The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cherae Stone's avatar
Cherae Stone
20h

Well, now. I’mma have to think on this for awhile. It’s going to take some chewing.

Thank you, Shane.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Shane Yirak and others
Peter Thom's avatar
Peter Thom
1h

What your analysis indicates is that Russia is well on the way to becoming a vassal state of China. Putin has been as stupid as Trump in managing the country’s position in the world.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Shane Yirak and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture