As we close out another insane week, today’s newsletter aims to provide a curated view of the trends I am seeing develop around the world. The situation in Africa is rapidly deteriorating; next week, we will be pivoting to the wider Sahel region in an attempt to cover the dramatic wave of violence that is sweeping the continent in recent weeks. We are now in a world where ISIS is within a stone’s throw of 1000 tons of stolen Uranium… A potential major shift in Ukraine: Starlink appears to have proceeded with discussions to hinder Russian use of the service, with verifiable results. We continue to observe shifting power dynamics and the reshuffling of global trade, and the drawn-out tension between the United States and Iran persists as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff meet in Oman with Iranian officials.

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Ukraine Starlink Restrictions Hinder Russian Operations

Ukrainian Independent Reporter Denys Davydov Shares Further Evidence of Russian Starlink Blocks

A new SpaceX initiative has effectively cut off Russian access to Starlink’s satellite internet along the front lines in Ukraine. This development followed Elon Musk’s retweet of a guide from Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry detailing how to register Starlink terminals in Ukraine. Reports indicate that Russian forces have been experiencing widespread disconnections, prompting alarm on social media and among military bloggers. Ukrainian commanders have noted that this disruption is causing significant operational challenges for Russian troops, with one commander stating that the enemy is facing a “catastrophe” due to the loss of communication capabilities. However, while some Ukrainian officers have observed a slowdown in Russian assaults, others caution that attacks have not ceased entirely.

Despite the disruptions to Russian communications, the overall impact on the battlefield remains mixed. Some Ukrainian commanders, including those from the 38th Marine Brigade and the 28th Mechanized Brigade, have reported that Russian assaults continue, albeit at a reduced pace. Additionally, issues have arisen within Ukrainian forces, with some soldiers experiencing Starlink connectivity problems due to incomplete registration. The situation underscores the critical role that Starlink has played in military operations for both sides, with Russia having previously integrated the service into its drone operations. As Ukraine continues to work with SpaceX to limit Russian access, the ongoing effectiveness of Starlink in the conflict remains pivotal.

“Three Ukrainian commanders, speaking to the Kyiv Independent on the condition of anonymity, reported intercepting messages from Russian forces complaining about Starlink terminals failing in large numbers. Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, a longtime commentator on electronic warfare more recently appointed as advisor to Defense Minister Mykhaylo Fedorov, said the “enemy at the front doesn’t have a problem, the enemy has a catastrophe.” “Russian milbloggers reacted in despair to the news. “This will hit harder than anywhere at our front line assault groups, for example in Kupiansk,” a popular Russian propaganda channel wrote. “They will be deprived of any chance of connection with the wider world, alas.” But reports from the front lines about the effect on Russian attacks was mixed. An officer in Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps told the Kyiv Independent “it was indeed having an impact” in his area of operations.” “A 32-year-old drone operator, callsign “Architect,” confirmed Starlink was down for Russian forces, but said “this will only buy us a few weeks and make the rear a little safer.” Several Ukrainian commanders cautioned that Russia’s assaults have not abated despite the change in connectivity.” “Since the start of 2025, Russia has outfitted some of its deep-strike Shahed drones with Starlink terminals, allowing them to remain connected to their operators deeper into Ukraine than any other technology allows. Russian frontline units have also become dependent on that internet access.” (Kyiv Independent)

Witkoff and Kushner Meet with Iranian Officials in Oman

Indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program concluded with a broad agreement to continue diplomatic discussions, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The eight hours of meetings, held in Muscat and mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, were the first since military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran’s nuclear sites last June. Araghchi emphasized that the discussions would focus solely on nuclear issues, rejecting any expansion to topics such as human rights, ballistic missiles, or support for regional proxy groups. The US delegation, led by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, aimed to address broader concerns, including Iran’s treatment of its citizens and military support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, but Iranian negotiators insisted on limiting the scope to nuclear guarantees.

The backdrop to the talks was marked by heightened tensions, with President Donald Trump reinforcing the US military presence in the region through the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group and threatening military action if no progress was made. Iran, facing internal unrest and economic challenges exacerbated by food inflation and a depreciating currency, sought assurances that the US was not using the negotiations as a pretext for regime change. Tehran maintained its right to enrich uranium, a key point from the 2015 nuclear deal, while also seeking sanctions relief in exchange for a new inspections regime. The atmosphere of distrust between the two nations, intensified by recent military actions and political rhetoric, posed a significant challenge to achieving a lasting agreement.

“Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, described the eight hours of meetings as a “good start” conducted in a good atmosphere. He added that the continuance of talks depended on consultations in Washington and Tehran, but said Iran had underlined that any dialogue required refraining from threats.” “Iran, which has experienced intense internal unrest in which thousands of protesters have been killed in a bloody crackdown, had insisted that the talks be confined to guarantees about the civilian purpose of its nuclear programme, and not extend to human rights, its missiles, or support for proxy groups in the region including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. “Our talks are solely nuclear and we do not discuss any other issues with the Americans,” Araghchi said.” “The US Centcom commander, Adm Brad Cooper, was also present, underlining how Trump has made US military leverage a central part of his diplomatic armoury. “After eight turbulent months during which we went through a war, resuming a process of dialogue is not simple,” Araghchi said. “The deep mistrust that has developed on top of previous mistrust is a serious challenge. First we must overcome the prevailing atmosphere of distrust … If this trend continues, I think we can reach a good framework for an agreement”. “Iran is also seeking sanctions relief in return for a new inspections regime at its nuclear sites. The value of the rial against the dollar has halved since the Israeli attacks in June, and Iran’s plummeting standard of living, made worse by runaway food inflation close to more than 100%, was the spark for the demonstrations that broke out in late December.” (The Guardian)

Islamic States Militants Nearly Seize 1000 Tons of Uranium in Niger, and Violence Explodes Across the African Sahel Region

The Attack

@the_hindu The Hindu on Instagram: "Islamic State militants attacked Niger…

Islamic State militants launched a significant attack at Niger’s main international airport in Niamey, setting off explosions and firing weapons near parked passenger planes. The assault, which occurred late Wednesday and was claimed by the Islamic State’s West Africa affiliate, resulted in gunfire and loud explosions echoing around the airport before calm returned the following morning. Footage from the SITE Intelligence Group showed militants operating freely among the aircraft, with some images depicting a drone and a helicopter engulfed in flames. Pan-African carrier ASKY Airlines reported minor damage to two of its aircraft, while Air Côte d’Ivoire’s Airbus A319 suffered damage to its fuselage and wing. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew, as the attack occurred outside operational hours.

The incident has raised international security concerns, prompting the U.S. to order the evacuation of non-emergency government employees and their families from Niger due to safety risks. Following the attack, Niger’s military leader Abdourahamane Tiani accused the presidents of Benin and Ivory Coast, as well as France, of sponsoring the assault, allegations that were denied by Benin and condemned by Ivory Coast. Niger’s government reported that 20 attackers were killed, including a French national, and 11 individuals were injured. The ongoing struggle against jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions displaced across Niger and its Sahel neighbors, Mali and Burkina Faso.

(Reuters)

The 1000 Ton Near Miss

On the night of January 28-29, 2026, Diori Hamani Airport in Niamey, Niger, was attacked by an unidentified armed group, resulting in heavy gunfire that lasted until 2:00 a.m. Local sources reported seeing anti-aircraft tracers in the sky, likely used to target drones deployed by the attackers. The airport, located 10 km from Niamey’s city center, serves both civilian and military operations and houses Base 101 of the Nigerian Air Force. This base was previously utilized by the US military until July 2024 for drone operations against jihadist groups. Recently renovated, it is intended to serve as a new base for Turkish-made drones and as the headquarters for combined forces from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, which are collaborating to combat jihadist threats.

The airport also contains 1,000 tons of concentrated uranium oxide, known as “yellowcake,” extracted from the Arlit mine by the French company Orano. This cargo is embroiled in a dispute with the military junta that seized it after taking power on July 26, 2023. The uranium was scheduled for sale to a Russian company and transport to the port of Lomé in Togo, but French diplomatic pressure has delayed its transfer, leaving it stranded at the airport. The attack is suspected to have been carried out by members of the JNIM (Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims), a prominent jihadist group in the region, further complicating the security situation surrounding the airport and its sensitive cargo.

“The nuclear cargo was to be purchased by a Russian company after being transported overland to the port of Lomé in Togo, a route that involved crossing areas controlled by jihadist groups. French diplomatic pressure forced local authorities to postpone the transfer, leaving the cargo stranded inside the airport terminal. It is suspected that the commando unit that attacked the airport consisted of members of the JNIM (Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims), one of the most active jihadist groups in the region.” (Fides.org)

For More Context

Critical Threats Update Suggests Explosion of Violence Across Africa

Source: Critical Threats Project

Nigeria: Boko Haram militants, likely from the Sadiku faction, massacred at least 170 civilians in Kwara state, marking one of the deadliest attacks in recent years. The attackers had previously warned locals to adhere to shari’a law and had a history of violence in the area.

Source: Critical Threats Project

“The militants were likely part of the Boko Haram Sadiku faction, a Boko Haram group that has been active in northwestern Nigeria since 2020. Sadiku is reportedly the alias of a commander loyal to Boko Haram whom the late Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dispatched to northwestern Niger in 2020. Sadiku eventually established two bases on opposite sides of the border of Kaduna and Niger states, consisting of new recruits and members from Darul Salam, an Islamist sect active in northern Nigeria since the 1990s.” “Several other jihadist factions also operate in northwestern Niger, including the Sahelian-based Jama’at Nusrat al Islam wa al Muslimeen (JNIM) and IS Sahel Province (ISSP), and could have links to the attack.” (Critical Threats Project)

Ethiopia: Clashes erupted between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigray forces in disputed Tigray territory, marking the first significant hostilities since the end of the Tigray war in 2022. While an immediate large-scale conflict is unlikely, unresolved issues from the peace agreement raise concerns about broader regional conflict.

Source: Critical Threats Project

“Ethiopian federal government and Tigrayan forces clashed in disputed territories in southern and northwestern Tigray region, the first large-scale hostilities between the two parties since the end of the Tigray war in 2022. The Tigray Defense Forces (TDF)—the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s (TPLF’s) military force—launched an offensive to uproot Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and Amhara ethno-nationalist forces from Tselemti district in northwestern Tigray on January 26” (Critical Threats Project)

Map Showing Ethiopian Offensive In Tigray: Critical Threats Project

“The Amhara ethno-nationalist media outlet Amhara War Updates reported that the TDF used heavy artillery and mechanized units in the offensive. The TDF overran ENDF positions across Tselemti, which borders Amhara region to the south, with open-source mapper Ethiopia Map stating that the TDF captured much of the district.” “The TDF also clashed with the Tigray Peace Forces (TPF)—an anti-TPLF Tigrayan force based in Afar region near the Tigray border—near Alamata and in the Wajirat district of Tigray and the Megale district of Afar. Amhara War Updates reported further clashes between the TDF and ENDF and TPF on February 2. The TPLF has accused the federal government of supporting the TPF.” “Disputes over the federal government’s plan to return displaced Tigrayans from the Tigray war caused the outbreak of violence, but the hostilities have been brewing amid sharply deteriorating relations between the federal government and TPLF since early 2025.” (Critical Threats Project)

Source: Critical Threats Project

“The heightened tensions could spark a broader conflict with Eritrea, which would risk becoming a regional conflict involving multiple Red Sea powers in a most dangerous scenario. Eritrea would almost certainly get drawn into any war in Tigray on the side of the TPLF. Eritrea viewed the Pretoria agreement as a betrayal of its interests, as it did not dismantle the TPLF and mandated withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia without Eritrean approval.” “Egypt and the UAE would likely get pulled into an Eritrea-Ethiopia war as part of this regional competition. The UAE is a strategic Ethiopian partner, providing billions of dollars of economic investment and weapons systems ranging from drones to fighter jets, and would feel the need to back its key regional ally. Egypt recently signed a deal to invest in Assab that allegedly included naval provisions for Egyptian warships and has a high-level security dialogue with Eritrea.” (Critical Threats Project)

The EU Approaches Final Phases of the Bilateral Trade Deal with Australia

Source: RTE | 100

The European Union (EU) is on the verge of finalizing a long-awaited trade agreement with Australia, with discussions set to resume next Thursday between the EU’s top trade negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, and Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell. Previous negotiations, which spanned five years, collapsed in 2023 due to disagreements over agricultural products, particularly beef and lamb. Currently, the focus is on establishing duty-free quotas for Australian beef: the EU proposes a cap of 30,000 tonnes annually, while Australia seeks access to 40,000 tonnes. The EU is motivated to strengthen ties with Australia, viewing it as a strategic partner, particularly in light of U.S. tariffs that have disrupted global trade.

In addition to agricultural negotiations, the EU aims to reduce its dependency on China for critical raw materials, with Australia’s abundant resources being a key factor in this strategy. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the EU’s interest in enhancing cooperation in the raw materials sector during his recent visit to Australia. The EU has recently secured trade deals with the Mercosur bloc and India, but it remains cautious due to potential backlash from European farmers concerned about the impact of increased imports on local markets. If negotiations progress positively, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen may visit Australia later this month, highlighting the importance of this trade relationship, as the EU is Australia’s third-largest trading partner.

“The EU is treading carefully to avoid a major new backlash from farmers, who are angry at the Mercosur deal because they fear it will cause an influx of cheaper goods produced with lower standards and banned pesticides.” “The EU wants to cut its reliance on China for critical raw materials -- needed for clean technologies like wind turbines and electric car batteries -- and Australia’s rich deposits would help Brussels diversify imports.” “German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reiterated that during a visit to Australia on Thursday, saying Europe was “very interested in expanding further our cooperation in the raw materials sector”.” “The EU is Australia’s third-biggest trading partner, after China and Japan, while Australia is the bloc’s 20th-biggest trading partner.” (RTE | 100)

Japanese Elections Suggest Takaichi and Allies to Secure Control of Parliament

Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends an election campaign event for the February 8 snap election, in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/ File Photo

A Landslide Towards A Very Different Japan

Japan’s first female leader, Sanae Takaichi, is poised for a significant election win in the upcoming February 8 ballot, with polls indicating her ruling coalition could capture nearly 300 of the 465 seats in the lower house. At 64, Takaichi has achieved strong popularity among younger voters, with over 90% support from those under 30 and an overall approval rating of around 60%. This surge in popularity has sparked a youth-led craze for her personal items, such as a $900 handbag and a pink pen, which have gone viral on social media. Takaichi’s adept use of platforms like X (formerly Twitter) has helped her amass about 2.6 million followers, far surpassing her rivals, and her engaging posts have resonated with the public, showcasing her unique approach to politics.

Takaichi’s campaign has been characterized as a de facto referendum on her leadership and policies, which include fiscal expansion and strengthening national defense against China’s military rise. Despite her appeal, some analysts question whether young voters will turn out in sufficient numbers to secure the predicted landslide victory. Voter sentiment is mixed, with some expressing concerns about rising prices and inflation, which Takaichi’s economic policies are exacerbating. Nevertheless, her ability to connect personally with the electorate has revitalized the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s fortunes, which had been waning, highlighting the significant impact of her personality in Japanese politics.

“Takaichi has built a social media following that dwarfs those of her rivals, both inside her ruling Liberal Democratic Party and across the opposition. She has about 2.6 million followers on X, compared with around 64,000 for Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition party. Takaichi’s personal approval ratings are almost double that of the LDP, traditionally a male-dominated party, according to a poll released on Monday by public broadcaster NHK.” “Some analysts question whether enough of the youth the prime minister has attracted will turn out to deliver the landslide that polls predict she will win on Sunday. Younger people have historically been less likely to vote than older generations that have underpinned the LDP’s near unbroken post-war rule. But even a modest win would underline how her personal appeal has single-handedly revived the fortunes of a party whose long grip on power was slipping fast, said David Boling, a principal at The Asia Group, a strategic advisory firm . “The power of her personality seems to be transcending politics,” he said.” (Reuters)

Who is Sanae Takaichi, and Why Does Her Rise Worry Analysts?

Concerns about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi primarily center on her nationalist agenda and revisionist stance on Japan’s wartime history, which could exacerbate tensions with neighboring countries such as South Korea and China. Her questioning of historical atrocities and regular visits to Yasukuni Shrine raise fears of diplomatic backlash and hinder reconciliation efforts, particularly with South Korea, where her revisionism may clash with the current administration’s stance. Additionally, her assertive foreign policy, while aimed at strengthening Japan’s defense and regional presence, risks economic strain and domestic division, as the costs of aligning closely with the United States may burden Japan’s fiscal stability. Observers worry that her unapologetic nationalism, combined with a hawkish approach toward China and a push for constitutional revision, could increase Regional friction, complicating Japan’s relationships within the broader Indo-Pacific framework.

“Takaichi embodies the vision of former Prime Minister Abe for a stronger, more assertive Japan. She inherits his “proactive pacifism,” pressing to expand the Self-Defense Forces’ role, tighten national-security laws, and protect classified information through a long-advocated anti-espionage bill. Her push to revise Article 9 (the pacifist clause) carries forward Abe’s unfinished goal of normalizing Japan’s military status. The alliance with the right-leaning Japan Innovation Party reflects the same constitutional ambition and a shared belief that Japan must be able to defend itself amid growing regional threats.” “Takaichi’s revisionist stance on Japan’s wartime past has been a long-standing source of controversy. She has questioned the scale of wartime atrocities, rejected the view that the Second World War was an act of aggression, and called for withdrawing the 1995 Murayama apology. Her revisionism is also evident in practice. She has pushed to remove references to “comfort women” from textbooks, dismissing them as “self-deprecating.” “Her regular visits to Yasukuni Shrine—where Japan’s war dead, including Class-A war criminals, are enshrined—have further burnished her nationalist credentials. Former prime ministers Junichiro Koizumi and Abe both faced fierce backlash from China and South Korea over their visits; Koizumi persisted despite criticism, while Abe halted his visits after 2013 to avoid further tensions.” (Central European Institute of Asian Studies)

Chinese Military Purges Continue Following Removal of Top General

Left to Right – Zhou Xinmin, Luo Qi, and Liu Cangali Source: South China Post

The Purge Continues

In a significant political shake-up, three Chinese lawmakers with connections to the defense sector were dismissed from their positions amid an investigation into General Zhang Youxia, a high-ranking military official and ally of President Xi Jinping. The lawmakers Zhou Xinmin, Liu Cangli, and Luo Qi were associated with key industries, including aerospace and nuclear power. Zhou, who had recently served as head of the Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), was removed immediately after a meeting on anti-corruption within the company. The defense ministry announced an investigation into General Zhang on January 24, citing “serious violations of discipline and law,” raising concerns about the integrity of China’s military leadership as the nation seeks to modernize its armed forces.

These dismissals come at a critical time as China’s National People’s Congress prepares for its annual meeting, marking the beginning of a new five-year planning cycle for the Communist Party. President Xi aims for full military modernization by 2035, but the U.S. Department of Defense has warned that ongoing corruption within the military could hinder this progress. The recent actions reflect Xi’s broader anti-corruption campaign, which has already led to the expulsion of other high-profile figures, such as former AVIC chairman Tan Ruisong, for corruption. The implications of these developments are significant, as they may affect U.S.-China military relations and the overall stability of China’s defense leadership.

“The probe of Zhang, seen as a top Xi ally, meant the U.S. lost a respected, well-known contact within China’s military as successive U.S. administrations have worked to build senior-level ties to avoid mishaps between the world’s two most powerful militaries. “The sacked lawmakers are Zhou Xinmin, the former head of state-owned conglomerate Aviation Industry Corp of China, which produces most of China’s military aircraft and drones, longtime nuclear-weapons researcher Liu Cangli and Luo Qi, chief engineer of state-owned nuclear-power giant China National Nuclear Corp.” “Zhou was named AVIC chairman in March 2024, but his name is no longer on the company’s website. The day before his removal, AVIC held a meeting on anti-corruption, the company said on social media. Zhou is also a former top executive at Shanghai-based planemaker COMAC. Former AVIC head Tan Ruisong was expelled from the party for corruption in February 2025. Liu ran the China Academy of Engineering Physics from 2015 to 2024 and had long conducted nuclear weapons research, according to his biography on the website of the Chinese Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics.” (Reuters)

Why the Purge is Shocking to Regional Observers

China experts said Xi’s move against his long-term ally and Politburo member Gen. Zhang Youxia also concentrates even more power in the president’s hands, makes the already secretive command of China’s military more opaque, and suggests that a near-term attack on Taiwan is less likely. “Zhang’s removal means that truly nobody in the leadership is safe now,” said Jonathan Czin of the Washington-based Brookings Institution, who called the investigation “astonishing”. Czin, who spent years as a top China analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency and, in 2021-2023, served as the director for China at the United States National Security Council, added that the probe marked a “profound shift” in Chinese politics. The change is remarkable as past purges targeted people who may have had some overlap with Xi but lacked strong personal ties. This time around, the purge has crossed into what Czin has described as the “asteroid belt” of Xi’s political solar system. (Reuters)

My Thoughts…

The registration plan to limit Russian use of Starlink could have sweeping effects across the front line and across all of Ukraine. Starlink is critical in the current state of drone warfare across Ukraine. Starlink Terminals can significantly extend the range of drone operations. The reaction of Russian military bloggers is often a reliable indicator of sentiment within the Russian military. The situation, as reported in their circles, is severe. This change will likely not last indefinitely; Russia will find a way around this, likely by turning to other partners or its shadow networks for an alternative. This will, however, buy Ukraine breathing room; it will slow down the rate and severity of attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and give authorities much-needed time to rebuild critical infrastructure. In the meantime, Russia will lean heavily on meat wave attacks and infiltration groups. This is a spot of great news, and while it is not a permanent solution, it will weaken Russia and intensify the level of attrition Russian forces are facing across Eastern Ukraine. Whenever I see Witkoff and Kushner anywhere, I know that diplomacy is the last thing on anyone’s mind; profit and exploitation are the business they deal in. The United States continues its military buildup, which helps prevent a disconnect between advancing talks and the physical and evolving reality in the region. I still believe that the US will strike Iran; the negotiation process is being used by both parties to prepare for the inevitable conflict. The US is probably facing increasing pushback from regional actors as the situation across Africa rapidly destabilizes, forcing regional powers to divert their attention and making a massive conflict between the US and Iran a potential catalyst for a massive regional conflict where nations are facing large-scale insurgencies and drawn into conflict with Iran as a result of US aggression. I still, despite racking my brain, cannot see what motivates the US to commit to such an extreme level of regime change in Iran. I keep coming back to the Straight of Hormuz; however, for the US to leverage control over it, they would need to invade and occupy portions of Iran, at the very least, Israel would, but any Israeli occupation of Iranian territory would be entirely unacceptable to regional powers. The last thing I can think of is a potential blockade; if the United States is not confident in its ability to crush the Iranian regime, it could enact a comprehensive blockade over the Strait. This would involve using military force to control the global oil market. This would benefit U.S. efforts to dominate the Oil markets and gain leverage over China. That said, this move would be widely unpopular and prompt pushback from the global community, potentially making the US a pariah state. What is clear to me is that Iran’s aggression is accelerating decoupling efforts by former allies and major economies worldwide. Africa as a whole appears to be falling apart. Whether it is the appearance of the resurgence of the Tigray war, Islamic State groups nearly seizing 1000 tons of Uranium, or the never-ending violence across Sudan, there is no end in sight, and greater storms are on the horizon. Further destabilization and the weakening of internationally recognized governments pose a massive systemic risk to global systems. Insurgent groups all across Africa govern locally ruled territories. They make laws, provide basic services in some cases, and most importantly, leverage control over key economic resources, allowing them to finance themselves whilst national governments see GDP and exports plummet. At the same time, Western companies find that capital ownership no longer guarantees returns as assets like mines can be seized by militant groups. This is perfectly exemplified by the situation in Niger, where the military government of Niger seized what was formally Uranium belonging to a French company and arranged to sell it to Russia. It is that Uranium that was nearly seized in Niamey. The other issue in Africa is dictators; these autocrats tend to have territorial ambitions and are motivated by ethnic rivalries that often result in mass violence, inflicted famine, and genocides. Africa is not getting any more peaceful, and many government coups expelled the majority of European and American forces from the region, weakening counterinsurgency efforts. I fear that Africa is facing a total structural collapse as the continent reorganizes itself in the face of a collapsing Western Framework; it will have massive effects on global markets, supply chains, and, most tragically, the people caught in the middle. The EU trade deal with Australia is another key event on the timeline of economic restructuring and the global decoupling of the global economy. I would expect this to progress; the framework covers India and China and is already nearing completion. Where the US would normally be expected at the table for any large trade deal, it is now being kept at arm’s length as the global economy extricates itself from the volatile and unreliable United States. The Chinese-Canadian trade deal has kicked off a trend of rapid economic reevaluation and a shift in target markets and preferred trade relationships. This is well demonstrated by the ‘mother of all deals’ between the EU and India. With upcoming visits by German Chancellor Merz and Xi Jinping this month, I expect this momentum to continue. Japan is on the verge of what I fear will be a democratic backslide movement, not unlike what happened in the US. Takaichi is an extreme nationalist. Anyone who is a historical revisionist is a blight on this world. To erase history is to repeat it. Japan is in a similar situation to the US regarding late-stage capitalism. Its population is in terminal decline, and the cost of living is near unattainable. All too similar to the US in its current form of decline, Takaichi is a warhawk, and once she gains control over a broader swath of the government, I would not be surprised to see a slow consolidation of power and creeping authoritarianism. The world views her as a woman PM, which is often seen as progress. In this case, it is merely a cover for the insidious disease of nationalism and societal collapse. The continuation of the military purge in China signals a reorganization; the removal of Zhang Youxia has prompted a deeper probe into the military. There was significant corruption within the PLA, as defined by Xi Jinping. There is some speculation that Youxia had closer ties to the United States than his peers. The targeted removal of individuals in the military industry suggests perhaps a degree of infiltration. I might speculate that a successful espionage operation by a rival, perhaps the U.S., threatened the internal security of Chinese military secrets, as well as industry secrets and technology. In a case like this, I would expect Xi to enact a high-level purge, especially with escalating tensions around Taiwan. Alternatively, this could be a concentration of power ahead of what the People’s Republic of China expects to be a period when decisive military action may be required. Removing barriers, potential rivals, or threats to Chinese military intelligence and goals could indicate that Xi Jinping is preparing his government for an anticipated period of major instability. This means Taiwan has breathing room in the short term, but in the long term, it should be very nervous. China can leverage control over Taiwan to cut off the global access to semiconductor manufacturing, as it demonstrated in the last days of 2025 with a full blockade of Taiwan. Xi Jinping always has a plan; whatever it is, we should be worried about it.

Thank you for reading.

