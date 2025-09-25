Firebrands, These notes are supposed to come with a recording of the live stream. I made some sort of technical mistake and deleted the recording of the first episode.

The Firebrand show 9/24/25

Topic 1: The Anti-ICE attack that killed detainees and the unfired bullet.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” Patel wrote.

A Reuters reporter interviewed Jahn’s older brother, Noah, earlier in the day as Joshua Jahn’s name began circulating online in connection with the shooting.

“I didn’t know he had any political intent at all,” said Noah Jahn, who lives in McKinney, Texas, around 30 miles north of Dallas, as did his brother.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X of what he said were the suspect’s unspent shell casings that showed one with the words “ANTI-ICE” written along the side.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/three-injured-shooting-ice-facility-dallas-local-media-reports-2025-09-24/

Thoughts… The Anti ICE bullet casing is a key aspect here, following the recent Executive order stating that Antifa is a terror group.

Very interesting that all of these shootings have a very similar pattern, shooter on the roof and then bullet casings that incriminate liberal groups found at the scene.

All statements have been from Patel and Homeland so far.

Topic 2: New Developments around the shooting of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, 38 in Chicago

“He refused to follow law enforcement’s commands and drove his car at law enforcement officers,” the statement said. “One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon.”

Surveillance footage from a nearby nail salon obtained earlier by CBS News showed the passenger side of Villegas Gonzalez’s silver sedan.

The two agents could be seen leaning into his car windows, one reaching in, after which the car backed up and drove off. The agent on the driver’s side was not visible after the car pulled away.

https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/ice-shooting-franklin-park-illinois-agent-released-hospital/

Thoughts… The ICE agent may have been dragged, however the story presented was that he was placed in a life or death scenario where he would have been forced to kill Silverio or die.

My personal take is that once Silverio drove away and the officer realized he could justify shooting and killing Silverio, and then he did.

Topic 3: Trump Changes his tune on Ukraine retaking its territory.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option,”

Trump criticized Russia, saying it had been fighting “aimlessly” in a war that a “real military power” would have won in less than a week.

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” the post said.

Trump said the U.S. will continue to supply weapons to allies “for NATO to do what they want with them.”

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/ukraine-can-win-back-all-territory-lost-russia-trump-says-2025-09-23/

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM)

has warned producers they may have to cut output following Ukraine’s drone attacks on critical export ports and refineries, three industry sources said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian drones have hit at least 10 refineries - cutting Russia’s refining capacity by almost a fifth at one point - and damaged its leading Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk, Ukrainian military officials and Russian industry sources said.

The attacks could force Russia, which accounts for 9% of global oil production, to ultimately cut output, said the two sources and a third source familiar with oil pumping operations.

Last week, Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s biggest oil port of Primorsk for the first time since the war began in 2022, temporarily forcing operations there to shut down.

Primorsk has capacity to export more than 1 million barrels of oil per day, or more than 10% of Russia’s total oil production.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russia-close-cutting-oil-output-due-drone-attacks-sources-say-2025-09-16/

Thoughts… This is an interesting shift. I have long thought that Trump’s narcissist mentality would cause him to eventually react negatively to Putin’s disrespect toward him. The interesting thing about this angle is that the financial gain for the US in oil exporting is huge. If Russia were to collapse and their Oil export capability not meet its expected output. This creates an area where the United States could potentially fill that vacuum.

I think that profit is the real reason for the change of tune, as well as Ego. Russia is facing an economic crisis because of Drone Sanctions and Ukraine is absolutely kicking ass.

A Final Note

Yesterday I lost my job. After participating in the Economic Blackout, I returned to work to find that I was being fired.

This means as of this moment, I am unemployed.

I will not let this get me down, in fact I will do the opposite.

Starting today I am taking The Firebrand Project to the next level.

You will now see Monthly Firebrand Investigations.

Every Day Monday through Friday I will be hosting The Firebrand Show at 12:30PST.

You will now receive a Brutally Honest Message like this one every day.

Lastly we are working on Implementing Paid Subscriber Live streams.

