The Firebrand Project

The Firebrand Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Wade's avatar
Pam Wade
3h

I’m not sure there is a viable alternative to working with Space X, but I hate for them to be dependent on Musk for anything of substance. I would not trust him any further than I can throw him.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shane Yirak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture