Putin came for a pipeline. He left with forty-seven pages bolstering China’s vision for a multipolar world and just as economically subservient to Beijing as he was before.

01 — A MASTERCLASS IN GEOPOLITICAL INSULT

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at bilateral talks, Beijing, May 19, 2026 — two delegations across the table where one side had pre-announced what it needed most. — Xinhua / Reuters

The sequencing was not incidental. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov publicly named the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline as the summit’s top priority on May 18, one day before Putin’s plane touched down. Washington had already departed, and the frame was set. Putin got the final word, a slight without any public announcement required.

China entered the Trump summit, according to CSIS, “genuinely confident” of its ability to outmaneuver Washington on core foreign policy interests. That confidence was structural: Beijing understood that whatever Trump characterized as a win on trade would become the frame through which Washington would be forced to interpret everything that followed. A productive summit with Xi on Monday makes condemning Xi’s co-signatory on Friday a contradiction in terms — Washington either signals insecurity on the global stage by lashing out, or they hold their tongue and grit their teeth at the humiliation: a lose-lose scenario.

Russia and China reported bilateral trade figures of approximately $240 billion for 2024, according to Russian customs data reported by Reuters; Chinese customs data placed the figure at $227.9 billion for the same period, with CSIS noting a figure of roughly $230 billion as a working estimate. The discrepancy across three sources reflects differing accounting methodologies and the complexity of tracking transactions increasingly routed through intermediary networks. All three figures confirm the same structural fact: the trade relationship is operating at record volumes, and the dependency runs in both directions — Russia needs China’s market and supply chain far more than China needs Russia’s.

Xi stated at the Kremlin.ru press conference:

“This is the 25th time that President Putin has visited China. That in itself is evidence of the high level and special nature of Chinese-Russian relations.”

The relationship has a historical foundation. What it does not have, and what the summit confirmed it still does not have, is a signed pipeline agreement, something Putin desperately needs as Ukraine pummels Russia’s LNG and crude oil export capacity. Putin arrived having publicly pre-announced his most urgent economic need. Xi received him, co-signed a 47-page governance manifesto, and returned the pipeline question to the negotiating table from which it has never moved. Xi got everything he wanted and then sent the two most powerful rivals packing, leaving nothing to show other than their own declarations of success.

That asymmetry — full diplomatic solidarity, while withholding the economic lifeline — is the shape of managed dependence.

The declaration’s prohibition language did not arrive in a neutral environment. The same week Xi and Putin signed a document committing two permanent Security Council members to opposing “treacherous military strikes” and “provocation of regime change,” the United States had three carrier strike groups and an estimated 50,000 troops managing Iran’s military posture in the region. The document does not name Iran — it does not need to. Two P5 veto-holders had just inserted that language into a 47-page multilateral treaty, and the timing is as impactful as the treaty’s contents.

02 — A MANIFESTO FOR A MULTIPOLAR WORLD

The document exchange, Beijing, May 19, 2026 — the physical act of the 47-page Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Multipolar World changing hands. — Reuters

The 47-page declaration is structured around five pillars: openness and sovereignty, indivisible security, democratization of international relations, civilizational diversity, and multipolar coordination. The document opens by establishing who is speaking:

“The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, being civilizations with an ancient history, founding countries of the United Nations and permanent members of its Security Council, important centers of power in a multipolar world, playing a constructive role in maintaining the global balance of power and improving the system of international relations.”

The preamble does not frame the document as an aspiration; it frames it as a progress report that leaves much to be desired. The declaration states that “the world has entered a long-term state of polycentricity” and declares that “efforts by a number of countries to unilaterally run global affairs, impose their interests on the entire world and limit the opportunities for sovereign development of other countries in the spirit of the era of colonialism have failed.” Not are failing. Have failed. The transition is declared complete, past tense, by two permanent members of the Security Council. In a world where Washington is validating such a claim, the preamble lends credence to countries around the world, regardless of who is inking them.

Pillar one opens on the same principle Russia has been violating in Ukraine since February 2022. The declaration states:

“It is important to overcome the divisions of the world and promote the elimination of cross-border barriers in various spheres, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and identity of all sovereign states.” “Unilateral approaches to resolving common problems, hegemony, and coercive policies in any form are unacceptable.”

The phrase “in any form” is a linchpin: it extends the prohibition to secondary sanctions without naming them. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. It proclaimed annexation of four additional Ukrainian oblasts in September 2022. Xi signed anyway. The document’s audience is not Western governments reviewing Russia’s war record. It is the 140-plus states that abstained from or voted against UN resolutions condemning the invasion, states that have their own reasons to prioritize the anti-hegemony framing over the visibility of the contradiction. For that audience, the language of sovereignty is not hypocrisy. It is a framework they can use. The Global South is coming to terms with Western extraction and imperialism; this pillar affirms that and positions Russia and China as standard-bearers in the growing resistance to a Western-dominated global order.

Pillar two embeds Russia’s war rationale into multilateral treaty language:

“The security of one state cannot be achieved at the expense of another. All sovereign states have an equal right to security. It is necessary to pay due attention to the rational security concerns of all countries, focus on cooperation on security issues, reject bloc confrontation and zero-sum game strategies, oppose the expansion of military alliances, hybrid wars, and proxy wars, and promote the creation of a renewed, balanced, effective, and sustainable global and regional security architecture.” “It is unacceptable to coerce sovereign states into abandoning their neutrality.”

NATO expansion. Western arms to Ukraine. The Western sanctions coalition. Pressure on India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to break from non-alignment. None of these are named. All of them are meticulously covered in the context, not the text itself.

Pillar three carries the document’s sharpest normative claims:

“All states and their associations are free to choose their international partners and models of international interaction. Global hegemony is unacceptable and must be prohibited.” “The system of global governance and regulation must ensure conditions for the equal participation of all states in political decision-making processes.” “Large states must assume special responsibilities and missions, impose additional demands on themselves, and not abuse their advantages.”

Not should be avoided; not is contrary to norms. Must be prohibited — the strongest available construction, placed in a document co-signed by two Security Council veto-holders, aimed without ambiguity at the architecture of dollar-denominated order.

What is absent is as significant as what is present. There is no mutual defense clause, no endorsement of Russia’s territorial annexations, no naming of Ukraine. Russia’s specific war aims are not validated. The document contains Russia’s statement that it “appreciates China’s objective position on the Ukrainian conflict” and welcomes “the desire to play a constructive role in the settlement.” China cannot play a constructive role in any settlement if it has named Russia the aggressor. The mediation card requires the distance; the document preserves both.

Xi stated at the press conference:

“The damage caused by unilateral actions and hegemony is unprecedented, and the threat of regression to the law of the jungle looms large.” “As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia will resolutely demonstrate a sense of duty as responsible world powers, safeguard the authority of the UN and international justice, and counter any manifestations of unilateralism and hegemony.”

This is not the document Russia needed. It is the document China offered, and the Kremlin had no choice but to accept what Beijing offered. China will give Moscow what it wants when the terms are favorable for Beijing. That calculation, not solidarity, is what the document describes.

03 — THE SILENCE THAT SAYS IT ALL

NATO headquarters, Brussels. — Reuters

Following the most direct indictment of the Western-led world order was deafening silence. No formal response came from Washington. No collective statement came from NATO. No named counter-declaration was issued by the European Union. As of the writing on May 22, 2026, the most powerful institutional architecture in the world had watched two permanent Security Council members co-sign a 47-page governance manifesto targeting the foundations of its order and said nothing.

Under scrutiny, this cannot be framed as restraint. It was structural weakness; the sequencing Beijing chose five days earlier is precisely why.

The mechanism is straightforward: Trump departed Beijing having framed his summit as productive on trade and economic terms. Five days later, Xi co-signed a document targeting U.S. foreign policy. The Trump administration could not issue a formal condemnation without contradicting its own characterization of the summit it had just attended. Washington’s silence was not a strategic choice; it was left with either humiliating itself or being humiliated.

NATO’s paralysis runs deeper than any single bilateral relationship. The alliance requires 32-member consensus for collective statements naming specific actors. Hungary has maintained active bilateral ties with both Beijing and Moscow throughout the war in Ukraine; structural EU trade relationships and utility dependencies constrain how quickly that posture can change regardless of government. Turkey purchased the S-400 system from Russia in 2016, and Erdogan’s relationship with Putin predates NATO’s current posture by nearly a decade. Either state can complicate or block consensus language naming China. France and Germany made bilateral economic concessions to Beijing across 2025 that a named counter-declaration would put directly at risk. The last confirmed NATO-EU joint declaration was issued in January 2023, as documented by Commonspace.eu, and that was with an America that no longer exists. The architecture of collective decision-making is itself the veto.

The silence was the declaration’s most significant reception. The countries it was written against proved, by saying nothing, that the institutional capacity to respond collectively no longer exists. Beijing did not need to claim victory — Washington, Brussels, and NATO confirmed it for them.

04 — THE BEIJING-MOSCOW RELATIONSHIP STATED CLEARLY

The proposed Power of Siberia-2 route: Yamal Peninsula through Mongolia to northern China — unsigned as of May 22, 2026. — Gazprom / Wire

Putin arrived in Beijing having publicly pre-announced what he needed most. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov named the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline as the summit’s top priority on May 18, one day before the visit. The pipeline would carry up to 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from the Yamal Peninsula through Mongolia into northern China: a route that would replace, in part, the European market Russia lost when it invaded Ukraine. For Moscow, the deal was not merely economic. It was existential — a long-term anchor for China’s energy demand that would reduce Russia’s position from suppliant to something resembling a partner.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as cited by Reuters, after the summit that “there is consensus on the route and the construction approach” and that “while some particulars still require finalization, a general agreement is already established.” A general agreement. After years of negotiation, a public pre-announcement, and a 47-page declaration of strategic solidarity, Moscow left Beijing with the same outcome it has at every prior summit: a framework, not a deal.

Two explanations exist for why, and the honest analyst must consider both.

The first is leverage. Beijing has no structural incentive to anchor Russia’s economic future while Russia remains desperate. The withheld pipeline keeps Moscow functional and dependent: useful to China as a diplomatic counterweight, a hydrocarbon supplier, and a military-industrial client, but never granted the long-term pricing security that would reduce its need for Chinese accommodation. CSIS noted that Beijing would “seek to cash in on Russia’s rising isolation while continuing to frustrate key Kremlin demands.” The non-signature is that strategy made visible.

The second is commerce. Russia seeks pipeline pricing comparable to the European rates it lost; China negotiates toward its domestic production cost floor. These positions have not converged across multiple summits, and the secondary sanctions exposure that any Chinese company building the pipeline would face adds a rational commercial layer to what might otherwise look like pure leverage politics.

The effect is identical regardless of which explanation is correct. Putin left without the lifeline, Russia remains dependent and Beijing remains firmly the dominant member in the relationship. The declaration was signed; the pipeline returned to negotiations, and the message sent: that asymmetry, more than any language in the 47 pages, describes the actual architecture of the relationship. The greatest takeaway from the lack of any commitment to immediate action is how it frames the Moscow-Beijing relationship: Russia can ask, but it does not get to negotiate or set terms, and asking guarantees nothing.

05 — THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Recovered Geran-2 (Shahed) drone components, Ukraine — Ukrainian intelligence assessed ~80% of Russian drone electronic components were Chinese in origin. — Wire

The thing Beijing was not doing mattered as much as what it is doing; we should always look at what was omitted with as much, if not more, scrutiny as what was actually said; the truth will be found in the grey area. It will remain that way until governments learn transparency, which is not a trendline showing any positive trajectory.

No confirmed lethal weapons transfer from China to Russia was documented across the period of the war (ISW/CriticalThreats, Firebrand Project Monitoring). This is an important distinction that points us to the workaround at play; it was the baseline that offered China plausible deniability. Analysts at CriticalThreats.org identified $10.3 billion in dual-use technology and equipment transferred to Russia’s defense industrial base: CNC machines with confirmed applications in Oreshnik missile production, Shahed drone components traced to named facilities, machine tools and electronic assemblies flowing through intermediary networks. Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service assessed that approximately 80% of Russian drone electronic components were Chinese in origin; that assessment was corroborated by European officials and is treated here as likely, not confirmed. The supply architecture was not a weapons supply pipeline. It was the industrial substrate that kept Russian production viable while Beijing maintained its formal distance from the war.

The training relationship operated along the same design. Reuters, citing three European intelligence agencies, reported that the People’s Liberation Army trained approximately 200 Russian military personnel in late 2025 at facilities in Beijing, Nanjing, Shijiazhuang, and Zhengzhou; the reported curriculum covered drone operations, first-person-view systems, counter-drone procedures, and mine-clearing; ISW/CriticalThreats corroborated the facility names and training content as of May 20, 2026. Neither government confirmed the program. China provided what kept the war machine functional, but not what would require Beijing to defend the war’s aims.

That distinction has tactical significance. ISW/CriticalThreats assessed Ukrainian forces regaining tactical initiative in the Kupyansk direction, western Zaporizhzhia, and the Kostyantynivka area as of May 20, 2026; the front is not static. Russia’s recruiting apparatus is under pressure: the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service assessed that approximately 70,500 contracts were signed in Q1 2026, with figures from a belligerent source treated here as likely rather than confirmed. Independent analyst Janis Kluge at Russianomics estimated the decline at approximately 20%, down from roughly 1,000–1,200 contracts per day in Q1 2025 to approximately 800 per day in Q1 2026. The Chinese supply chain is not winning the war for Russia; it is preventing Russia from losing it altogether.

China’s unplayed inventory is the more structurally significant fact. Beijing did not endorse Russia’s territorial annexations of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, or Kherson: not in the declaration, not in press statements, not in any confirmed document from the summit. The 47-page governance manifesto co-signed by both leaders committed, in its own language, to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all sovereign states; Russia co-signed that sentence despite being in the fourth year of violating it, and China co-signed it while declining to formally validate what Russia had taken. The restraint on endorsement of annexation, like the restraint on lethal weapons, cost Beijing nothing and preserved maximum flexibility.

Bayan Obo Rare Earth Mine, Inner Mongolia — China controls ~60–70% of global rare earth mining and ~85–90% of separation capacity; the Busan truce expires October 30, 2026. — Wire

The rare earth leverage China possesses operates on the same logic. China controls approximately 60–70% of global rare earth mining: CSIS placed the figure at roughly 60% in 2024; CSIS’s September 2025 analysis and Statista revised the estimate toward 70%. Beijing’s concentration in processing is even more acute, at approximately 85–90% of global rare earth separation capacity. None of that capacity was activated as a direct weapon against the United States during the summit week. It has been sitting on the chest of the United States technology, infrastructure, and defense industry like an elephant in the room it refuses to acknowledge: Washington has no leverage, and China is using Washington as the example to keep everyone else in line.

The existing controls, whilst severe, are not the worst of what China has available. The Busan Summit rare earth truce, signed October 30, 2025, carried a one-year term (NYT, CNBC). The truce expires on October 30, 2026, five months after the declaration was signed. Beijing did not need to mention it. Washington is acutely aware of it as its economy is buckling under the current regimen of controls China has in place.

China’s restraint continues to be tactical. A state that has activated all its leverage has no remaining pressure; a state that has activated a fraction of its options has room to adjust and inflict further punishment to extract concessions. Exactly the kind of leverage required to bring about the multipolar world the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations mandates. Beijing had activated none of the cards carrying the highest structural weight: no lethal weapons, no endorsement of annexation, no Siberia-2 pipeline agreement, and it had not suspended the Busan Rare Earths truce. What it chose instead was precise: $10.3 billion in dual-use supply, financial infrastructure through CIPS, diplomatic cover through 47 pages of governance language, and reported training programs that neither government would confirm. The withheld cards are leverage — the declaration was the maximum solidarity Beijing could extend to Moscow while keeping it dependent and submissive.

06 — RISING DRAGON AND THE UNIPOLAR HANGOVER

BRICS leaders at the 2024 expanded summit — the institution the declaration formalizes, already in session with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, and Egypt at the table. — Daily Sabah / Wire

The Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations functions as a diagnosis: the world is sick, and the Unipolar disease must be treated for the multipolar world order to emerge.

The financial architecture it described has been the unnamed pattern unfolding across 2025 and 2026, hastened and exacerbated by the United States’ actions under Trump. At the Kremlin press conference following the summit, Putin told reporters that nearly all Russia-China export-import transactions are now settled in rubles and yuan, ending dollar-denominated trade between the two countries (Kremlin.ru). More than 30 Russian banks were connected to China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) as of May 2025, representing an alternative settlement architecture operating at scale. The Belt and Road Initiative has signed framework agreements across more than 140 countries; the physical and financial infrastructure it represents is a remarkable achievement and a rival to the Western-led system. At the same press conference, Putin framed the institutional logic directly: “We intend to promote the alignment of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with a view to forming a Greater Eurasian Partnership” (Kremlin.ru). The SCO, BRICS, the New Development Bank, and the Greater Eurasian Partnership were named as the coordination vehicles: infrastructure already operating as proof of concept of a working alternative for developing nations to avoid perceived Western imperialism and coercion.

BRICS is the most concrete institutional expression of what the declaration formalizes. The expanded membership effective January 2024 brought Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, and Egypt into the bloc, five states whose inclusion restructured its economic weight and geopolitical reach. Argentina was invited and declined under President Milei’s government. The expanded BRICS now contains major hydrocarbon producers, the world’s second-largest economy, and several of the most consequential swing states in the non-aligned bloc. That is the audience the declaration’s five pillars were written for: the sovereignty language validates these states’ refusal to join Western sanctions coalitions; the civilizational diversity pillar, as CSIS noted, provides explicit philosophical cover for the no-conditions development finance model that has been eroding Western leverage in the developing world for over a decade; the anti-coercion language validates India, South Africa, Brazil, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, each of which abstained from or voted against UN resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They represent a majority of the global population and a significant share of global GDP growth. The declaration is not meant to recruit nations to a cause; it serves to validate the quiet positions that the Global South has already taken.

French forces withdraw from Mali, 2022 — the Sahel realignment made operational; the declaration’s proof of concept already written before Beijing signed the document. — NYT / Wire

The Sahel makes the transition visible in a specific theater. France completed its military withdrawal from Ivory Coast, Senegal, Burkina Faso, and Mali between 2022 and 2024, a generational reversal of the post-colonial security architecture France had maintained across Francophone West Africa. The governments that expelled French forces were military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, now organized as the Alliance of Sahel States, which realigned their security dependencies toward Russia. The Sahel provides the proof of concept: the theoretical framework and the operational reality are moving in the same direction. Kick out the West; any alternative is better than Western imperialism. For the stability of many of these nations, the decision has proven catastrophic; even so, they maintain that Western help is not the solution. This is a broader trend, and these countries are beginning to realize the leverage they hold as the anchor of Western supply chains dependent on the extraction and exploitation of the Global South.

The 140-plus states that abstained from or voted against UN resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion did so for reasons that had nothing to do with approving the invasion and everything to do with the frame. The frame the declaration offered — sovereignty, civilizational diversity, no-conditions engagement, multipolar coordination — maps directly onto the institutional grievances these states carry from decades of conditional Western finance, sanctions as instruments of coercion, and structural adjustment programs enforced through dollar-denominated leverage. Beijing did not manufacture that resentment. It filed a governance document that gave it language, institutional backing, and a permanent Security Council co-signature. For the states watching from Abuja, Brasília, Riyadh, Jakarta, and Islamabad, the declaration is an open door to endorse ideological rejection of the Western-led unipolar framework that has existed for over half a century. The takeaway provides a clear divergence from the status quo: two veto-holders just put their names on the architecture these states have been quietly building toward.

The silence from Washington, Brussels, and NATO that followed confirmed what the document asserted. The most powerful institutional architecture in the world proved, by its silence, that the capacity to respond collectively no longer exists: not because the will is absent, but because the structural conditions that would make a response coherent are not present. The narrative trap the five-day sequence built around Washington held, and America’s quick-to-comment President was silent. Europe’s bilateral concessions to Beijing in 2025 held; without US backing and reliable supply chain alternatives, their hands are tied.

The declaration’s durability depends on China’s economic position holding through 2026–2027, and the structural realities involved in building an alternative supply chain to the one the West gifted to Beijing make that position difficult to contest in the near term. What the Trump administration has made clear — through its silence on the declaration, its tariff negotiations with Beijing, and its sabotage of the institutions essential to an effective Western counter-response — is that the unified reaction this moment required is not coming. Regardless of the response, it is too late; two of the world’s greatest powers, including the strongest candidate for the world’s next superpower, have named the problem, stated what the unipolar world under Western leadership has created, and, for better or worse, the actions of the United States under Trump have made the unified response required impossible. What remains to be seen is what the multipolar world will look like; its coming is a foregone conclusion.

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