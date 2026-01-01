The First Firebrand Report of the New Year 01/01/26: The Secret Federal Land Firesale, Yemen/Taiwan, Canadian and European Realignment, Putin Mobilizes Troops, and New Chinese Controls Hit Hard

The Firebrand Report Newsletter (01/01/26)

As the geopolitical calendar turns to January 1, 2026, the international system is not merely fracturing; it is undergoing a controlled demolition and reconstruction defined by a new operating system: Kinetic Mercantilism. The events of the last 48 hours—from the first confirmed United States land strikes in Venezuela to the bureaucratic strangulation of the global silver supply in Beijing—confirm that the era of “strategic competition” has ended. It has been replaced by a raw, transactional struggle where sovereign territory is monetized to service debt, supply chains are weaponized to enforce capitulation, and alliances are reformatted based on industrial capacity rather than shared values.

This new year will be the rise of the Rentier State—where the state itself functions as a vehicle for private equity and foreign extraction—and the Resource Siege, where the flow of critical materials is dictated not by market demand, but by the strategic imperatives of state survival.

The Liquidation of the Commons: BLM, and the “Fast-Track” Sale of Sovereignty

An insidious development of the new year is occurring not on a foreign battlefield, but within the bureaucratic machinery of the United States Department of the Interior (DOI) and the Department of Energy (DoE). Intelligence indicates a convergence of “fast-track” permitting reforms, aggressive land-disposal mandates, and private equity vehicles funded by foreign sovereign wealth funds, creating a mechanism for the de facto privatization of American strategic territory. This phenomenon represents the importation of a “client state” economic model into the domestic United States, where federal assets are liquidated to satisfy the geopolitical debts and financial entanglements of the political elite.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Disposal Lists: Inventory for Sale

Coinciding with this influx of foreign capital is a renewed, aggressive push to dispose of “surplus” federal lands. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has initiated scoping and public comment periods for significant oil and gas lease sales scheduled for the first and second quarters of 2026.

Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bureau of Land Management today opened a 30-day public comment period to receive public input on plans to include 58 oil and gas parcels totaling 71,587 acres in Utah in a March 2026 sale. The comment period ends Jan. 2, 2026. The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in October 2025 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. The BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel. Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders. All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. (blm.gov)

Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management today opened a 30-day public comment period to receive public input on plans to include 112 oil and gas parcels totaling 120,927 acres in Wyoming in a June 2026 sale. The comment period ends Jan. 20, 2026. The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in November 2025 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. The BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel. Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders. All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. (blm.gov)

Nevada

RENO, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management today opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 4 oil and gas parcels totaling 10,211 acres that may be included in a June 2026 lease sale in Nevada. The scoping period ends December 17, 2025. Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders. All parcels that are included in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. (blm.gov)

The Dakotas

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Bureau of Land Management today opened a 30-day public comment period to receive public input on plans to include 23 oil and gas parcels totaling 8,992 acres in North and South Dakota in an April 2026 sale. The comment period ends Jan. 8, 2026. The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in November 2025 and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. The BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel. Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. (blm.gov)

While the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) generally mandates the retention of public lands, it contains provisions allowing for disposal if lands are deemed “uneconomical or difficult to manage” or if disposal serves specific public objectives. The concern among watchdogs is that the definition of “uneconomical” is being fluidly reinterpreted under the pressure of new executive mandates. “Fast-track” permitting reforms, initiated under Executive Order 14241 (”Immediate Measures To Increase American Mineral Production”), are lowering the threshold for what constitutes “disposable” land, prioritizing resource extraction over conservation or public access.

This creates a scenario where parcels identified for disposal or lease—ostensibly for domestic energy independence—are acquired by domestic shell entities that are ultimately capitalized by foreign sovereign wealth. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) includes “Ownership and Influence” restrictions scheduled to take effect for the 2026 tax year, aimed at preventing “Foreign Entities of Concern” (FEOC) from benefiting from tax credits. However, the opacity of private equity structures like Affinity, which can utilize complex layers of subsidiaries and debt financing, allows for a degree of separation that may circumvent these guardrails.

DoE Permitting Collusion and the “Fast-Track” to Corruption

The Department of Energy (DoE) has become the engine room for this new transactional landscape. Citing the imperative of “energy dominance,” the agency has aggressively streamlined permitting processes, removing checks and balances that were designed to prevent corruption and environmental degradation.

On May 12, 2025, the DoE issued a direct final rule rescinding regulations for presidential permits for cross-border transmission facilities. This drastic reduction in regulatory burden was framed as a deregulation effort to save billions, but it effectively removes a layer of executive oversight for critical infrastructure connecting the U.S. grid to foreign neighbors. Furthermore, the establishment of the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC), headed by the Secretary of the Interior, has centralized authority to “fast-track” critical mineral projects, bypassing traditional interagency review processes.

On May 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a proposal to streamline the application process for authorizations to transmit electricity from the United States to other countries (e.g., Canada and Mexico).[1] At the same time, DOE issued a “direct final rule” rescinding its regulations regarding applications for presidential permits “authorizing construction, connection, operation, and maintenance of facilities for transmission of electric energy at international boundaries.”[2] Taken together, these actions, if implemented as proposed, likely will make it faster, easier, and less expensive for companies to access cross-border markets and reduce their attendant regulatory obligations, including reporting requirements. (Foley.com)

Corruption red flags have emerged specifically regarding the Loan Programs Office (LPO). A November 2024 Inspector General report warned that the pressure to disburse hundreds of billions of dollars in loan authority before it expires in September 2026 has introduced severe risks of “fraud and abuse.” The report noted that the office might be entering into loans it otherwise would not due to insufficient due diligence, driven by the arbitrary deadline. The rapid expansion of loan authority to over $400 billion has created a “gold rush” atmosphere where well-connected firms—potentially those with ties to the administration or its foreign backers—may receive preferential treatment.

Reciprocal Real Estate Markets

Adding another layer to this complex web of land and influence is the reciprocal opening of real estate markets. As the U.S. considers opening federal lands to foreign-backed interests, Saudi Arabia is implementing a mirror policy. A new law, the Law of Real Estate Ownership by Non-Saudis, is set to take effect in January 2026. This legislation will allow foreign nationals and entities to own real estate in most Saudi cities, including the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah (with specific restrictions), for the first time.

Foreign property ownership is not new in Saudi Arabia. It has already been permitted for decades under the 2000 Real Estate Law. However, the 2025 Real Estate Law has now expanded foreign ownership of real property in Saudi Arabia. We summarize below the main differences between the two laws regarding (i) who may own property in Saudi Arabia; (ii) the types of property that can be owned under the two laws; (iii) the geographical limits of foreign property ownership under the two laws; and (iv) the possibility for foreigners to own property in Makkah and Madinah. (Curtis.com)

This move is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy, but in the context of U.S.-Saudi relations, it represents a deepening of the economic entanglement. It allows for a two-way flow of capital into sovereign territory, normalizing the idea that land—whether in Utah or Riyadh—is merely another asset class in the portfolio of global elites. The synchronization of these policy shifts suggests a high-level coordination that transcends standard diplomatic relations, pointing towards a grand bargain on land and resource access.

Thoughts…

The implementation of the 2026 Law in Saudi Arabia, opening the door for foreign investment, does not read as a simple case of synchronicity. Towards the end of 202,5 we saw the return of MBS to the United States. We have seen major deals facilitated by Kushner’s Affinity Partners. The EA Deal secured a 93% stake for the Saudi PIF in a United States gaming giant and exposed sensitive data on millions of Americans to foreign governments.

The Deals in Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, and the Dakotas all aim to take place in the first two quarters of 2026. A road has been paved through deregulation and the dismantling of US oversight bodies throughout 2025. The rule of thumb as we go into 2026 should be “if the shoe fits, wear it” – if it looks like the sale of US assets to foreign governments, then it is.

We know that the regime is desperately trying to privatize domestic resources for profit, and the opening of Saudi real estate creates the perfect venue for personal profit for the Regime and elite capitalist class as they sell off federal land in reciprocal enrichment deals.

Permitting processes gutted will allow for these sales to happen quickly and quietly, as the Regime plans a fire sale of American public land. These sales need to be closely watched; purchasers should be scrutinized. There is always a paper trail in real estate and corporate corruption. The entire system that has been implemented is dependent on a lack of scrutiny of these deals. The paperwork is filed… but no one looks, so it just happens.

Entities like Affinity Partners allow the ticking of boxes that would otherwise be prevented by foreign capital investments in US markets and assets.

EnergyNet Services LLC is a marketplace that currently holds a $2.00 nominal placeholder contract– it serves as a bidding platform for private equity. I have confirmed this contract, which is set to expire on February 28th, 2026.

In this model, the “U.S. Elites” (such as Kushner or Ross Perot Jr., whose firm, MPK Equity Partners, is a major investor in EnergyNet) control the infrastructure and the deal-making fees. At the same time, the Gulf Sovereigns gain the long-term leasehold and resource rights to U.S. soil.

The scaffolding is in place, all ready for a massive sell-off to private foreign buyers in the coming months. Stopping this should be a priority; the wholesale sell-off of America cannot be allowed to happen unimpeded.

Proxy War In Yemen Heats Up: Southern Transitional Council Is Defiant

The geopolitical shockwave from the southern Arabian Peninsula has intensified since the final days of 2025. The anti-Houthi coalition has not just fractured; it has engaged in direct fratricidal conflict, fundamentally altering the security architecture of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. What was once a proxy war against the Houthis has mutated into a war for the partition of South Yemen, pitting Saudi Arabia’s territorial insecurities against the UAE’s maritime ambitions.

Post-Airstrike Fallout: Mukalla and the Ultimatum

The crisis reached its kinetic tipping point on December 30, 2025, when Saudi-led coalition aircraft bombed the port of Mukalla in the Hadhramaut region. The target was a shipment of armored vehicles and weapons that had just arrived from the UAE, intended for the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the separatist group backed by Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Justification : Riyadh officially justified the strike by stating the shipment constituted an “imminent threat” to its national security. The Saudi Foreign Ministry declared that the Kingdom’s national security is a “red line” and warned it would take “all necessary steps” to confront threats. This rhetoric underscores Riyadh’s deep fear of an independent, UAE-aligned South Yemen controlling its southern border and potential pipeline routes to the Arabian Sea.

The Ultimatum: Following the strike, the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) issued a 24-hour ultimatum for all UAE military forces to withdraw from the country, a demand endorsed by Riyadh.

UAE Withdrawal: In response, the UAE announced on December 31 that it would withdraw its remaining military forces from Yemen. As of January 1, 2026, Emirati military cargo planes have been observed lifting off from Al Rayyan Airport in Hadhramaut, carrying hundreds of troops and equipment. This confirms the physical departure of uniformed UAE personnel, a move designed to de-escalate the immediate state-on-state confrontation.

By the end of December, a public spat between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over Yemen had crystallized into a defining moment for Gulf politics. What began in 2015 as a coordinated effort to restore Yemen’s government has exposed sharp divisions: Saudi airstrikes hit a shipment bound for a Yemeni port and the UAE moved to pull its remaining forces. The episode, sudden, public and raw, shows how once-aligned priorities can fracture when national security concerns collide with competing regional ambitions. The consequences touch more than Yemen’s fragile path to stability; they test the cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council and reshape how these states balance counterterrorism, separatism and outside influence. Viewed against a broader strategic backdrop, Saudi concerns make sense. The kingdom has been trying to dial down tensions with Iran and relieve the resource drain of a protracted conflict; a fractured Yemen, propped up in part by separatist actors, would run counter to that aim. From Riyadh’s perspective, empowering groups such as the Southern Transitional Council might produce short-term gains against extremist groups but risks long-term fragmentation and the creation of ungoverned spaces vulnerable to Al-Qaeda, the Houthis, or criminal networks. Still, Saudi critiques have an ironic edge: the kingdom itself has a history of backing disparate Yemeni actors when it suited its interests. That history complicates the moral high ground Riyadh asserts. What this means in the immediate term is a recalibration of power within Yemen, where the UAE’s forces departing leaves the Southern Transitional Council facing heightened vulnerability. This could lead to intensified clashes with government-aligned troops or opportunistic advances by Houthis, while affirming Saudi Arabia’s dominance in the coalition though at the risk of overextension as it fills the vacuum left by Emirati counter-terrorism expertise. Regionally, such discord strains Gulf Cooperation Council solidarity, complicating joint responses to Iranian influence or economic collaborations, and making the Red Sea’s strategic chokepoints more precarious amid potential disruptions to shipping lanes already targeted by Houthi actions. (Hornreview.org) “Based on our commitment to the success of the coalition brothers’ efforts, and to preserve the achievements in ensuring security across the entire territory of our dear southern homeland, today the process of integrating our colleagues into the ‘Homeland Shield’ forces has begun, to carry out the duties and missions assigned to our armed forces, side by side with their brothers from all units of our southern armed forces,” Al-Naqeeb said in a statement broadcast by AIC television. (caliber.az)

Thoughts…

The statements from the STC and the formation of a more consolidated military force suggest that this conflict will take on a new dimension. Whereas the UAE had “anti-terrorism” forces in Yemen as part of the coalition to fight Hezbollah, this removal suggests that they are committing to a proxy conflict.

As the UAE backs off in an official capacity, the STC prepares for a large-scale conflict with Saudi Arabia. The STC is attempting to establish credibility not just as a paramilitary group but also as a governing body to ultimately achieve its secessionist goals of the reformation of Southern Arabia.

The further back the UAE pulls back on official channels, the more likely it is that they are committing more under-the-table resources to backing the STC. This conflict could cause mass instability in the region. Tension between two countries that have been making financial deals all over the world poses an interesting dynamic. On the surface, you have an ongoing conflict between the sovereign forces of Saudi Arabia and the proxy forces of the UAE in Yemen. Whilst they are also in dozens of massive financial commitments with the White House and other corrupt governments around the world.

The Fallout From Operation Justice 2025 (The Blockade of Taiwan)

While the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced the “successful completion” of Justice Mission 2025 on December 31, 2025, the operational reality in the Taiwan Strait on January 1, 2026, is one of sustained strangulation. The exercises have normalized the blockade as a tool of statecraft, creating immediate and severe economic repercussions that go far beyond a temporary military drill.

High Alert and the New Baseline

Taiwan remains on high alert. Although the massive armadas of the PLA Navy have pulled back, the island’s emergency maritime response centers remain fully operational, reflecting the understanding that the threat has not dissipated but merely changed form.

Median Line Erased: On January 1, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that 35 Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait in the preceding 24 hours. This high volume of incursions confirms that the “buffer zone” of the median line has been permanently erased. The PLA has established a new normal where its forces operate freely within what was once considered a boundary.

Coast Guard Presence: While PLA Navy combat ships have withdrawn, Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) notes that Chinese Coast Guard vessels have not “completely left the area.” 14 CCG vessels were reported to have entered Taiwan’s contiguous zone during the drills, and many remain on station. This shift to “law enforcement” patrols creates a permanent, low-intensity quarantine capability, allowing Beijing to inspect or harass commercial shipping under a veneer of domestic legality.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked 17 Chinese naval vessels, eight official ships, and three military aircraft around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday. One of the three People’s Liberation Army aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country’s southwestern air defense identification zone, according to the MND. Taiwan also tracked two Chinese balloons. In response, Taiwan deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity. (taiwannews.com)

New Year’s Rhetoric from Xi Jinping is very aggressive

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to achieve the “reunification” of China and Taiwan, calling Beijing’s long-held goal “unstoppable.” In a New Year’s address delivered a day after China’s military wrapped up war games around Taiwan, Xi on Wednesday invoked the “bond of blood and kinship” between Chinese people on each side of the Taiwan Strait. “The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable,” Xi said. Xi also hailed the institution in 2025 of an annual “Taiwan Recovery Day”, marking the end of imperial Japan’s rule of the island at the end of World War II. Xi’s speech came on the heels of two days of live-fire drills simulating a blockade of the island, in what officials called a “stern warning” against “separatist” and “external interference” forces. (aljazeera.com)

The drills were also paired with China Coast Guard “law enforcement inspections” near Taiwan’s ports and sensitive waters. The military used live fire to demarcate danger zones; the coast guard pushed forward under the banner of civilian authority. Together, they created a deliberately blurred space where drills, blockade enforcement and the prelude to war become difficult to distinguish. This is precisely the “quarantine” approach long warned about by foreign think tanks. Such low-intensity, high-continuity actions could inflict immediate economic and social shocks — and paradoxically accelerate escalation rather than contain it. (taipaitimes.com)

Supply Chain Impact: The “Blockade Tax”

The economic impact of the drills has been immediate and punitive, affecting global shipping and semiconductor logistics. The world is witnessing a “supply chain cardiac arrest” as the arteries of global trade begin to constrict.

Shipping Rates and Insurance: The exercises have caused a spike in shipping insurance premiums, with underwriters now treating the Taiwan Strait as a high-risk zone comparable to the Red Sea. This “blockade tax” is forcing major carriers to reroute vessels around the eastern side of the Philippines or impose significant surcharges. Freight intelligence platform Xeneta warns that trade is being “weaponized” and that the geopolitical dashboard is “flashing red,” with rate volatility expected to persist through 2026.

Semiconductor Disruption: The drills disrupted air freight corridors essential for TSMC, leading to the cancellation of over 850 flights. While a total shutdown was avoided, the “cold start” nature of the drills—announced one day, live-fire the next—demonstrated Beijing’s ability to sever the supply of raw materials (chemicals, silicon) and the export of finished chips at will. The backlog of orders for advanced logic chips is expected to compound, creating delays that will ripple through the global tech sector well into Q1 2026.

United States Capitulation: A Successful Exercise for China

In a twist, US officials in an interesting turn of events amidst the intensified US-China technological warfare have granted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) a renewed annual license permitting direct export of US chip-making equipment directly to its Nanjing plant located in China. This decision, announced on 1 January 2026, provides continuity to the proceedings of TSMC as a manufacturing company, which has affirmed the decision to Reuters. (techi.com)

TSMC and the Failure of Decoupling

In a tacit admission that the U.S. remains critically dependent on Taiwan-based production and cannot fully sever ties with the Chinese supply chain, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted TSMC an annual license on January 1, 2026, to continue importing U.S. chipmaking tools to its facility in Nanjing, China.

The Waiver: This license replaces the expired “validated end-user” status and allows TSMC (along with Samsung and SK Hynix) to maintain production of mature-node chips (16nm and above) in China without applying for individual export licenses for every shipment.

Strategic Irony: This decision highlights the paradox of U.S. policy. While Washington attempts to strangle China’s advanced AI chip development, it is forced to authorize the flow of equipment to maintain the global supply of legacy chips, which are essential for everything from automobiles to consumer electronics. It underscores the impossibility of a clean “decoupling” in the semiconductor sector.

Advanced Production: Simultaneously, TSMC has begun volume production of its most advanced 2nm (N2) chips in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.1 This further concentrates the world’s most critical computing power on the threatened island, increasing the “Silicon Shield” incentive for U.S. defense while maximizing the global catastrophe that would result from a conflict.

Thoughts…

The most significant update today is the US decision to change its policy on importing US technology into China. Returning to Biden, the United States’ best edge over China in the AI race has been our monopoly on advanced technology developed in tandem with Taiwan.

This decision comes right after the successful encirclement and blockade of Taiwan, which suggests that not only was the operation successful,l but China demonstrated that it can extract concessions from the US by threatening the supply chain that is most important to the ruling class in the United States.

This sets a dangerous precedent and, from a global perspective, shows just how much leverage China has over the worldwide shipping and distribution of the most essential assets in current international markets.

The success of this measure means that China will almost certainly do it again if the United States pushes too far. In 2026, the Corporate Oligarch Class and Trump, and the United States, are not the ones holding the cards, but Xi Jinping and the People’s Republic of China hold geopolitical leverage.

The end of an Era marked with a simple change in permitting policy.

An Overview of Canadian and European Realignment, The EU, and The Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The SAFE Initiative and Canada’s Pivot

In a historic realignment, Canada has formally joined the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the agreement, which allows Canadian defense companies preferential access to the €150 billion ($170 billion) EU loan program.

Announcement by Prime Minister Carney on Dec. 1st 2025

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the conclusion of negotiations for Canada’s participation in SAFE – unlocking billions of dollars in potential defence opportunities for Canadian businesses. SAFE provides up to $244 billion in loans to EU Member States to support large-scale defence projects, including acquiring critical capabilities such as ammunition, missiles, drones, artillery systems, and infantry weapons. As all 27 EU Member States increase defence investments, greater cooperation on procurement opens massive new opportunities for Canadian manufacturers to build and export Canadian-made technologies and capabilities. As EU countries strengthen their defence capabilities through SAFE, Canadian participation will give our defence industry expanded access to the European market, attract new reliable suppliers for the Canadian Armed Forces, and catalyse massive private investment in Canada – creating higher-paying careers, growing Canadian industries, and bolstering transatlantic defence readiness. With this agreement, Canada will become the only country outside of Europe with preferential access. Canada’s participation in SAFE will be facilitated by the new Defence Investment Agency, which will remove red tape, centralise review and approval, and bolster industrial capacity. With negotiations now concluded, Canada and the EU will work to swiftly ratify the bilateral SAFE agreement, with the goal to officially launch Canada’s participation in SAFE in the coming weeks. (pm.gc.ca)

Decoupling from the US: This move is explicitly framed as a diversification away from the United States. Carney stated that “no more will over 70 cents of every dollar of Canadian military capital spending go to the U.S.,” a direct response to the trade aggression and unpredictability of the Trump administration.

Industrial Integration: The agreement integrates the Canadian defense industrial base with the European Technological and Industrial Base (EDTIB). It allows Canadian firms to bid on joint EU procurement projects and access low-interest loans for rearmament. This creates a parallel defense architecture that bypasses the U.S. ITAR regime and strengthens “strategic autonomy” for both Canada and Europe. It is a clear signal that middle powers are hedging against the reliability of the U.S. security umbrella.

The EU Struggles to Unify: The Frozen Assets Deadlock and the “Reparations Loan”

The EU has finalized a €90 billion financial support package for Ukraine for 2026-2027, but the mechanism reveals deep internal fissures regarding the use of frozen Russian assets.

The Belgium Block: Plans to directly use the €210 billion in frozen Russian assets (mostly held by Euroclear in Belgium) as collateral for a “Reparations Loan” were effectively blocked by Belgium, backed by the European Central Bank (ECB). They feared that confiscating the assets or using them directly as collateral would destabilize the euro and invite massive legal retaliation from Moscow.

The Compromise: Instead, the €90 billion will be raised through conventional EU borrowing on capital markets, backed by the EU budget’s “headroom.” While the interest generated by the frozen assets (approximately €3 billion/year) will continue to flow to Ukraine, the principal remains untouched. This decision represents a victory for financial caution over moral restitution, leaving Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction funding unresolved and signaling to Moscow that its core reserves remain safe from outright seizure.

“We have a deal. Decision to provide 90 billion euros of support to Ukraine for 2026-27 approved,” António Costa, president of the European Council, announced in a post in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. Due to internal disagreement, the European Council could not come up with a deal that would have allowed the EU to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild and defend Ukraine. “The European Council agrees to provide a loan to Ukraine of EUR 90 billion for the years 2026-2027 based on EU borrowing on the capital markets backed by the EU budget headroom,” the council’s statement reads. However, it noted that “any mobilization of resources of the Union’s budget as a guarantee for this loan will not have an impact on the financial obligations of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.” In other words, those three dissenting EU countries opted out of the loan arrangement. (thewhig.com)

Putin’s Wartime Economy is on the Ropes and Mobilization

Contrary to Kremlin propaganda projecting stability, the Russian war machine is entering 2026 under severe structural strain, necessitating new and unpopular mobilization measures.

2026 Conscription Decree: On December 29, 2025, Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing year-round conscription starting January 1, 2026. This fundamentally changes the draft from a bi-annual cycle to a continuous pipeline, effectively placing the entire eligible male population on permanent standby. The target is to recruit over 400,000 personnel in 2026 to replenish catastrophic losses. The decree itself calls for the compulsory draft of 261,000 people.

Reservists for Infrastructure: A separate decree authorizes the deployment of active reservists to “special training camps” specifically to protect critical infrastructure. This indicates a shortage of manpower for rear-area security and frees up regular National Guard (Rosgvardia) troops for deployment to the front lines in Ukraine.

Economic Stagnation: The Russian economy is projected to face “stagnation” in 2026. It is trapped between critical labor shortages (exacerbated by the draft), high inflation (officially admitted to be over 10%, but likely much higher), and the “cannibalization” of the civilian sector to feed the defense industry. Military spending now consumes nearly 40% of the federal budget, crowding out all other investment. The ruble is forecast to weaken further, averaging over 90 to the dollar, as oil revenues decline due to the “dark fleet” discount and lower global prices.

Thoughts…

The EU, Ukraine, and Canada are at a critical juncture. Russia is desperate and vulnerable, Ukraine suffers, but it has developed the means to make Russia and Putin suffer alongside it.

The United States has abandoned Europe and is working with Russia to advance its goals, despite previous mutual defense commitments and alliances.

In a world of transactional realism, it does not matter who your allies are, but who you can work with to get Nuclear Power to mine your Bitcoin. Canada and the EU, with the UK and other NATO states, are realizing that the US is on the verge of being an adversary. Whilst the EU and other former US allies were hesitant to accept reality and hoped that some measure of support could be maintained, we saw the essential shift toward the final months of 2025. Canada’s alignment with the EU and its pivot toward defense spending and manufacturing without the US are significant.

One of the significant ways the US was able to project soft power was through control over the supply of weapons and technology to friendly allied nations.

As the US has shown time and again under Trump, it was more than willing to cancel orders to Ukraine, vulnerable to delays, and prone to signing contracts without ensuring commitment. The change to a more dependable means of collective defense has become clear.

Canada can be the industrial and resource-dominant lynchpin in this relationship. This marks a significant shift away from the US-dominated era of foreign policy toward a world in which Western democracies form a new coalition in the face of rising autocracy and fading US dominance.

The situation in Russia is critical; casualties for Russia are well in excess of 1 million, the wartime economy is propped up by Chinese assistance, and the workforce in Russia is shrinking. Putin is turning to countries like India to bring in foreign workers to support Russia’s wartime workforce needs. Ukraine caused massive blackouts in Moscow, and its persistent and well-directed drone bombing campaign on Russian Oil Infrastructure and Military production is taking a toll. The question of whether Russia will win the war of attrition is not yet specific.

The biggest challenge facing the EU will be the rising tide of Nationalism and Xenophobia, in many cases driven by Russia’s manipulation. The United States is actively trying to export fascism and is doing it through corporate and back-door connections. The EU faces rising discontent, and certain nations are becoming increasingly unwilling to contribute to Ukraine.

Should they become too divided or choose to opt out of mutual defense when Russia attempts to invade NATO territory, it could cause a fracturing and ultimately significantly weaken Europe.

Russia and Putin are actively waging an asymmetrical war on Europe and Nordic Countries, violating Airspace, conducting sabotage attacks, and cutting undersea cables.

If Europe can overcome these hurdles, work with Canada, and ultimately support Ukraine to collapse Russia and topple Putin… a massive shift in the Global Order is possible. It would absolutely see a cascade effect in the US, as Russian manipulation is currently all over the federal government.

Chinese Controls on Silver and Steel Take Effect

As of January 1, 2026, China has activated its new export control regime for silver and steel. This move elevates these commodities from industrial inputs to tools of geoeconomic warfare, designed to squeeze U.S. manufacturing and accelerate the decoupling of supply chains.

Silver: The Strategic Chokehold

China has formally designated silver as a “strategic resource,” subjecting it to strict export licensing requirements under Ministry of Commerce Announcement No. 68 of 2025.

The Mechanism: The new rules require exporters to obtain government licenses, which are limited to large, state-approved firms. To qualify, companies must have an annual production capacity of at least 80 tons and verified credit lines exceeding $30 million. This stringent criteria effectively eliminates hundreds of small and medium-sized exporters from the global market, centralizing control of silver exports in the hands of a few state-linked entities.

Market Impact: The immediate effect is a supply shock. China processes approximately 65% of the world’s refined silver. With the global market already in a structural deficit for the fifth consecutive year, these controls threaten to starve the U.S. solar (PV) and electronics industries, which rely heavily on silver paste. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “This is not good. Silver is needed in many industrial processes,” highlighting the anxiety in the tech sector.

Price Reaction: Silver prices, which surged 150% in 2025 to record highs of over $80/oz, experienced volatility and profit-taking in the final days of December but remain elevated. The divergence between “paper silver” (futures) and physical metal prices is widening, signaling a rush for physical delivery as industrial users hoard inventory.

China’s new export rules carry far-reaching implications for international markets. The country accounts for roughly 65% of globally traded refined silver, and an estimated 60%–70% of that supply will now require explicit approval from Beijing before it can leave the country. The global silver market has been running a structural deficit for nearly five years, leaving inventories thin and prices highly sensitive to supply shocks. In anticipation of tighter controls, both industrial users and investors have been rushing to secure physical metal. Earlier this month, Chinese authorities named 44 companies approved to export silver under the new rules in 2026 and 2027. The framework also tightens controls on tungsten and antimony, two materials dominated by China’s supply chain and critical to defence and advanced technologies, according to a report in Marketwatch. While there is no outright export ban, state-run Securities Times cited an industry insider saying the policy effectively elevates silver to the status of a strategic material, placing it alongside rare earths. (businesstoday.in)

Steel: Re-imposing Licenses

For the first time in 16 years, China has reintroduced export licensing for 300 categories of steel products, including pig iron, semi-finished products, and coiled steel, under Announcement No. 79 of 2025.

Strategic Goal: This measure is designed to curb the “dumping” of low-value steel that has triggered trade friction with the U.S. and EU, while simultaneously consolidating the domestic steel industry around high-value, low-carbon production. It forces the closure of inefficient mills and centralizes export authority.

US Market Effect: While intended to stabilize trade, the added compliance costs (estimated at 50-100 yuan per order) and reduced export volume will likely support higher steel prices globally. In the U.S., where domestic production is already protected by tariffs, this will further inflate input costs for construction and manufacturing, contributing to inflationary pressure.

According to Announcement No. 79, steel products subject to export license management encompass 300 customs commodity codes, covering the entire industrial chain from raw materials to finished products. In September 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Commerce, and the State Administration for Market Regulation, jointly issued the “Work Plan for Stabilizing Growth in the Steel Industry (2025-2026),” which clearly proposed to strengthen the management of steel product exports, maintain the order of export competition, and optimize the structure of steel export products. Announcement No. 79 is a concrete measure to implement this requirement. (chinasteelmarket.com)

Thoughts…

These controls are going to be massive; we have already seen the collapse of the rollout of 5G and 6G infrastructure due to resource cannibalism from other industries, primarily AI data centers and drone tech.

With these new controls, China can strategically drive up the cost of resources essential for the US to compete on a military level, as well as in the AI and energy infrastructure development race.

Tomorrow, we will likely see the cost of Silver shoot through the roof, and if you couple these controls with the successful blockade of Taiwan, the US is entirely trapped. Formerly friendly countries are no longer doing trade with the US. Resources that might have been supplemented by trade with Canada are off the table as Canada aligns itself with EU efforts and shifts away from US trade. This is starting to look like a checkmate by the PRC… the US industrial base is already on a path straight to the bottom, and raising steel prices will eat into the construction market and drive up the cost of electronics and clean energy.

We will likely see a further surge in bankruptcies in early 2026, and we need to watch out for how the Regime will use its Imperialist and exploitative policies to extract these resources from other countries. These controls will drive a new round of desperate maneuvers by the regime.

