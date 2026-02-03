©️Shane Yirak, 2026

Today’s Report Covers a wide range of vectors. We will cover the latest updates from Ukraine and Iran. A natural disaster in the DRC threatens 15% of the global supply of Tantalum, a critical metal in smartphone production and other technologies. We explore the complex relations in the Middle East and tensions in reporting the truth about Gaza and emerging conflicts that reveal more of the Board of Peace’s insidious plans for the people of Palestine.

All of this and more, so let’s get into the news!

Watch the Live Report Here!

A World on Fire: Breaking News Around the World

Ukraine Update: Potential Escalations With Poland and NATO

Source: Critical Threats Project

The ongoing tensions and military developments related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine highlight the unyielding demands of Russia as articulated by Dmitry Medvedev, the Chairperson of the Russian Security Council. Medvedev reaffirmed that Russia’s conditions for ending the conflict, which include Ukraine’s neutrality and the ceding of territories such as Luhansk and Donetsk, remain unchanged. He also rejected proposals to deploy foreign troops to Ukraine, framing them as “legitimate targets.” The situation on the ground shows that Russian forces are continuing their military operations aimed at seizing Lyman and launching an offensive on Slovyansk, despite facing challenges from Ukrainian counterattacks. Additionally, the Ukrainian government is taking measures to counteract Russian drone operations by working with SpaceX to regulate Starlink satellite terminals within Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s narrative strategies include threats against Finland and addressing internal dissent within Russia, which aim to consolidate support for the war effort. Medvedev’s comments reflect a broader strategy of leveraging nuclear threats while simultaneously seeking concessions in peace negotiations. This complex situation is further complicated by increased military incursions from Belarus into Polish airspace, assessed as part of Russia’s preparatory efforts for potential conflict with NATO. The analysis indicates that Russian forces are still several months away from launching a significant ground offensive against Ukraine’s defenses, suggesting a protracted conflict ahead.

“Medvedev also stated that Russia considers the “dismantling” of the Ukrainian government to be an “extremely important task” and that the current Ukrainian government “must disappear.” Medvedev questioned the legitimacy of the current Ukrainian government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

“Medvedev continued to use nuclear carrots and sticks, likely in an attempt to distract attention from and secure concessions during US-led peace negotiations on Ukraine.”

Source: Critical Threats Project

“Belarus continues to increase the frequency of its balloon incursions into Polish airspace. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that Polish radar systems recorded the incursion of “balloon-like objects” into Polish airspace on the night of February 1 to 2. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command noted fewer balloon violations than on previous nights. Belarus has launched balloon-like objects into Polish airspace four times in five days (since January 27).” “The Ukrainian government is working with SpaceX to prohibit all non-registered Starlink satellite terminals from operating in Ukraine as part of joint efforts to counter Russia’s use of Starlink to operate drones in Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported on February 2 that the Ukrainian government adopted a resolution to only allow officially registered and verified Starlink terminals to operate in Ukraine and to disconnect all other terminals.” “ISW continues to assess that Russian forces are at least several months away from being able to begin a ground offensive against Ukraine’s Fortress Belt from the north or east. Russian forces would need to complete the seizure of Lyman and advance 14 kilometers from Lyman to Slovyansk (including crossing the Siverskyi Donets River) or would need to traverse 30 kilometers from Siversk (east of Slovyansk) to Slovyansk.” “ Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reported on February 2 that the main objective of the Russian Western Grouping of Forces in the Lyman direction is to reach the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration from the northeast, and that the Russian military command hopes to begin this offensive in May or June 2026. Mashovets reported that Russian forces - namely elements of the 20th Combined Arms Army (CAA, Moscow Military District [MMD]), 25th CAA (Central Military District [CMD]), and the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division (1st Guards Tank Army [GTA], MMD) -- must first seize Lyman and push Ukrainian forces from the north (left) bank of the Siverskyi Donets River in the area.” (Critical Threats Project)

Iran Update: US Apprehension to Strike Iran Is Evident

(Source: Critical Threats Project)

The Iranian regime is actively engaged in a multifaceted campaign to deter potential U.S. military action against Iran. This includes diplomatic efforts, such as Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi’s meetings with regional leaders and discussions with U.S. officials about resuming nuclear negotiations. Despite expressing openness to negotiations, Iran remains firm on key issues, particularly its ballistic missile program and support for the Axis of Resistance, viewing these as essential to its national security. The U.S. has set stringent preconditions for negotiations, including a permanent halt to uranium enrichment, which Iran is unlikely to accept. The Iranian regime is also concerned that a U.S. attack could trigger internal unrest, as public anger over the regime’s actions has reached a critical point.

As tensions escalate, the Iranian regime’s military capabilities remain a critical factor, with threats of retaliation against U.S. interests and regional allies should a conflict arise. As the Iranian regime warns, “a US attack on Iran could trigger a regional war because Iran could retaliate by attacking Israel, international shipping, or US bases in regional countries.”

“The Iranian regime is conducting a concerted campaign that involves diplomatic, informational, and military lines of effort to try to prevent US military action against Iran. Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Larijani have conducted a flurry of diplomatic activity with regional countries in recent days.” “The United States has demanded that Iran permanently halt uranium enrichment, limit its ballistic missile program, and end “all support” for the Axis of Resistance as preconditions for negotiations. Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that Iran will not negotiate on its ballistic missile program or support for the Axis of Resistance, which constitute the main pillars of Iran’s deterrence and defense strategies.” “An unspecified Iranian official told Reuters on February 2 that Iran “wants” the United States to remove its military assets from the Middle East before Iran engages in talks with the United States” “An unspecified Iranian official told Reuters on February 2 that Iran is willing to “accept zero enrichment under a consortium agreement” and hand over 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium (HEU). Iran possessed around 440 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60 percent before the Israel-Iran War.” “Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Tasnim News Agency warned on February 2 that a US attack on Iran could trigger a regional war because Iran could retaliate by attacking Israel, international shipping, or US bases in regional countries.” “Tasnim added that regional countries that host US bases could become involved in “security challenges that have nothing to do with them” if the United States attacks Iran. This report comes amid some regional countries’ opposition to a US attack on Iran. An official from an unspecified Gulf state told the New York Times on January 15 that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt had urged the United States not to attack Iran because they were concerned that Iran could retaliate by striking their territory.” “Iran could use its naval capabilities to harass and attack US vessels or international shipping in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. Iran also retains short-range ballistic missiles and launchers that it could use to target US bases. Israel destroyed at least 35-45 percent of Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile during the Israel-Iran War, but Iran has reportedly reconstituted its medium-range ballistic missile stockpile to pre-war levels.” “Four current Iranian officials told Reuters on February 2 that high-level officials told Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that public anger over the regime’s brutal crackdown on the recent protests has reached a point that “fear is no longer a deterrent.” (Critical Threats Project)

Collapse at Mine Responsible for 15% of Global Tantalum Supply Kills 200 in DRC

This week, a tragic collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo resulted in the deaths of over 200 people, with reports indicating that the toll could rise as some victims remain trapped in the debris. The mine, which produces about 15% of the world’s coltan used in high-demand products such as mobile phones and aerospace components, has been under the control of the M23 rebel group since 2024. The incident occurred due to heavy rains, leading to a landslide on Wednesday. Local authorities have reported that at least 227 confirmed deaths have been recorded, and the injured have been transported to health facilities in Rubaya and are expected to be moved to Goma for further treatment.

YouTube Video From Reuters Covering the Collapse

In response to the disaster, the rebel-appointed governor of North Kivu has temporarily halted artisanal mining at the site and ordered the relocation of residents living near the mine. The M23 group has been accused of exploiting the region’s mineral wealth to fund its insurgency, with allegations of support from the Rwandan government, which it denies. The situation highlights the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, where armed groups vie for control over valuable resources amid a backdrop of humanitarian crises.

“For now, there are more than 200 dead, some of whom are still in the mud and have not yet been recovered,” said Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, a spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor.” (Map Showing Location of Rubaya Mine | The Guardian) “Rubaya produces about 15% of the world’s coltan, which is processed into tantalum – a heat-resistant metal that is in high demand by makers of mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines. The site, where local people dig manually for a few dollars a day, has been under the control of the M23 rebel group since 2024.” “The heavily armed rebels, whose stated aim is to overthrow the government in Kinshasa and ensure the safety of the Congolese Tutsi minority, captured even more mineral-rich territory in eastern Congo during a lightning advance last year.” (The Guardian)

UAE and Israel May Be Cooperating to Support the RSF In Sudan

(The Anatov An-124, Maximus Air Cargo, photographed here in Dubai in 2007, connected to UAE supply routes to Sudan and Libya (Wikimedia)

A cargo plane linked to the UAE’s military operations has recently conducted multiple flights between military bases in Abu Dhabi, Israel, Bahrain, and Ethiopia, amidst escalating tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over influence in Yemen and the Horn of Africa. The UAE has faced setbacks, including the loss of its military base in Bosaso, Somalia, and increased military support for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, which aims to counter the UAE’s backing of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan. The ongoing war in Sudan, which has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, is now enmeshed in this broader regional power struggle, with the UAE reportedly redeploying personnel to Ethiopia as it seeks to solidify its influence in the area.

The Antonov An-124 cargo plane, operated by Maximus Air, has been identified as making repeated flights to Harar Meda, Ethiopia, raising concerns about potential arms supplies to the RSF. This aircraft has a significant cargo capacity and has previously been linked to the UAE’s military support in various conflicts, including those in Libya and Sudan. Analysts are alarmed by these developments, emphasizing the geopolitical implications of the UAE’s actions.

“The uncertainty at the UAE’s bases in Berbera and Bosaso after the Somali government cancelled all its agreements with the UAE has seen Emirati personnel redeployed to Ethiopia, which, according to multiple sources, including a former Ethiopian government adviser, is now crucial to the UAE’s strategy in the region. The adviser, who worked for the Addis Ababa government for over a decade, said that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali “certainly seems to see the future as Ethiopia aligning itself firmly with the UAE alliance rather than other options”. “ “While several regional actors will adjust to Riyadh’s overtures, Ethiopia will not,” Harchaoui said. “Addis Ababa will stick with the UAE. The Emiratis are therefore focusing military operations on Ethiopian territory, preparing a major offensive as Saudi actions have disrupted other staging areas.” “Intriguingly, days prior to its first flight to Ethiopia on 3 January, UR-ZYD made three round trips between military airbases in Bahrain and Israel. On both 28 and 29 December, it flew from Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base and appears to have landed at the Israeli Air Force’s Ovda base in the southern Negev desert, according to flight-tracking data. On 31 December, it flew again from Sheikh Isa to Ovda, this time returning to Abu Dhabi. “Evidence that an An-124, given the significant cargo capacity of this particular airframe, has been making repeated sorties between Abu Dhabi and this airfield near an area seeing increased uptick in RSF presence and operations should be of global concern,” Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL), which monitors the war in Sudan, told MEE.” ‘The Horn of Africa is now at the mercy of what happens in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’ - Kholood Khair, Sudanese analyst (Middle East Eye)

Human Rights Report on Palestine Blocked by Human Rights Watch Causes Resignations

Two employees from Human Rights Watch (HRW), Omar Shakir and Milena Ansari, have resigned from their positions on the organization’s Israel and Palestine team after leadership blocked the publication of a report that labeled Israel’s denial of Palestinian refugees’ right of return as a “crime against humanity.” Shakir, who led the team for nearly a decade, expressed his disillusionment with HRW’s commitment to principled reporting, stating that the decision to pull the report contradicted HRW’s standard approval processes and prioritized fear of political backlash over adherence to international law. The report, titled “Our Souls Are in the Homes We Left,” was intended to document the experiences of Palestinian refugees and argue that their right of return is a universal human right under international law, drawing parallels to other crimes against humanity.

The controversy surrounding the report has sparked significant internal dissent within HRW, with more than 200 employees signing a letter protesting the decision and emphasizing the importance of the organization’s rigorous vetting process. The new executive director, Philippe Bolopion, has stated that publication of the report was paused to strengthen its legal conclusions, framing the situation as a complex disagreement among colleagues rather than a political intervention. Shakir highlighted the broader implications of the issue, noting that “the one topic...even at Human Rights Watch, for which there remains an unwillingness to apply the law and the facts in a principled way, is the plight of refugees and their right to return to the homes that they were forced to flee.”

“In separate resignation letters obtained by Jewish Currents and the Guardian, Omar Shakir, who has headed the team for nearly the last decade, and Milena Ansari, the team’s assistant researcher, said leadership’s decision to pull the report broke from HRW’s customary approval processes and was evidence that the organization was putting fear of political backlash over a commitment to international law.” “I have lost my faith in the integrity of how we do our work and our commitment to principled reporting on the facts and application of the law,” wrote Shakir in his resignation letter. “As such, I am no longer able to represent or work for Human Rights Watch.” The resignations have roiled one of the most prominent human rights groups in the world just as HRW’s new executive director, Philippe Bolopion, begins his tenure.” “Concerns about reputational damage were also voiced by Tom Porteous, HRW’s acting program director at the time. He wrote Shakir that the report was well-argued, but “the question is how we are going to deploy this argument in our advocacy without this coming off as HRW rejecting the state of Israel and without it undermining our credibility as a neutral, impartial monitor of events.” Still, the decision to pull the final report came as a surprise to Shakir and others on staff, who said Bolopion – who has worked for HRW in numerous roles – was a key contributor to the group’s landmark 2021 report accusing Israel of committing the crime of apartheid.” “ the unpublished 33-page report, which has been reviewed by Jewish Currents and the Guardian, not only documents the experiences of Palestinians recently displaced by Israeli military forces from Gaza and the West Bank, but also those of some Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria who were originally displaced by Israeli forces in 1948 and 1967 – and who have suffered persistent poverty and substandard housing and face severe obstacles to land ownership and employment.” (The Guardian)

Contracts for Gaza Reconstruction Efforts from the Board of Peace Projecting 300% Profit

A US disaster response firm, Gothams LLC, has proposed a plan to the White House that would secure a seven-year monopoly and guarantee 300% profits through a new trucking and logistics system for Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in Gaza. The proposal, which includes fees for transporting goods and warehousing services, has drawn scrutiny for its exorbitant profit margins, which experts deem unprecedented for government contracts. Although Gothams CEO, Matthew Michelsen, initially indicated he would halt the proposal, a partner, Chris Vanek, remains involved in discussions with White House officials regarding the Gaza Supply System (GSS). The reconstruction of Gaza, estimated to cost over $70 billion, is critical as the region faces severe infrastructural damage and displacement of its residents.

The Board of Peace, chaired by Trump and supported by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, aims to attract investment to rebuild Gaza and create a tourism and commerce hub. While the specifics of the contracts remain unclear, Gotham’s proposal highlights the potential for significant financial returns, with a draft indicating a 46%-175% return on investment for sovereign investors in the first year. As stated by Charles Tiefer, an expert on federal contracting law, “There’s never been a US government contract that had triple returns on capital, not in 200 years. To make 25% is considered good.” This situation raises concerns about the ethics and feasibility of such lucrative contracts in the context of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

A Gothams spokesperson emailed a quote from Vanek, a former army officer, in response to questions about this story. “The Board of Peace, Palestinian and Israeli stakeholders, and the US Department of State asked me to assist with planning efforts based on my extensive experience in conflict zones, reconstruction, and disaster response. There is no existing agreement or contract, and I have provided this assistance at my own expense in support of peace efforts,” it said. A spokesperson for Gothams later added that Vanek “has not had any discussions regarding financing, investment, or returns, and any suggestion otherwise would be inaccurate”. “Charles Tiefer, an expert on federal contracting law who sat on the Commission on Wartime Contracting in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the terms listed by Gothams are outrageous. “There’s never been a US government contract that had triple returns on capital, not in 200 years. To make 25% is considered good,” he said. “Having spent three years looking at contracts in Iraq and Afghanistan, this looks like highway robbery.” The Austin-based firm has received government contracts in the past, including its most recent work supporting operations at the notorious South Florida detention center, a tent camp for migrants, which was dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” and criticized for potential human rights violations.” “Kushner talked about “amazing investment opportunities” while he stood on stage in Davos during the unveiling of the Board of Peace. He laid out a master plan that envisioned rebuilding the Mediterranean coast as a tourism and commerce hub, including eight planned cities, a new port and an advanced manufacturing hub.” Opening Statement From Offical Gothams Proposal “Board of Peace, In response to requests to provide a proposal to the future Board of Peace designated by the UNSCR (United Nations Security Council Resolution) for Gaza Supply System support upon notification, Gothams has shown throughout this proposal that we are a responsive and responsible contractor with fair and reasonable pricing. Gothams proposes a fully integrated humanitarian logistics system 10 support large-scale aid operations into Gaza across four (4) regional warehouses, long-haul transportation corridors, master hub distribution nodes, high-risk last-mile transport, and secure Points of Distribution (POD). This proposal incorporates U.S. Govemment operational standards, best commercial industry practices, and integrates physical security, chain-of-custody assurance, X-ray screening, asset visibility dashboards, and GPS based fleet monitoring, Gothams LLC” Gothams Bop Pitch 1.64MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Pricing Terms 1. Customer agrees to a minimum three (3) times return on capital expenditure 2. Customer agrees to exclusivity to the Contractor for seven (7) years with a three (3) year subsequent option period 3. No inclusion of conservative triggers to terminate contractual relationship 4. Customer provides a 3.5% management fee to the Contractor 5. Contractor understands the forecasted and proposed capital expenditure and operational expenditure: ‘assumptions, but this does not limit nor constrain Contractor revenue Gothams Page 2 Pricing Terms 91.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download (The Guardian)

China Loses Legal Battle Around Panama Canal and Threatens Retaliation

A container ship is docked at Panama Ports Company (PPC) after Panama’s Supreme Court annulled key port contracts held by the Hong Kong‑based CK Hutchison–owned firm, leaving the future of some Panama Canal operations uncertain, in Panama City, Panama, January 30, 2026. REUTERS/Aris Martinez

A recent ruling by Panama’s Supreme Court has annulled key contracts held by the Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, specifically its subsidiary Panama Ports Company, which has operated container terminals at the Panama Canal since the 1990s. This decision has raised concerns about the future of operations at the canal and has significant implications for CK Hutchison’s proposed $23 billion sale of 43 ports globally to a consortium led by BlackRock and Mediterranean Shipping Company. The court’s ruling, which cited constitutional violations and public interest concerns, has been interpreted as a strategic win for the U.S. amid escalating tensions with China over global trade routes.

In response to the ruling, China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office condemned the decision as “absurd” and threatened Panama with “heavy prices” if it continued down this path. The office criticized the ruling for breaching trust and damaging the interests of Chinese enterprises, while U.S. officials welcomed the outcome, viewing it as a victory in the broader context of U.S.-China rivalry. John Moolenaar, chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on China, described the ruling as a “win for America,” highlighting the geopolitical stakes involved in the control of the Panama Canal.

“The ruling ignored the facts, breached trust, and seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises in Hong Kong, China,” the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on its social media account.” “China has sufficient means and tools, and sufficient strength and ability to defend a fair and just international economic and trade order,” the office said. “If the Panamanian authorities “insist on having their own way ... heavy prices both politically and economically will surely be paid!” it added.” (Reuters)

Canadian Car Industry Recalibrates Despite Declining Business with American Auto Manufacturers

Over the past decade, Canadian auto production has significantly declined, particularly among the Detroit Three automakers—Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors—whose share of production in Canada fell from 56% in 2016 to just 23% by 2025 In contrast, Japanese carmakers like Honda and Toyota have maintained a consistent presence, increasing their share from 44% to 77% during the same period. The total number of cars assembled in Canada fell from 2.3 million in 2016 to an estimated 1.2 million by 2025, largely due to reduced output from U.S.-based manufacturers. Employment trends reflect this shift: assembly-plant jobs at U.S. automakers declined from 60% of the workforce in 2015 to 38% by 2024, while Japanese companies accounted for over 60% of auto assembly jobs as of 2024.

The report from the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing highlights long-term shifts in the automotive landscape, suggesting that U.S. automakers are relocating production from Canada, while Japanese firms continue to invest in the region. Brendan Sweeney, managing director of the Trillium Network, noted, “There’s just this general long-term move away from Canada from U.S.-based automakers.” As the Canadian government prepares to release its automotive strategy, there are calls for incentives to support companies committed to manufacturing in Canada, aiming to reverse the trend of declining production and employment in the industry.

“The footprint [of the Detroit Three] is far larger than what is presented in this report,” Kingston said. He says hiring at battery manufacturing plants and at Stellantis’s Windsor assembly plant, plus Ford’s commitment to retooling its Oakville facility, are signs of dedication to Canada by the U.S.-based automakers. “The auto industry is like riding a roller coaster [with] constant ups and downs, but we’ve seen continued progress and investment from the [Detroit Three] into Canada.” (CBC)

My Thoughts…

The latest update from Ukraine suggests that the Russian advance has yet again stalled, and losses remain severe. Whilst the campaign to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure and to inflict maximum suffering on the people of Ukraine is ongoing, this does not translate to success in the acquisition of Ukrainian territory.

The failures at Kupiansk, the continued denial of total control over Pokrvosk and the continued economic challenges demonstrate that whilst Russia can likely continue the war, it appears very unlikely that they will be able to do so.

When Spring comes and foliage begins to grow across Ukraine, this will be a boon to Russia, as its consistent use of small infiltration groups has historically been more successful when they can hide in foliage and forests.

I anticipate a modest uptick in territorial gains as the weather warms up. However, the Kremlin's core strategy and tactics suggest this won’t translate into significant gains or a breakdown of Ukrainian defense lines.

The consistent intrusions into Polish Airspace by Belarusian spy balloons support the theory that the next Russian offensive will target the Swalki corridor. A successful mission here would cut off the Baltics from the rest of Europe, with announcements from 14 countries effectively closing the Baltic Sea to Russian shadow tankers and a struggling Russian economy; this could be viewed as a critical threat.

This could, in their minds, necessitate action against Europe to resecure access to the Baltics or to gain leverage through the occupation of the territory. Poland is one of the world’s leading military forces, and its location and proximity to Russia would necessitate considerable intelligence requirements before any attack was launched.

Knowing the disposition of Polish troops would be essential. Poland would be the first country to respond to an attack like this, coordinated with an attack on weaker Baltic countries. You could see a successful Russian operation that would cut off some of NATO’s weakest members, forcing them to face Russia alone.

US aggression around Iran has stalled; the threat has not passed. The region has put up considerable resistance to any large-scale military action against Iran.

However, I believe there is a second factor: Iran’s military capabilities. Despite what the MSM would like you to think, the US does not have a massive power advantage over the entire world.

A large part of that is the narrative that America and the West would like people to have about the military balance of power. The reality is that technology has advanced worldwide, but the US military’s research and development programs have stagnated due to corruption and missed deadlines. The Truth is that new weapon systems from countries like Iran that have been dedicated to building militaries that are capable of challenging US dominance are actually capable of causing the US to take pause before risking real and substantial casualties.

I believe the original intent was to launch a strike earlier, at the height of protests, regional pushback, and intelligence sharing, but they likely discovered that the United States was not properly equipped to handle the severity of the Iranian response. That is what has prompted this continuous buildup, uncertainty.

As we previously reported, the USS George H.W. Bush steamed out of Norfolk without completing traditional checks before leaving port. This is highly unusual; it carries a similar contingent of aircraft to that of the USS Abraham Lincoln. The buildup of F-15Es, which can operate in a ground attack capacity as well as an anti-drone capacity, suggests that not only are they concerned about the scale of strikes, but also they are not confident in an Anti-Air bubble that can handle Iranian drones en masse.

Iran has multiple drone carriers, large cargo ships outfitted to carry hundreds, if not thousands, of Shahed-136 drones.

The reality is that the region does not want it; the only people interested in this type of large-scale operation appear to be the United States and Israel. If the United States proceeds, it could cause significant damage to U.S. relationships with countries in the region. The goals of many of these countries are beginning to intersect and, in some cases, create friction in regional relations.

Let us take this a step further. Middle East Eye's reporting on the UAE routing flights known to supply the RSF through Israeli airbases is a key indicator of how we should view the region's power realignment.

All attempts to normalize relations between Israel and the Gulf and Middle Eastern nations have effectively failed in the wake of the continued genocide in Gaza. Israel has become a pariah state, and it has made increasingly closer ties with the UAE. This can be seen around Somaliland. A staunch supporter of the UAE and one of its foreign manipulation projects. If Israel is, in fact, allowing the UAE to supply the RSF by giving them access to IDF airfields, this would confirm that Israel is supporting the alternative Axis of powers.

This positions Israel in opposition to the new coalition we are seeing, that of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan.

This coalition is a key player putting substantial pressure on the United States not to strike Iran. The UAE’s primary strategy is to support destabilizing entities in the Middle East, ultimately attempting to install loyal governments to create a network of loyal states across the region. Israel benefits from this chaos, and using relations with Somaliland are negotiating a means to genocide the Palestinian people by relocating the remaining Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to Somaliland. This was likely enabled and brokered by the UAE.

The Gaza Riviera narrative continues to unfold, the Gothams company we are seeing pitch this absurd plan to the board of peace for trucking logistics has suspicious similarities with other Techno-Fascist companies within the Thiel Network.

First, the use of Gothams LLC is directly in line with the type of naming used by America’s Techno-Fascist Deep State.

With a little digging, I found that leadership at the company is exactly what I would expect from a Thiel Nexus organization.

Former Military Leadership, A CEO with strong ties to Thiels’ circle, and to top it off, they have already fulfilled contracts for the US Government to support ICE, particularly around Alligator Alcatraz.

The company was incorporated in Delaware, a pattern I have consistently observed with Kushner’s companies, including Affinity Partners. There is no doubt in my mind that this is part of the circular enrichment cycle we have seen play out in the Pentagon and across government agencies throughout 2025. Vertical integration of Palantir, or Thiel-aligned companies, into all US government structures and agencies.

They are likely going to try to repeat this model with the Board of Peace and in Gaza.

The collapse of the Rubaya mine will send shockwaves through the global supply chain, as there is now uncertainty about when it will resume production of the essential metal coltan, which is refined into Tantalum. Additionally, given that the territory is under M23 control, there is limited transparency into what the response will look like or the timeline. This highlights the fragility of existing supply chains and the vulnerability of these assets.

The substantial loss of life also highlights the poor working conditions and how dangerous and exploitative this work is on local populations.

The battle over the Panama Canal’s economic future could be the catalyst for the next Chinese trade assault on the United States. Competition around these ports is significant; the United States is heavily leveraging Latin American countries, and this ruling likely came under pressure from American sources.

China is heavily invested in Latin America, and the United States is seeking to exert regional control across the hemisphere.

Chinese retaliation could lead to even more severe controls, further straining America’s manufacturing and technology industries. I continue to wait and see what the straw that broke the camel’s back will be.

Lastly, the struggles of the Canadian Auto industry show me that countries, despite US pressure, are finding ways to sustain their economies. Furthermore, the fact that US companies still depend on Canadian workers suggests there are fewer options than you might think.

A decline in business does not mean decoupling is entirely possible; it demonstrates that former economic partners still possess leverage despite US rhetoric.

Thank you for reading.

